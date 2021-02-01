‘Conspiracy Against Bala Mohammed Will Fail’

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) Governing Council Senate has said that the institution would officially resume academic activities for the 2019/2020 session on Friday, and that lectures would commence in all departments next Monday, with virtual teaching and learning introduced due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement made available to media in Calabar signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Gabriel O. Egbe, said, “This is to inform the general public, especially our dear students, that the Senate of the University of Calabar has approved Friday 5th February, 2021 as resumption date for academic activities for the 2019/2020 academic session.

“By this approval, all students are expected back on campus on 5th February, 2021, while lectures shall commence in all departments on Monday 8th February, 2021,” adding that arrangements had been put in place for virtual teaching and learning, using online support medium and the institution’s ICT Unit has developed a robust E-learning platform to ensure seamless teaching, especially for large classes.

The institution management advised students “to come along with their laptops, IPAD, Android, smart phones and other electronic devices to be able to effectively key into this new method.”

According to the statement, “the Timetable Committee has been directed to spread the schedule of lectures across six days of the week. Consequently, lectures for all year one and graduating classes will hold from Mondays through Wednesdays; while years two and three lectures will hold from Thursdays through Saturdays. Students must observe social distancing and avoid clustering anywhere outside or inside the classrooms.

“Conscious of the increasing spread of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Management has put in place mechanisms for the prevention, control and management of the dreaded disease. Students coming back to school must complement the efforts of Management by religiously adhering to all COVID 19 precautionary guidelines as approved by NCDC and the PTF, while on campus.

“Please note that the University policy on ‘no squatting in the Hostel’ is still in force. Students residing in the hostels are please reminded to take note. There shall be mandatory temperature check at the entrance to the hostels, classrooms, library, offices and other entry points. Students should willingly submit themselves for these checks.

“Hand washing materials will be strategically positioned for use by all. The task force shall ensure that students maintain social distancing and avoid body contacts at all times. Our Entrepreneurial centre has been mandated to mass- produce quality hand sanitisers for distribution within the university community at highly subsidised rates. Students are at liberty to buy their own sanitisers and use them regularly,” the statement stressed.

By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar