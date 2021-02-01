Oil & Energy
Ex – Minister Laments Nigeria’s Dependence On Foreign Technology To Explore Oil
A former Minister of Petroleum and Mingi the 12 of Nembe Kingdom in Bayelsa State, King Edmund Dakoru, has expressed disappointment over Nigeria’s continuous dependence on foreign technology for oil exploration.
The monarch noted that since the discovery of oil in commercial quantity the country has been dependent on foreign technology for oil exploration.
He also expressed disappointment over the country’s dependence on foreign manpower otherwise known as expatriates to explore oil, after 70 years of oil activities in the country.
King Dakoru made this remark recently, while speaking to newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, on arrival from Abuja.
“If we (Nigeria) had learned the road very well since 70 years now, we would have been having a better chance and advantage in oil exploration.
“The area of technology is a global matter. It is between the buyer and seller, and that is the really the issue.
“Nigeria really needs to ask herself certain questions, and that is, ‘why is it that we cannot be anything without a foreign input? Can’t we stand on our own and build up gradually without foreign input?
“In agriculture, you put the seed in the ground, but you can not control the climate, you can not tell which year will bring good rain or draught and when you plant, you will wait for the harvest season.
“But in oil, if the science is correct, any day you drill, you will get what you are looking for, but in agriculture, even when the science is correct, no one can control the weather, even the weather forecasters have not been getting it all right, because it is nature, and no one is in control of the weather.
“ Let us not quarrel about the cake, but let’s bake a bigger cake. Let’s think on how to bake a bigger cake.
“ Where have we been that we can not step into the gap that the foreigners are leaving, I always ask.
“Something that started in 1956, about 70 years now, why are we not able to step in and bake the cake, but we are always waiting for outsiders to come and bake it for us.
“Can we say we don’t have enough expertise or can not raise capital? Oil is probably if you take the technology apart, technology is foreign, and you have to bring it and it is not sitting in a particular place.
“ It is not only in America. Some parts are made in America, some may come from Asia, France, and even Brazil”, Dakoru said.
By: Corlins Walter
Oil & Energy
NNPC, Partners Take FID On $3.6bn Petrochemical Plant
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its partners have taken the Final Investment Decision for the construction of a $3.6bn gas processing and methanol plant.
The plant, Brass Fertiliser and Petrochemical Company Limited, is jointly sponsored by NNPC, DSV Engineering Limited and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.
Partners in the project signed the FID in Abuja, as they explained that BEPCL was a special purpose vehicle with the primary objective of monetising the abundant gas reserves in Nigeria.
This, they said, would be through the development and construction of the first ever methanol plant in Nigeria in a designated oil and gas free trade zone in Odioama, Brass Island, Bayelsa State.
The Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari, who signed on behalf of the corporation, said the BFPCL methanol project was of strategic importance to the Federal Government on account of its ability to support human and economic development.
He said this would be through skills acquisition and employment opportunities, as the plant would create about 30,000 jobs during construction and about 5,000 to 6,000 during operation.
Kyari said the company would further help in reducing overall carbon emission to the environment.
He said, “The project is consistent with the aspirations of the Federal Government for industrialisation through the exploitation of the nation’s huge gas reserves.
“This is with a view for generating even more revenue from gas monetisation beyond crude oil for sustainable economic growth of the country.”
Oil & Energy
FG Expecting PIB Passage By NASS In April – Sylva
The Federal Government is expecting the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill by the National Assembly in March or April, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said.
Sylva said this on the side-lines of the groundbreaking and foundation laying ceremony of the headquarters building of the Department of Petroleum Resources in Abuja.
He said, “Of course, the PIB, which has defied passage or assent for the past 20 years, is now before the National Assembly. It is at the committee stage in both houses and they asked us to attend the public hearings.
“On Monday, we were at the Senate, while yesterday (Wednesday) and today we were at the House of Representatives and the sessions were very successful.”
He added, “We hope that the bill will be passed as promised by the Senate between March and April this year.
“The House of Representatives also made similar commitment. So it is our hope that the PIB will be passed by March or April this year.”
On the DPR headquarters building, Sylva said the structure would be completed during the life of the present administration.
He said, “This project is expected to last for 24 months, which is two years and we hope that it will be inaugurated during the lifetime of this administration.
“We started it and we hope to finish it before we leave. Julius Berger (contractor handling the project) has given us that commitment and we are standing on that commitment made by them.”
The Director, DPR, Sarki Auwalu, said the building would support DPR’s commitment to enabling businesses and creating opportunities for the industry to thrive, using the agency’s regulatory framework and service instrument.
He said it was better to have the headquarters of DPR situated in Abuja where most regulatory institutions operate from, adding that it would further enhance interactions between government agencies and other industry operators.
Oil & Energy
Mass Metering: EEDC Warns South-East Residents Against Scammers
Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), has cautioned South-East residents against activities of scammers who take advantage of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) to swindle unsuspecting members of the public.
The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, gave the warning yesterday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.
NMMP metering programme is an initiative of the Federal Government introduced to close the metering gap.
It was kicked-off in the South-East about 10 days ago with Ogui and Abakpa Districts of EEDC in Enugu metropolis as pilot areas.
Ezeh lamented that barely a week after the commencement of the free mass metering programme, the company had started receiving reports of customers who had been scammed in their bid to get metered.
The EEDC spokesman, however, reemphasised that the modalities for deployment of the NMMP meters would be according to feeders and distribution substations.
Ezeh said that information on this would be made available to customers as the exercise progresses.
He said that about 400 customers had been metered in less than two weeks of the commencement of the exercise.
Ezeh explained that unlike the arrangement with the MAP metering scheme where customers had to apply and pay to be metered; there is no online or offline application for the NMMP.
He added that there is no application form, no processing fee and no meter installation cost.
“We all know that times are hard and some elements in our society have taken to all sorts of nefarious activities to survive, not minding the effects on the system and other citizens; hence, the call for caution.
“There is no way all the unmetered electricity customers can be metered in this initial phase of the metering exercise; it will happen gradually and we appeal to our customers to be patient and avoid becoming prey to these dubious elements.
“We, therefore, implore our customers to cooperate with us as we strive to serve them better.
“They should not hesitate in reporting any of our staff that is requesting them to pay any amount of money to get metered.
“EEDC remains committed to ensuring that the NMMP, which is an initiative of the Federal Government succeeds, and this can only be actualised with the support and cooperation of customers,’’ he said.
