FCT Minister Tasks Town Planners On Urbanisation
The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu has urged members of the Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP) to tackle the consequences of rapid urbanisation in most cities across the country.
Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Mr Austine Elemue, in a statement yesterday, said Aliyu made the call during the 13th investiture of the NITP FCT Chapter.
Aliyu was represented by Zaliha Ahmed, the Director, FCTA Department of Urban and Regional Planning.
She called on the institute to join the FCT Administration in working for improved legislation on physical planning and urban development in support of the regeneration of Nigerian towns and cities.
The minister revealed that the Administration was collaborating with the African Development Bank (AfDB) on urban improvement projects in eight satellite towns of Jikwoyi, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Dutse Alhaji, Abaji, Orozo, Zuba and Kwali.
Aliyu added that the FCT Administration was committed to providing increased budgetary allocation to support critical infrastructure development outside the city centre.
This infrastructure include roads and bridges, water supply and sanitation, primary healthcare and renewable energy solutions.
“The onus is on us to continue to find solutions to the attendant multi-dimensional consequences of rapid urbanisation as we strive to provide liveable spaces both within and outside urban centres.
“To the FCT Chapter of the NITP, this challenge is even more significant. We are witnessing the evolution of the territory at a breath-taking pace.
“ While we appear to be grappling with finding solutions to the problems of the past, new ones are cropping up almost daily and we must, as a necessity, be in a position to anticipate future problems and seek solutions to them.
“The FCTA shall be looking forward to working with you to find innovative solutions that guarantee the right development balance between the city centre, the satellite towns and hinterlands,” she said.
In his inaugural speech, Chairman of the FCT Chapter of the institute , Mustapha Mubdiyu assured members of the institute that steps would be taken to digitise all records and processes of the chapter in line with global standard.
Mubdiyu, who stated that a website design was already underway, thanked the past leaderships of the chapter for laying the foundation on which to build.
He said that his leadership would embark on capacity building and development for members especially in areas of best practices and standards.
He also promised to focus on improving corporate social responsibility to communities and vulnerable groups within the FCT.
COVID-19: Comply With Mandatory Mask-Wearing To Avert Lockdown -Presidency
The Presidency last night expressed worry over the reports of non-compliance with just signed Executive Order that makes mask-wearing and observation of social distancing in the public mandatory, appealing to Nigerians to give their maximum cooperation for the success of the policy.
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari introduced the order with the best of intentions and not with any motive to punish citizens.
In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, yesterday, the Presidency appealed to state governments, traditional rulers and religious leaders to play active roles in the sensitization and enforcement of the Executive Order.
According to the statement, “To achieve this, Covid-19 task forces and committees should persuade members of the public to cooperate with the government in achieving compliance and avoid crude methods that may create resistance and resentment, thereby defeating the primary goal of the Executive Order.
“The Buhari administration is most reluctant to lock down the country and continues to emphasize the non-pharmaceutical measures and the only way to avert lockdowns is to observe these measures as put in place by the Presidential Task Force.
“Nigerians have come a long way from the dreaded lockdown and the administration is unhappy about any prospects of bringing it back as many citizens will not have food on the table without venturing out on a day-to-day business.”
“Nigerians are required to wear masks, wash hands regularly with soap and clean water, and keep a safe distance with anybody not in your household, hoping that this will help check the spread of Covid-19.
“Though vaccine availability is within reach, the propensity of the public for non-compliance weakens the fight against the virus.
“Nigerians must ignore baseless conspiracy theories that seek to deny the reality of the pandemic by complying with the order to wear masks.
“We have a duty to protect ourselves and others in this difficult global health crisis; no one has immunity against this pandemic. Ignoring health warnings and refusing to comply with safety measures does more harm than good.”
It further said, “The Covid-19 pandemic is a major threat to public health and wearing of masks, social distancing in public places and the basic hygiene are necessary measures that have to be taken to safeguard the well-being of our citizens.
“Nigerians must always have it in mind that the Covid-19 pandemic is not only a threat to the health of the population but it is equally so to the national economy, and to every aspect of our everyday life.
“Protecting public health is one of the sacred duties of any responsible government and the administration will not abdicate that responsibility.”
Court Strikes Out Suit Against Imo Gov, NJC Over Appointment Of CJ
A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a suit instituted against the National Judicial Council (NJC) and Imo State Governor, Chief Hope Uzodinma, to challenge the suitability of Justice Ijeoma Agugua as the substantive Chief Judge of Imo State.
The court action instituted by one Hon Justin Brown Amadi, who claimed to be a taxpayer, was struck out by Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo on the ground that the plaintiff has no locus standi to file the suit.
Amadi had joined Imo State Judicial Commission, Imo State governor, Imo State attorney general, Imo State House of Assembly and Justice Ijeoma Agugua, as other defendants in the matter.
He asked the court to consider whether NJC can recommend a suitable person for appointment as chief judge for Imo State in view of the provision of Section 158 of the 1999 Constitution.
The Plaintiff also applied for court order to restrain the NJC from recommending the judge as the substantive chief judge for Imo State.
Amadi predicated his opposition to Justice Agugua to the fact that he had written a petition against her and that the petition had not been considered by the NJC.
He claimed that his fundamental right to fair hearing would be breached, if Justice Agugua was made the substantive chief judge without first hearing his petition.
Following the development, the defendants filed separate preliminary objections against the suit to query the legal right of the plaintiff in the chief judge appointment.
The defendants contended that being a mere taxpayer in Imo State cannot confer legal right to Amadi to hold Uzodinma and institutions to ransom in the discharge of their judicial and legitimate official functions.
Delivering judgment, Justice Ekwo, however, agreed that Amadi completely lacked legal right to maintain such a suit before a court of record.
Ekwo held that the plaintiff failed woefully to show how his legal right will be endangered or jeopardized, if the defendants are allowed to perform their duties.
“The plaintiff failed to show how his personal right override those of the entire people of Imo State as being a taxpayer is not enough to institute such an action.
“In a suit of this nature, plaintiff must establish that his personal interest and legal right are real and tangible in law and not personal aggrandizement as done in this matter.
“From the totality of the case of the plaintiff, he acted in bad faith with utter malice. He embarked on adventures without a cause. His case is simply mischievous.
“I disagree with the plaintiff that his right to fair hearing will be breached unless his petition against Justice Agugua is treated first by the NJC.
“To allow the plaintiff to go ahead with this kind of suit will amount to an individual holding a statutory body into ransom.
“This case is liable to be struck out and I hereby accordingly strike it out for lacking in merit and substance,” the judges held.
COVID-19 Regulation Law’ll Curb Spread-NMA
The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) yesterday said that the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulation 2021 law would help to curb the spread of the pandemic across the country.
NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, said this while speaking with The Tide source in Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 28, signed COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021, in exercise of the powers conferred on the President by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, 2010.
Ujah said that the move by the President to ensure an enabling legal framework is in place was a welcome development as it would help in contributing to national response to the curtailment of COVID-19.
“This is coming against the backdrop of President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent signing of the law on health protection regulation.
“Now that the President has put a law in place, we should comply by adhering strictly to the law,” he said.
Ujah, who expressed worry over the level of compliance among the citizenry on COVID-19 protocols, called on the law enforcement agents to arrest any erring Nigerian.
“Unfortunately, the most disturbing aspect I see is enforcement; it is going to be a problem, because Nigerians don’t like obeying laws.
“But if we can ensure that the law is fully obeyed, the spread of the pandemic will reduce,’’ he said.
He, however, urged the Federal Government to embrace the use of intentional form of communication through persuasion, advocacy and sensitisation largely from the National Orientation Agency.
He added that religious leaders, opinion leaders and other stakeholders should be engaged for effective sensitisation in order to pass the message across to the people.
Ujah said that the law would also help to reduce the number of people violating the COVID-19 protocols in the country.
