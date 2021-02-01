Nation
NDLEA Arrests Nigerians With N30bn Cocaine At Lagos Airport
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) made huge seizures of drugs last week.
Cocaine and heroin packages with street value of N30 billion were discovered at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.
One of the seizures, 26.840 kilograms of cocaine, is the biggest from an individual in the past 15 years.
A top NDLEA official who gave the details to the press at the weekend disclosed that on January 27 at about 1:20pm during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airlines passengers, a female passenger, Onyejegbu Ifesinachi Jennifer, 33, from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, was intercepted.
She was taken to the NDLEA office at the airport where her bags were searched. Whitish powdery substances were found concealed inside 16 pieces of duvet contained in two travel bags. Test conducted proved positive to cocaine and weighed 26.850kilograms.
“The suspect, a hair stylist based in Brazil, confessed to have agreed to smuggle the hard drug for N2,000,000. Although she refused to disclose the names of her associates, she mentioned that she was asked to hand over the drugs to another person. The street value of this singular seizure is put at over N21billion.”
Two days earlier, a red left-over luggage was declared to the NDLEA operatives at the E- arrival hall after the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines.
The agency said based on information on the tag, the luggage arrived Nigeria from Sao Paulo, Brazil, a destination classified as high-risk country going by records and trends of arrest and seizures.
The bag was transferred to the NDLEA ‘Legal Seat’, the administrative office at the passenger terminal of the MMIA.
The Commander at the MMIA, Ahmadu Garba, afterwards received an intelligence report of a purported plan to clear a consignment containing hard drugs.
“The details sent matched the bag earlier detained by the operatives at the Lagos airport. In a coordinated operation, on January 27, 2021, an NDLEA undercover agent was contacted by one Abubakar Aliyu. The agent lured Aliyu into the cargo terminal of the airport where he was arrested”, the brief read.
Aliyu revealed that another person was on his way to receive the bag based on the instruction of his sender, one Ikechukwu Eze. Soon after one Emmanuel Iyke Aniebonam, who was to receive the bag, was arrested at NAHCO.
Emmanuel confessed that he was instructed by Ikechukwu to receive the consignment. Emmanuel was set up to lure in Eze. He didn’t show up but sent another person.
The individual confirmed Emmanuel mandated him to receive the consignment and that they agreed to meet at Ibis Royal Hotel in Ikeja.
NDLEA said a follow-up operation was organised and at the hotel, one Onwurah Kelvin was arrested. The suspect confessed he was sent by Eze to receive the consignment.
“The detained bag was opened in the presence of all the three suspects. Whitish powdery substances were discovered neatly concealed and sewn inside five children duvets. Field test was carried out on the exhibits proved they are cocaine weighed to be 8.400 Kilograms, with a street value of over N7billion.”
COVID-19: Comply With Mandatory Mask-Wearing To Avert Lockdown -Presidency
The Presidency last night expressed worry over the reports of non-compliance with just signed Executive Order that makes mask-wearing and observation of social distancing in the public mandatory, appealing to Nigerians to give their maximum cooperation for the success of the policy.
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari introduced the order with the best of intentions and not with any motive to punish citizens.
In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, yesterday, the Presidency appealed to state governments, traditional rulers and religious leaders to play active roles in the sensitization and enforcement of the Executive Order.
According to the statement, “To achieve this, Covid-19 task forces and committees should persuade members of the public to cooperate with the government in achieving compliance and avoid crude methods that may create resistance and resentment, thereby defeating the primary goal of the Executive Order.
“The Buhari administration is most reluctant to lock down the country and continues to emphasize the non-pharmaceutical measures and the only way to avert lockdowns is to observe these measures as put in place by the Presidential Task Force.
“Nigerians have come a long way from the dreaded lockdown and the administration is unhappy about any prospects of bringing it back as many citizens will not have food on the table without venturing out on a day-to-day business.”
“Nigerians are required to wear masks, wash hands regularly with soap and clean water, and keep a safe distance with anybody not in your household, hoping that this will help check the spread of Covid-19.
“Though vaccine availability is within reach, the propensity of the public for non-compliance weakens the fight against the virus.
“Nigerians must ignore baseless conspiracy theories that seek to deny the reality of the pandemic by complying with the order to wear masks.
“We have a duty to protect ourselves and others in this difficult global health crisis; no one has immunity against this pandemic. Ignoring health warnings and refusing to comply with safety measures does more harm than good.”
It further said, “The Covid-19 pandemic is a major threat to public health and wearing of masks, social distancing in public places and the basic hygiene are necessary measures that have to be taken to safeguard the well-being of our citizens.
“Nigerians must always have it in mind that the Covid-19 pandemic is not only a threat to the health of the population but it is equally so to the national economy, and to every aspect of our everyday life.
“Protecting public health is one of the sacred duties of any responsible government and the administration will not abdicate that responsibility.”
Court Strikes Out Suit Against Imo Gov, NJC Over Appointment Of CJ
A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a suit instituted against the National Judicial Council (NJC) and Imo State Governor, Chief Hope Uzodinma, to challenge the suitability of Justice Ijeoma Agugua as the substantive Chief Judge of Imo State.
The court action instituted by one Hon Justin Brown Amadi, who claimed to be a taxpayer, was struck out by Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo on the ground that the plaintiff has no locus standi to file the suit.
Amadi had joined Imo State Judicial Commission, Imo State governor, Imo State attorney general, Imo State House of Assembly and Justice Ijeoma Agugua, as other defendants in the matter.
He asked the court to consider whether NJC can recommend a suitable person for appointment as chief judge for Imo State in view of the provision of Section 158 of the 1999 Constitution.
The Plaintiff also applied for court order to restrain the NJC from recommending the judge as the substantive chief judge for Imo State.
Amadi predicated his opposition to Justice Agugua to the fact that he had written a petition against her and that the petition had not been considered by the NJC.
He claimed that his fundamental right to fair hearing would be breached, if Justice Agugua was made the substantive chief judge without first hearing his petition.
Following the development, the defendants filed separate preliminary objections against the suit to query the legal right of the plaintiff in the chief judge appointment.
The defendants contended that being a mere taxpayer in Imo State cannot confer legal right to Amadi to hold Uzodinma and institutions to ransom in the discharge of their judicial and legitimate official functions.
Delivering judgment, Justice Ekwo, however, agreed that Amadi completely lacked legal right to maintain such a suit before a court of record.
Ekwo held that the plaintiff failed woefully to show how his legal right will be endangered or jeopardized, if the defendants are allowed to perform their duties.
“The plaintiff failed to show how his personal right override those of the entire people of Imo State as being a taxpayer is not enough to institute such an action.
“In a suit of this nature, plaintiff must establish that his personal interest and legal right are real and tangible in law and not personal aggrandizement as done in this matter.
“From the totality of the case of the plaintiff, he acted in bad faith with utter malice. He embarked on adventures without a cause. His case is simply mischievous.
“I disagree with the plaintiff that his right to fair hearing will be breached unless his petition against Justice Agugua is treated first by the NJC.
“To allow the plaintiff to go ahead with this kind of suit will amount to an individual holding a statutory body into ransom.
“This case is liable to be struck out and I hereby accordingly strike it out for lacking in merit and substance,” the judges held.
COVID-19 Regulation Law’ll Curb Spread-NMA
The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) yesterday said that the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulation 2021 law would help to curb the spread of the pandemic across the country.
NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, said this while speaking with The Tide source in Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 28, signed COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021, in exercise of the powers conferred on the President by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, 2010.
Ujah said that the move by the President to ensure an enabling legal framework is in place was a welcome development as it would help in contributing to national response to the curtailment of COVID-19.
“This is coming against the backdrop of President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent signing of the law on health protection regulation.
“Now that the President has put a law in place, we should comply by adhering strictly to the law,” he said.
Ujah, who expressed worry over the level of compliance among the citizenry on COVID-19 protocols, called on the law enforcement agents to arrest any erring Nigerian.
“Unfortunately, the most disturbing aspect I see is enforcement; it is going to be a problem, because Nigerians don’t like obeying laws.
“But if we can ensure that the law is fully obeyed, the spread of the pandemic will reduce,’’ he said.
He, however, urged the Federal Government to embrace the use of intentional form of communication through persuasion, advocacy and sensitisation largely from the National Orientation Agency.
He added that religious leaders, opinion leaders and other stakeholders should be engaged for effective sensitisation in order to pass the message across to the people.
Ujah said that the law would also help to reduce the number of people violating the COVID-19 protocols in the country.
