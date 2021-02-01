News
SSG Restates Wike’s Commitment To Protection Of Rivers People
The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, has reiterated Governor Nyesom Wike’s resolve to the protection of lives and property of Rivers people.
The SSG said that it was not surprising that the governor popularly referred as ‘Mr. Quality Projects’ leaves no stone unturned to guarantee the safety of all persons who live and do business in the state, as the governor has intensified efforts to ensure peace and security through deliberate projects’ delivery and manpower development.
Danagogo stated this during the hand-over of fully furnished Kpopie Police Station, consisting of an administrative building and nine units of living quarters for police officers to the state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, in Gokana LGA.
The SSG said, “the peace and security of the state is paramount”, adding that, “without peace, there can be no development in communities.
“As we look to government to provide development, there must be enabling environment to deliver on their promises, which is your cooperation.
“As the chief security officer of the state, the governor has asked me to hand-over this facility to the Nigeria Police to ensure that the police live up to their expectation of protecting lives and properties of all persons.
“I urge the police personnel here to take care of this facility, and match the governor’s expectation for safety. When you do your work right and fight insecurity, you do it for humanity and God”, he said.
He thanked the Dekor and Deyor communities for donating the land for the project.
“We appreciate members of the Dekor and Deyor communities of Gokana for providing the land for the construction of the station. It does not stop here; continue to cooperate with government and the police to ensure complete security in this area. If you vandalize this facility, you shoot yourselves on the feet.
“I also urge the youths to cooperate with the security agencies, desist from vandalism and other vices that may compromise the security of this area,” he emphasized.
The elated Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, thanked Governor Nyesom Wike for always fulfilling his promises and ensuring the development of the state.
“We assure you that, by providing comfort for our men, the men deployed to this area will provide their service to the best of their abilities with visible results for all to see. People will sleep with their eyes closed since the police are working with modern surveillance and logistics facilities for the entire state”, he stated.
He also promised to deploy members of the trained community police personnel from the Gokana environment to the community.
In the same vein, the Rivers State House of Assembly member representing Gokana Constituency, Hon. Dumle Maol, thanked the governor for the station, which he remarked, was the first of its kind in the state.
He added that the station and other projects serve as evidence of the governor’s widespread projects in all parts of the state.
The contractor represented by the project engineer, said that the station houses an administrative block of offices, conference hall and cell, a four-bedroom apartment for the DPO and eight blocks of two-bedroom apartments for other officers, fully-equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.
In his remarks, the Gokana LGA Chairman, Hon. Paul Kobani, thanked the governor for ensuring peace and development of Ogoni people with another laudable project.
News
Alleged Smear Campaign: Your Failures After You, PDP Tells Buhari
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said that the allegations by the Presidency, that certain Nigerians, particularly the elites, were waging a smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari, has further confirmed that the administration was being haunted by the shadows of its own failures.
This is as the party counseled Buhari to stop his new-found pleading with Nigerians to award him an unmerited pass mark, stressing that such plea in the face of the manifest failures of his administration amounts to an assault on the sensibilities of Nigerians and an attempt to corrupt the records.
The PDP particularly said that it was clear that the Buhari-led APC administration was plagued by all-round failure in governance.
According to the party; “If indeed it has any record of success in any sector, Mr. President would not be begging Nigerians, even in his home state, Katsina and among his party members, to award him a pass mark”.
The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said that it was, however, absurd that President Buhari was still pleading for an undeserved pass mark when his administration has plunged the nation into the worst economic crisis, wrecked the productive sectors, borrowed from all corners of the world, stagnated infrastructure, elevated corruption, allowed APC leaders to loot and stash away over N15trillion from the national coffers, while leaving bandits, terrorists, kidnappers to continue to ravage the nation.
It further said, “If the Buhari-led APC administration had done well, will the APC be going about orchestrating a membership revalidation and begging people to award it fictitious pass marks?
“President Buhari’s approval rating has fallen so low that even members of his party, the APC, have abandoned him to seek for direction and leadership elsewhere.
“The situation is so bad that barely two years into his four years and final tenure, leaders of his party, the APC, are already searching frantically for his replacement with some of them already commencing campaign activities.
“It is rather appalling that instead of facing reality, the Buhari Presidency is threatening Nigerians and overheating the polity with allegations of plots to wage a ‘smear campaign’ against President Buhari in unnamed online newspapers,” it said.
The PDP stressed that such allegation is only symptomatic of a failed administration that is looking for who to blame for its woes, adding that this is more so as any fair appraisal of the Buhari-led APC will only present a litany of failures and woes.
The party, however, expressed the hope that the allegation by the presidency is not a ploy for a renewed clampdown on the media and dissenting voices, particularly those now arising among well-meaning APC leaders, who are completely disenchanted by the incompetence and corruption inherent in their party and its administration.
The PDP said that Buhari and his APC should know that Nigerians have moved on and cannot be swayed again by false performance claims and unfounded propaganda.
News
Ban Cattle Movement From North To South, Kano Gov Advises FG
The Kano State Governor, Prof Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on the Federal Government to enact a law banning the movement of cattle from the North to other parts of the country in order to resolve the incessant incidences of clashes between farmers and herders.
The governor made the call in an interview with journalists after a special lunch which the All Progressives Congress (APC), governors had with President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura private residence, Katsina State during the weekend.
He said having a ban on movement of herders would also address the challenge of cattle rustling.
Fielding question on how far he had gone with the Ruga project in his state, Ganduje said, “we are building a Ruga settlement in Samsosua Forest, our border with Katsina, and we have succeeded in curtailing the effect of banditry in that area.
“So, we are building many houses, we are constructing a dam; we are establishing a Cattle Artificial Insemination Centre; we are establishing a veterinary clinic and already we have started building houses for herdsmen.
“My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the northern part of Nigeria to the middle belt and to the Southern part of Nigeria.
“There should be a law that will ban, otherwise we cannot control the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers and cannot control the cattle rustling which is affecting us greatly.”
Asked on what to expect from the newly appointed service chiefs, the Kano State governor said he would expect them to work closely with state governors because they (the governors) know what the people need and the black spots in their domains.
Also responding on his expectations from the new service chiefs, the Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, said, “I will ask them to work hard; harder than what Mr President might have assumed they would do because the task ahead is very challenging and I believe they will live up to expectations.”
The governor of Jigawa State, in his comments said, “I think they have to listen to people in the transfer of intelligence and continue to ask people to pray for them.”
In his remarks, the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, described the ongoing revalidation and registration of members of the ruling APC as an opportunity to deepen democracy, show respect for institutions of the party and sanctity of those institutions.
Bagudu said the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari participated in the re-validation of his membership of the APC at his Sarki Yara ‘A’ Registration Centre, Bayajidda Primary School, Daura, Katsina State on Saturday, demonstrated that he was personally leading by example to show that the party’s organs and membership issues matter in order to deepen democracy in the country.
News
Politics, Logistics Delaying Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine, FG Alerts
Nigeria says the first batch of 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 is delayed because of “politics and logistics due to no fault of Nigeria.”
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, said the issue of vaccine was a serious one to government which had put every needed infrastructure in place for its storage.
Speaking with newsmen, the minister said, “The fact that these vaccines will now come in February is not due to Nigeria’s fault.
“We are very ready to receive the 100,000 doses and we have the infrastructure, even when it is going to be preserved at about -70 Degree Celsius,’’ he said.
The minister said the ultra-cold freezers to store the Pfizer vaccine candidate doses upon their arrival in the country had already been acquired before the companies said it had to wait till February.
Mohammed, a member of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, said government had also accessed the African Union (AU) and other international agencies for vaccines.
He assured that in the next two years, they would be able to vaccinate about 70 per cent of the population.
The minister underscored the need for sustained advocacy campaign against the position of some people who had bad-mouthed the vaccines that it had a lot of resistance.
“We have to appeal to our traditional, religious and political leaders to understand that as of today, there is no other silver bullet than the vaccines.
“They are the only option that can save humanity from the deadly virus and the elites must take the lead in this campaign.
“We must disabuse our minds from the campaign of naysayers that the vaccines are dangerous, it can cause impotency or meant to depopulate some parts of the world,’’ he said.
Mohammed said that Nigeria would strive like other countries of the world to access enough vaccines for its people.
He said the WHO had certified the vaccines to be safe and efficacious; therefore, the concern should be availability, affordability and logistics for distribution.
He reiterated that the vaccines were the most effective and quickest way for the world to resume normal life of restraints and restrictions.
The minister said the spike in the cases of Covid-19 and fatality was largely because Nigerians had refused to abide by the basic non-pharmaceutical intervention principles.
He said Nigerians were not heeding the basic principles, including wearing facial masks, not gathering in places, keeping social distancing, washing of hands regularly and using hand sanitisers.
Mohammed said that while President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the Covid-19 Regulations, Nigerians must take personal responsibility for their safety.
