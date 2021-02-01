Education
Kaduna Secondary Schools To Run On Shift
The Kaduna State Government has directed public and private secondary schools, across the state, to reopen for academic activities on February 1, according to Mrs Phoebe Yayi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education.
Yayi, who conveyed the directive in a statement, made available to journalists, last Friday, in Kaduna, however, said that only Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS 1), JSS 3 and Senior Secondary School 3 (SS 3) were to open.
She added that the government also approved primary four, five and six, in private schools to reopen, while all public primary and nursery schools would remain closed.
The permanent secretary said that a resumption date for JSS 2, SS 1 and SS 2, would be communicated in due course, subject to such schools’ compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines.
She said that the government arrived at the decision, after extensive appraisal of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and series of consultations with relevant stakeholders.
“In view of this, the ministry of education is directing all Principals and Head Teachers. to make necessary arrangements to receive Boarding and Day students of the above stated classes on Monday, February 1.
“However, the State COVID-19 Task Force will continue to monitor all schools to ensure safe learning environments against the pandemic, in addition to strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the State Government.
“All administrators of public and private schools must comply with all COVID-19 Protocols. Any breach of the protocols will lead to the closure of the affected school, without any notice,” she said.
Yayi said that academic activities in the schools would run on shift bases to ensure compliance to COVID-19 guidelines with the first shift running from 08:00am to 12:00 noon while the second shift will be from 01:00 p.m. to 05:00 p.m.
“The class size should not exceed 20 students with 1.5m to 2.0m physical distancing.
“The schools must also have COVID-19 Committees, which will comprise School-Based Management Committees, Parents Teachers Association, community representative, health personnel, students and teachers’ representatives, to monitor and ensure compliance.
“Parents are also advised to provide their children with face masks and other sanitary items, to help in curtailing the spread of the virus,” she stated.
The permanent secretary assured the public of the ministry’s commitment to continuing the e-learning programme, using Google classrooms, radio and television stations and other online applications.
She urged all stakeholders to join the ministry’s various monitoring teams in ensuring a safe learning environment for children.
Our correspondent reports that education stakeholders in the state had, in a recent meeting, agreed that public and private secondary and primary schools should be reopened in phases.
On January 24, the government gave approval for tertiary institutions, across the state, to reopen from January 25.
Education
Maryam Abacha Varsity Donates Three Luxury Buses To BUK, Others
Maryam Abacha American University Niger (MAAUN), Maradi, in collaboration with AAG-Foundation, has donated 60-seater Mercedes-Benz luxury buses to three universities, comprising two Nigerian, and one Nigerien, a statement issued by the institution on Saturday, in Kano, has said.
The statement by Mr Ali Kakaki, MAAUN spokesman, disclosed that the donation was part of the institution’s education sub-Sector Support Initiative in the West African (ECOWAS/CEDEAO) sub-Region.
According to him, the gesture was to ease mobility for students and ensure compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocol, as well as a contribution to an effective learning environment for the students.
He identified the beneficiary institutions as, Bayero University Kano, Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina State and the other a University in Niger Republic.
Kakaki added that the donated vehicle was presented to the Vice Chancellor, BUK, Prof. Sagir Adamu-Abbas, by MAAUN’s Director, Liaison and International, Dr Bala Muhammad.
Besides providing mobility, he said, the gesture was also in line with the MAAUN and AAG’s vision of creating sustainable and smooth access to education for all.
In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of BUK, Prof. Sagir Adamu Abbas commended MAAUN’s Founder, Prof. Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo, for the gesture and his continued support to the university.
Education
Sustenance Of School Dev, Key To National Growth -ANCOPPS
The President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) Anambra State chapter, Mr Jovita Arazu, has called for more interventions from relevant stakeholders to sustain development of schools in the state.
Arazu made the call in an interview with newsmen, yesterday in Awka.
He said that the call became necessary following the effects of COVID-19 pandemic last year on the education sector.
He appealed to other stakeholders in the state to join hands to maintain the growth recorded in the sector.
Arazu commended the government of Anambra under the leadership of Governor Willie Obiano for its effort in sustaining the high standards of education in Anambra and thus maintaining its leading position in the country.
He disclosed that the Anambra Government had reassured school managements of more interventions to sustain development of their schools but he appealed to other bodies to assist government for the schools to achieve greater heights.
“The government has been very supportive in all matters that affect the growth and development of schools in the state but wealthy individuals should partner the government for greater results,” he said.
Arazu said that ANCOPSS recently paid a visit to the State Head of Service (HoS) , Mr Harry Uduh, who reassured the body of government’s commitment to ensure interventions in schools.
He said that the body would be ever grateful to the HoS for his supportive role in the welfare of the group and reassured the public of their commitment to the development of schools in the state.
“ With the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the state, wealthy individuals should partner the government in areas of needs to assist the state to channel its little income to other sectors,” he said.
He said that school heads would not relent in the discharge of their duties so that the educational standard that Anambra was known for in education in the country and beyond would be maintained.
Arazu assured the stakeholders that their efforts would be doubled now that the world was being bedeviled with the Coronavirus pandemic.
“We will ensure that whatsoever meagre resources provided at this time will be judiciously used and channelled effectively for the continued maintenance of safe learning conditions in schools,” he said.
Arazu commended the efforts of the Anambra Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, for working closely with ANCOPSS on matters concerning the education sector.
Education
Kaduna Secondary Schools To Run On Shift
The Kaduna State Government has directed public and private secondary schools, across the state, to reopen for academic activities on February 1, according to Mrs Phoebe Yayi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education.
Yayi, who conveyed the directive in a statement, made available to journalists, last Friday, in Kaduna, however, said that only Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS 1), JSS 3 and Senior Secondary School 3 (SS 3) were to open.
She added that the government also approved primary four, five and six, in private schools to reopen, while all public primary and nursery schools would remain closed.
The permanent secretary said that a resumption date for JSS 2, SS 1 and SS 2, would be communicated in due course, subject to such schools’ compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines.
She said that the government arrived at the decision, after extensive appraisal of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and series of consultations with relevant stakeholders.
“In view of this, the ministry of education is directing all Principals and Head Teachers. to make necessary arrangements to receive Boarding and Day students of the above stated classes on Monday, February 1.
“However, the State COVID-19 Task Force will continue to monitor all schools to ensure safe learning environments against the pandemic, in addition to strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the State Government.
“All administrators of public and private schools must comply with all COVID-19 Protocols. Any breach of the protocols will lead to the closure of the affected school, without any notice,” she said.
Yayi said that academic activities in the schools would run on shift bases to ensure compliance to COVID-19 guidelines with the first shift running from 08:00am to 12:00 noon while the second shift will be from 01:00 p.m. to 05:00 p.m.
“The class size should not exceed 20 students with 1.5m to 2.0m physical distancing.
“The schools must also have COVID-19 Committees, which will comprise School-Based Management Committees, Parents Teachers Association, community representative, health personnel, students and teachers’ representatives, to monitor and ensure compliance.
“Parents are also advised to provide their children with face masks and other sanitary items, to help in curtailing the spread of the virus,” she stated.
The permanent secretary assured the public of the ministry’s commitment to continuing the e-learning programme, using Google classrooms, radio and television stations and other online applications.
She urged all stakeholders to join the ministry’s various monitoring teams in ensuring a safe learning environment for children.
Our correspondent reports that education stakeholders in the state had, in a recent meeting, agreed that public and private secondary and primary schools should be reopened in phases.
On January 24, the government gave approval for tertiary institutions, across the state, to reopen from January 25.
Trending
- Entertainment4 days ago
Why My Relationship With Mercy Eke Crashed – Ike
- Politics4 days ago
COVID-19: Anambra Assembly Shut Down For Fumigation
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Chides Buhari’s Govt On Corruption
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Bayelsa Tasks LG Leaders On Service Delivery
- Editorial4 days ago
Beyond Teachers’ Shortage
- Politics4 days ago
Periscoping 2020 (5)
- Niger Delta4 days ago
N’Delta Stakeholders, Minister Disagree Over Remittance Proposal
- Business4 days ago
MAN Pegs CEO’s Confidence Index At 42.06 Points For Q4 2020