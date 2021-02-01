Featured
SERAP Seeks Probe Of ‘Missing N4.4bn NASS Funds’
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, to “use their good offices to urgently probe and refer to appropriate anti-corruption agencies allegations that N4.4billion of public money budgeted for the National Assembly is missing, misappropriated, diverted or stolen, as documented in three audited reports by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.”
In the open letter dated January 30, 2021, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said, “By exercising strong and effective leadership in this matter, the National Assembly can show Nigerians that the legislative body is a proper and accountable watchdog that represents and protects the public interest, and is able to hold both itself and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to account in the management of public resources.”
SERAP said, “If not satisfactorily addressed, these allegations would also undermine public confidence in the ability of the National Assembly to exercise its constitutional and oversight responsibilities to prevent and combat corruption, and to ensure the public interest, transparency and accountability in the management of public resources.”
It expressed concern that “these allegations of corruption, mismanagement and misappropriation of public funds amount to fundamental breaches of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended) and the country’s international obligations, including under the UN Convention against Corruption and the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption.”
The letter, read in part, “Any failure to promptly, thoroughly and independently investigate these serious allegations, prosecute suspected perpetrators, and recover missing public funds and assets would undermine public trust in the ability of the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure probity, transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.
“The Auditor-General noted in his 2015 report that the National Assembly account was spent N8,800,000.00 as unauthorised overdraft, contrary to Financial Regulations 710. The National Assembly also reportedly spent N115,947,016.00 without any documents. Another N158,193,066.00 spent as cash advances to 17 staff between January and June, 2015, is yet to be retired.”
“The Senate reportedly spent N186,866,183.42 to organise Senate Retreat and Pre-Valedictory Session for the 7th Senate, although the money was meant to pay vehicle loan. The Senate also reportedly spent N15,964,193.63 as bank charges between July and December, 2015, contrary to Financial Regulations 734.”
“The House of Representatives also reportedly spent N624,377,503.30 to buy 48 Utility Vehicles. However, 14 vehicles were not supplied. The House also failed to make the 34 vehicles supplied available for verification.
“Similarly, the House spent N499,666,666.00 as cash advances to staff to carry out various assignments but has failed to retire the money.”
The House of Representatives also reportedly paid N70,560,000.00 as overtime and ‘special’ allowances to officials who are not legislative aides between November and December, 2015, without any authority.
“The National Assembly Service Commission reportedly failed to remit N30,130,794.10 deducted from the salaries of the executive chairman and the commissioners as car loan.”
“The National Assembly Budget and Research Office reportedly spent N66,303,411.70 as out-of-pocket expenses without any documents.
“The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies paid N246,256,060.51 by cheques, despite the prohibition of payments by cheque by the Federal Government, except in extreme cases, and contrary to Financial Regulation 631.
“According to the Auditor-General Report for 2017, the House of Representatives reportedly spent ¦ 95,212,250.00 without due process and without any documents. The National Assembly Management Account also reveals that N673,081,242.14 was spent between April and October, 2017, without any documents. The Auditor-General reported that the funds may have been misappropriated.
Expect Construction Of Trans-Kalabari Road, Wike Tells Kalabari People …Says Another Round Of Projects’ Inauguration Begins, Feb 10
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says discussions have been concluded on the commencement of construction work on the Trans-Kalabari Road, which would ease transportation difficulties experienced by the people of Kalabari ethnic nationality.
The governor explained that he was deliberately embarking on critical projects that address the direct needs of Rivers people, and was determined to make the people happier than he met them on assumption of office.
Wike made the explanation at the reception organised for the conferment of special chieftaincy title, Eze Gbuwara Uzor 1 of Ikwerre on former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, at Isiopko Town in Ikwerre Local Government Area, last Saturday.
The Rivers State governor said most Kalabari people had castigated his administration out of impatience, but added that they can see clearly that the Trans-Kalabari Road project has always been on the list of projects for construction before the end of his tenure.
“I and the deputy governor, together with the chairman of the Rivers State Elders’ Council, have agreed on how the Trans-Kalabari Road will follow.
“Those who said we don’t want to do anything in the Kalabari area, today, they are sending me text messages. They are thanking me, and I said to them, ‘don’t thank me’ because their thanking me is temporary. They are not always stable.”
The governor said with several projects inaugurated in the various local governments of the state, most critics who accused him of being sectional with his development programmes were now ashamed and silenced.
“So many people have said that I am discriminating in terms of projects. Now, when they saw us go to the various local governments to commission projects, they don’t say anything again. By February 10, 2021, we will start another round of projects’ inauguration.
“When we were doing Saakpenwa-Bori (Ogoni) Road, some politicians in our party were carrying propaganda. They were saying that we are not going to finish that road.
“But, they now have one of the best roads in the state. Some of them were even ashamed to watch it on television. We have also agreed that from Saakpenwa to Bori, we are awarding fresh contract to take it to Kono town. Which government has done that to anybody or town?
“I have also told Isiokpo people, don’t be impatient, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC is already taking measurement, and we will link you up to Isiodu town.
“To Aluu people, I have assured that we are linking them to Omagwa Town. We are almost ready to award the contract. When we make promise, we must fulfil those promises.
“No one project awarded by us will be left abandoned. I won’t leave any uncompleted project for my successor. I will leave office as a proud Ikwerre son who will feel satisfied that I made the people happy when I was governor”, Wike said.
Wike commended the people of Ikwerre for the courage to honour their son in recognition of his success in public office that has also impacted on them positively.
“I am a witness to this event. And what you’ve done today shows that you know what is good. It shows that when somebody has done well, you can honour him when he’s alive. When you honour a man when he’s late, he doesn’t know if you’ve honoured him at all.
“I thank you for what you have done to Sir Celestine Omehia by honouring him with the chieftaincy title as the Eze Gbuwara Uzor 1 of Ikwerre.
“Let me thank the Ikwerre Local Government Traditional Rulers’ Council for what they have done today to one of the illustrious sons of the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality.”
In his remarks, Chairman of the event and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Austin Opara, said the Ikwerre Traditional Rulers’ Council acknowledged that it was a worthy act for them to honour Omehia, who had served well in office and made his people proud.
He noted that the honour was a renewed call on Omehia to continue to use his position to foster peace in the area.
In his goodwill message, former Governor of Kastina State, Ibrahim Shema, lauded Wike for his courage in bringing all Rivers people together to work with him in protecting and advancing the interest of the state.
He commended Omehia for not disappointing his people but for distinguishing himself in public life, thus, prompting his people to publicly accord him special recognition with a chieftaincy title.
Also speaking, Chairman of Rivers Elders’ Council, High Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, expressed delight for being part of an event where Omehia was being honoured, and further described Omehia as an amiable person, who was humility personified.
In response, Sir Celestine Omehia expressed joy to both traditional and political leaders, particularly former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, who have contributed to his success in public office.
He lent his voice to the call for the restructuring of Nigeria and entrenchment of good governance that would cement stronger unity while allowing the country to actualise its full potentials.
The conferment of the chieftaincy title was at the instance of the Ikwerre Traditional Rulers’ Council headed by Eze Blessing Wagor, who decorated Sir Celestine Omehia with his regalia, supported by other chiefs.
Wike Assures Speedy Resolution Of S’West PDP Conflict
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has expressed optimism about possibility of a speedy resolution of the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West.
In cognisance of the significance of the South-West to the survival PDP, Wike said all stakeholders interested in the progress of the party would not relent in the pursuit of peace in the zone.
He made this assertion when he met with Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde and other leaders of the South-West PDP at the Government House, Ibadan, yesterday.
Wike explained that there ought to have been a meeting of PDP stakeholders from the South-West, yesterday, but it had to be postponed due to logistics reasons.
The Rivers State governor said the decision to postpone the stakeholders’ meeting was taken to ensure that no one was left out of the peace process.
According to him, “politics is a game of interest and you have to make sure everybody is fully involved.”
Wike stated that peace building in politics requires a lot of talking to critical stakeholders to make them understand the significance of negotiated peace in the overall interest of the party.
“South-West is very key for PDP as far as Nigeria is concerned and anybody that has the interest of PDP will make sure that South-West is intact as far as PDP is concerned.”
Wike said it remains his belief and hope that lasting peace would soon be achieved in the South-West PDP.
He lauded his Oyo State counterpart for his remarkable developmental stride in spite of the prevailing economic challenge caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
The Rivers State governor urged the people of Oyo State to be patient with Governor Makinde because he means well for them.
Wike castigated the opposition in Oyo State for playing politics with the issue of insecurity in the state.
On his part, the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde said PDP stakeholders in the South-West would continue the pursue peace in the overall interest of the party and the country.
“We will continue to pursue peace in PDP South-West because we believe PDP is pivotal to where Nigeria.
Wike later inspected ongoing construction work at the Iwo bus terminal.
