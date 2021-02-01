SERAP Seeks Probe Of ‘Missing N4.4bn NASS Funds’

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says discussions have been concluded on the commencement of construction work on the Trans-Kalabari Road, which would ease transportation difficulties experienced by the people of Kalabari ethnic nationality.

The governor explained that he was deliberately embarking on critical projects that address the direct needs of Rivers people, and was determined to make the people happier than he met them on assumption of office.

Wike made the explanation at the reception organised for the conferment of special chieftaincy title, Eze Gbuwara Uzor 1 of Ikwerre on former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, at Isiopko Town in Ikwerre Local Government Area, last Saturday.

The Rivers State governor said most Kalabari people had castigated his administration out of impatience, but added that they can see clearly that the Trans-Kalabari Road project has always been on the list of projects for construction before the end of his tenure.

“I and the deputy governor, together with the chairman of the Rivers State Elders’ Council, have agreed on how the Trans-Kalabari Road will follow.

“Those who said we don’t want to do anything in the Kalabari area, today, they are sending me text messages. They are thanking me, and I said to them, ‘don’t thank me’ because their thanking me is temporary. They are not always stable.”

The governor said with several projects inaugurated in the various local governments of the state, most critics who accused him of being sectional with his development programmes were now ashamed and silenced.

“So many people have said that I am discriminating in terms of projects. Now, when they saw us go to the various local governments to commission projects, they don’t say anything again. By February 10, 2021, we will start another round of projects’ inauguration.

“When we were doing Saakpenwa-Bori (Ogoni) Road, some politicians in our party were carrying propaganda. They were saying that we are not going to finish that road.

“But, they now have one of the best roads in the state. Some of them were even ashamed to watch it on television. We have also agreed that from Saakpenwa to Bori, we are awarding fresh contract to take it to Kono town. Which government has done that to anybody or town?

“I have also told Isiokpo people, don’t be impatient, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC is already taking measurement, and we will link you up to Isiodu town.

“To Aluu people, I have assured that we are linking them to Omagwa Town. We are almost ready to award the contract. When we make promise, we must fulfil those promises.

“No one project awarded by us will be left abandoned. I won’t leave any uncompleted project for my successor. I will leave office as a proud Ikwerre son who will feel satisfied that I made the people happy when I was governor”, Wike said.

Wike commended the people of Ikwerre for the courage to honour their son in recognition of his success in public office that has also impacted on them positively.

“I am a witness to this event. And what you’ve done today shows that you know what is good. It shows that when somebody has done well, you can honour him when he’s alive. When you honour a man when he’s late, he doesn’t know if you’ve honoured him at all.

“I thank you for what you have done to Sir Celestine Omehia by honouring him with the chieftaincy title as the Eze Gbuwara Uzor 1 of Ikwerre.

“Let me thank the Ikwerre Local Government Traditional Rulers’ Council for what they have done today to one of the illustrious sons of the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the event and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Austin Opara, said the Ikwerre Traditional Rulers’ Council acknowledged that it was a worthy act for them to honour Omehia, who had served well in office and made his people proud.

He noted that the honour was a renewed call on Omehia to continue to use his position to foster peace in the area.

In his goodwill message, former Governor of Kastina State, Ibrahim Shema, lauded Wike for his courage in bringing all Rivers people together to work with him in protecting and advancing the interest of the state.

He commended Omehia for not disappointing his people but for distinguishing himself in public life, thus, prompting his people to publicly accord him special recognition with a chieftaincy title.

Also speaking, Chairman of Rivers Elders’ Council, High Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, expressed delight for being part of an event where Omehia was being honoured, and further described Omehia as an amiable person, who was humility personified.

In response, Sir Celestine Omehia expressed joy to both traditional and political leaders, particularly former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, who have contributed to his success in public office.

He lent his voice to the call for the restructuring of Nigeria and entrenchment of good governance that would cement stronger unity while allowing the country to actualise its full potentials.

The conferment of the chieftaincy title was at the instance of the Ikwerre Traditional Rulers’ Council headed by Eze Blessing Wagor, who decorated Sir Celestine Omehia with his regalia, supported by other chiefs.