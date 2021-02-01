Editorial
Addressing IDPs’ Crisis
A recent statement by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management
and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk, to the effect that Nigeria has over two million internally displaced persons (IDPs) is unfortunate. Speaking in an interview in Abuja, the Minister said the affected persons were displaced following the activities of insurgents, bandits and communal disturbances.
At its core, the displacement crisis in Nigeria is driven by ongoing violent conflicts, a weak economy, and bad governance. Without addressing these long-term issues, displacement will continue to challenge the country. Since 2009, the Boko Haram insurgency and the counter-insurgency by the Nigerian security forces, killer-herdsmen, and bandits have turned Nigeria, particularly the North-East into a conflict zone.
Government’s inability to quell the crises has compelled several to flee for safety as IDPs, while others cross the borders into countries neighbouring Nigeria as refugees. With a population of over 200 million, Nigeria shamelessly tops the list of the three countries in Africa with the highest population of IDPs (the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan following next).
The IDPs suffer rich and multifaceted problems, ranging from lack of access to potable water, good health care services, food and shelter, inadequate life-saving assistance, insecurity, and unclear prospects of achieving durable solutions. Lack of a clear national policy, institutional and legal frameworks in addressing internal displacement seem to intensify their plight.
Administering basic aid, while necessary, will not be enough to meet this growing challenge. A system where IDPs learn to become self-sustaining could be created. Host communities should provide displaced persons with the opportunity for meaningful integration into society and rebuild if they return home. This model alleviates the pressure on the state to assist in perpetuity. They can contribute to society rather than remaining reliant on aid.
Displacement crisis is not peculiar to Nigeria, it is similarly a challenge to the entire African continent. According to the United Nations (UN), 25 million Africans have been forcibly displaced, including 6.3 million refugees and 14.5 million IDPs. In the last two years alone, there have been five million displaced persons, leading the African Union to designate 2019 the year of the refugee, IDP, and returnee. As the number of the displaced increases, entire generations of youth have become adults having only known life in a refugee camp.
In 2019, Nigeria Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) indicated that about 7.7 million Nigerians needed humanitarian assistance including the over 2.5 million IDPs who require shelter, health care services, food, security, psychosocial and basic livelihood assistance. The situation is further made precarious by the continuous attacks of the insurgents which systematically result in more displacements.
We think that giving humanitarian aid is just a start; tackling the root causes of internal displacement is the only path to a durable solution. There should be a legally backed national policy on IDPs, to include protection against rights abuses and punitive measures for corrupt humanitarian officers. Also, provision should be made for effective coordination among national humanitarian agencies. Again, a precise rule of engagement between the government and the international humanitarian agencies should be clearly defined.
Statistics of the National Population Commission (NPC) estimated that 80 per cent of IDPs in Nigeria are women and children who are not the initiators of the conflicts but end up being the severest victims. The situation is worsened because it is a case of double jeopardy as the war conditions degenerate into a ‘living hell’ for the IDPs. After all, crimes are committed against their dignity and liberty.
The IDPs are often neglected, stigmatized, and alienated. They face difficulties in access to basic services. With the Covid-19 outbreak, their situation is further worsened as they struggle to survive the impact of the conflict and the contagion at the same time. Now more than ever, they need our support.
We urge the media to do more by highlighting their plights to draw the attention of the government, civil society groups, and other stakeholders to assist improve their conditions. This may not eliminate their misery, but it will certainly curtail it. Dubious activities are bound to occur in a society where people live in agony and pains.
The militant Islamic movement, Boko Haram, which has its roots in Nigeria, poses a potential danger to Nigeria’s neighbours as its influence spreads beyond the country’s borders. This threat should be evaluated and managed as Nigeria and the international community attempt to address the challenge demonstrated by the terrorists.
The risks presented by the militant group are amplified primarily through the prevalence of porous borders in the West African sub-region. Countries like Benin, Cameroon, Chad and Niger are all targets due to their proximity to Nigeria, their demographics and their socio-economic realities. At greatest risk are Cameroon and Niger, which share considerably vast borders with Nigeria.
That is why the establishment of the tripartite security drill tagged Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) is apt. The security outfit was specifically set up by Nigeria, Niger and Benin Republic to combat smuggling, irregular migration and other trans-border crimes. The new formation is a transformation of Operation Swift Response (OSR), a land border, multi-agency operation, which was launched in August 2019 and coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), and his team should be committed to the assignment and not rest on their oars. It is hoped that through the operation of the JBPT, the smuggling of illicit drugs and proliferation of small arms and light weapons used to exacerbate violent extremism and terrorism in some parts of the country will be significantly curbed.
More so, regional and international organisations should support efforts geared at tightening borders and restricting the flow of terrorists within the sub-region. Nigeria needs to cooperate with its neighbours for effectiveness in border policy with greater attention to the endeavours of border communities. Funding infrastructural development for enhancing border security is one way in which border control efforts can be supported.
Editorial
Addressing IDPs’ Crisis
A recent statement by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management
and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk, to the effect that Nigeria has over two million internally displaced persons (IDPs) is unfortunate. Speaking in an interview in Abuja, the Minister said the affected persons were displaced following the activities of insurgents, bandits and communal disturbances.
At its core, the displacement crisis in Nigeria is driven by ongoing violent conflicts, a weak economy, and bad governance. Without addressing these long-term issues, displacement will continue to challenge the country. Since 2009, the Boko Haram insurgency and the counter-insurgency by the Nigerian security forces, killer-herdsmen, and bandits have turned Nigeria, particularly the North-East into a conflict zone.
Government’s inability to quell the crises has compelled several to flee for safety as IDPs, while others cross the borders into countries neighbouring Nigeria as refugees. With a population of over 200 million, Nigeria shamelessly tops the list of the three countries in Africa with the highest population of IDPs (the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan following next).
The IDPs suffer rich and multifaceted problems, ranging from lack of access to potable water, good health care services, food and shelter, inadequate life-saving assistance, insecurity, and unclear prospects of achieving durable solutions. Lack of a clear national policy, institutional and legal frameworks in addressing internal displacement seem to intensify their plight.
Administering basic aid, while necessary, will not be enough to meet this growing challenge. A system where IDPs learn to become self-sustaining could be created. Host communities should provide displaced persons with the opportunity for meaningful integration into society and rebuild if they return home. This model alleviates the pressure on the state to assist in perpetuity. They can contribute to society rather than remaining reliant on aid.
Displacement crisis is not peculiar to Nigeria, it is similarly a challenge to the entire African continent. According to the United Nations (UN), 25 million Africans have been forcibly displaced, including 6.3 million refugees and 14.5 million IDPs. In the last two years alone, there have been five million displaced persons, leading the African Union to designate 2019 the year of the refugee, IDP, and returnee. As the number of the displaced increases, entire generations of youth have become adults having only known life in a refugee camp.
In 2019, Nigeria Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) indicated that about 7.7 million Nigerians needed humanitarian assistance including the over 2.5 million IDPs who require shelter, health care services, food, security, psychosocial and basic livelihood assistance. The situation is further made precarious by the continuous attacks of the insurgents which systematically result in more displacements.
We think that giving humanitarian aid is just a start; tackling the root causes of internal displacement is the only path to a durable solution. There should be a legally backed national policy on IDPs, to include protection against rights abuses and punitive measures for corrupt humanitarian officers. Also, provision should be made for effective coordination among national humanitarian agencies. Again, a precise rule of engagement between the government and the international humanitarian agencies should be clearly defined.
Statistics of the National Population Commission (NPC) estimated that 80 per cent of IDPs in Nigeria are women and children who are not the initiators of the conflicts but end up being the severest victims. The situation is worsened because it is a case of double jeopardy as the war conditions degenerate into a ‘living hell’ for the IDPs. After all, crimes are committed against their dignity and liberty.
The IDPs are often neglected, stigmatized, and alienated. They face difficulties in access to basic services. With the Covid-19 outbreak, their situation is further worsened as they struggle to survive the impact of the conflict and the contagion at the same time. Now more than ever, they need our support.
We urge the media to do more by highlighting their plights to draw the attention of the government, civil society groups, and other stakeholders to assist improve their conditions. This may not eliminate their misery, but it will certainly curtail it. Dubious activities are bound to occur in a society where people live in agony and pains.
The militant Islamic movement, Boko Haram, which has its roots in Nigeria, poses a potential danger to Nigeria’s neighbours as its influence spreads beyond the country’s borders. This threat should be evaluated and managed as Nigeria and the international community attempt to address the challenge demonstrated by the terrorists.
The risks presented by the militant group are amplified primarily through the prevalence of porous borders in the West African sub-region. Countries like Benin, Cameroon, Chad and Niger are all targets due to their proximity to Nigeria, their demographics and their socio-economic realities. At greatest risk are Cameroon and Niger, which share considerably vast borders with Nigeria.
That is why the establishment of the tripartite security drill tagged Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) is apt. The security outfit was specifically set up by Nigeria, Niger and Benin Republic to combat smuggling, irregular migration and other trans-border crimes. The new formation is a transformation of Operation Swift Response (OSR), a land border, multi-agency operation, which was launched in August 2019 and coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), and his team should be committed to the assignment and not rest on their oars. It is hoped that through the operation of the JBPT, the smuggling of illicit drugs and proliferation of small arms and light weapons used to exacerbate violent extremism and terrorism in some parts of the country will be significantly curbed.
More so, regional and international organisations should support efforts geared at tightening borders and restricting the flow of terrorists within the sub-region. Nigeria needs to cooperate with its neighbours for effectiveness in border policy with greater attention to the endeavours of border communities. Funding infrastructural development for enhancing border security is one way in which border control efforts can be supported.
Editorial
Beyond Teachers’ Shortage
Editorial
Beyond Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution
It is heart-warming that Nigeria will soon take its first delivery of 100,000 Coronavirus
(COVID-19) vaccine doses. But Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, hinted that the doses were limited to only 50,000, mainly vulnerable people, frontline staffers and health workers.
Out of the figure, only 1,766 doses have been allocated to Rivers State. States with higher confirmed cases would be given more doses. The NPHCDA said Kano, Lagos, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi, Oyo and Rivers would receive higher doses for health workers. In all, a total of 48,786 doses will be administered in the first phase. It is unclear what will happen to the remaining 2,428 out of the total 100,000 doses.
The Director, Logistics and Health Commodities, NPHCDA, Hajia Kubura Daradara, said the government would only release the vaccine to states prepared to administer them. Such states would be required to dispense the vaccine within five days to maintain its potency and only states which demonstrated commitment would receive the vaccine.
The Federal Government had earlier said the first batch of the vaccine would arrive between the end of January and February 2021 and had guaranteed their safety and effectiveness, claiming that the 100,000 doses of the expected vaccine were for only 50,000 Nigerians to be taken twice by each person at 21 days interval.
Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had previously stated that the country would spend N400 billion to procure vaccines for the 70 per cent of Nigerians it planned to vaccinate, amid the rising spread of the virus in a most dreaded second wave. Whether that can materialise in the awkward economic situation is another kettle of fish entirely.
While we hail the government’s move to obtain the vaccine for the country, more are required to cater for a greater number of Nigerians. However, what is government’s level of readiness to bring in the vaccine? We are concerned because preparations were made for only four cold chains for the vaccine in Abuja, Kano, Enugu and Lagos with the entire South South and North East regions left out from the plan. If that remains, the vaccine might lose its efficacy on transit to those regions.
Although the federal authorities claimed they had procured 2,100 cubic ultra-cold chain facility in Abuja, the tropical nature of the country may be an impediment. Truth is Nigeria lacks adequate storage facilities to hold vaccines at the required temperature of minus 70/80 degrees Celsius needed for the Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
It is strongly advised that the government should first of all ascertain the potency of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses before their arrival. If that fails, then, upon arrival, they should be randomly picked and tested by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The agency should certify them fit for use.
Again, granted the high insecurity ravaging the country, the necessity for heavy security presence from when the vaccine arrives at the airport to when it is administered on the recipients is imperative. In other words, there should be security personnel at every level of the chain. This, the Federal Government should factor in as well.
Interestingly, the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were introduced just before December, 2020. On the heels of that was the Oxford-Astra Zeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. Recently, India added to the list by producing a version of the Oxford-Astra Zeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine known as Covishield vaccine, unveiled on January 3, 2021. This is in addition to Chinese vaccine with 50 per cent efficacy.
Altogether there are about five vaccine types for COVID-19 from different research groups globally ready for use. But the WHO favours the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Based on that, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and the Federal Government proposed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for Nigerians. While deciding on a vaccine on WHO’s advice may be plausible, other vaccine options that better suit our oddities should have been explored as well.
As vaccines traverse Europe, a continent that has successfully immunized several millions of their populations, many African countries, including Nigeria, are faced with the challenge of securing adequate supplies of vaccine doses following high cost and inadequate storage facilities.
It, therefore, behoves the WHO to support African countries, particularly Nigeria, for free or highly subsidised vaccines. But the question is: how far can any donation go in a country of over 200 million people, considering its goal to vaccinate 40 per cent of the population by the end of 2021 and the remaining 30 per cent by the end of next year?
The foregoing indicates an urgent need for a home-grown solution to the pandemic. The best option is to produce our vaccine type the way India did. In the interim, let’s shop for one to withstand our terrain. We do not need to re-invent the wheel. Capacity building and making enormous savings on our foreign exchange are the way to go.
Trending
- Entertainment4 days ago
Why My Relationship With Mercy Eke Crashed – Ike
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Chides Buhari’s Govt On Corruption
- Politics4 days ago
COVID-19: Anambra Assembly Shut Down For Fumigation
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Bayelsa Tasks LG Leaders On Service Delivery
- Editorial4 days ago
Beyond Teachers’ Shortage
- Politics4 days ago
Periscoping 2020 (5)
- Business4 days ago
MAN Pegs CEO’s Confidence Index At 42.06 Points For Q4 2020
- Niger Delta4 days ago
N’Delta Stakeholders, Minister Disagree Over Remittance Proposal