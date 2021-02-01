NPA MD Assures CILT Youths Of Support

The Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, has assured the youths of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) of her support toward developing capacities to grow the nation’s maritime industry.

Bala-Usman gave the assurance in a statement signed by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communications and Strategy of NPA, Malam Ibrahim Nasiru, yesterday.

She spoke after the inauguration of the NPA’s Chapter of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport CILT codenamed: NPA/CILT NEXT GENERATION CHAPTER held during the weekend in Lagos.

According to her, youths of the organisation can come together to explore opportunities in CILT for development of not only their individual careers, but also the progress of the nation’s maritime sector.

She observed that such efforts by the youth would give people like her the confidence that the future would be better.

Bala-Usman urged young people who were diligent at work and committed to continuous searching for knowledge and professional development, adding that the sky could only be the limit for the industry.

”The inauguration of the youth association will give the antecedents and personal experiences where youths have been found to be unable to accept responsibilities and take advantage of opportunities at their disposal for their future growth and advancement.

”In my experience, I have come to realise that one of the greatest pitfalls of youth is the inability to quickly come to terms with the responsibility that the future places on them.

”When youths do not understand the roles that they have in the future of a society, they are unable to explore the opportunities that the present offers them and build the necessary capacity for the future.

”On a lot of occasions, when opportunity falls on the laps of young people, they are not sufficiently prepared to make the best of those opportunities to the benefit of the society.

”This is why I am happy about NPA/CILT Next Generation Chapter,’’ she added.

Bala-Usman said: “It is heartwarming that you have not just come together in unity as one would expect of every staffer of any organisation that aspires for progress, but you should also make it a point of duty to develop yourselves and build the capacity of your members through your regular Zoom webinar series.

”I encourage you not to relent in these efforts. Regardless of the challenges that you face, be rest assured that you will reap the reward of every investment that you put into the initiatives in the future to the benefits of yourself, the maritime industry and Nigeria, at large,” she said.