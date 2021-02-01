Niger Delta
Activist Threatens Court Action Against Obaseki
A human right activist, Chief Patrick Eholor has threatened to drag Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki to court over the insecurity situation in various parts of the state, especially Benin City, the state capital.
He said it was becoming worrisome that inhabitants of the state are now living at the mercy of hoodlums over robbery, kidnapping and cult clashes which had led to loss of lives since October last year.
According to Edohor who is also the president of One Love Foundation; “Edo as a state is now being hijacked by hoodlums who have continued to operate freely as robbers, kidnappers or cultist. People are being robbed on daily basis, POS operators, market women at various quarters, drivers and passengers are left to their fate. We have never had it bad like this as a state.
“Nigerians should know their rights, especially my Edo people. If anybody is killed or kidnapped again in Edo State, I will sue the governor because he collects security votes. So I will ask him what he is using the security votes for, because it is a constitutional matter, very clear that the government is supposed to protect us as citizens.
“All we want is a safe Edo State where investors can come in and do business any day, anytime. We need jobs to be created for our teeming youths. Politics aside, the governor should do better,” he added.
UNICAL Resumes Friday, Introduces Virtual Learning
The University of Calabar (UNICAL) Governing Council Senate has said that the institution would officially resume academic activities for the 2019/2020 session on Friday, and that lectures would commence in all departments next Monday, with virtual teaching and learning introduced due to COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement made available to media in Calabar signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Gabriel O. Egbe, said, “This is to inform the general public, especially our dear students, that the Senate of the University of Calabar has approved Friday 5th February, 2021 as resumption date for academic activities for the 2019/2020 academic session.
“By this approval, all students are expected back on campus on 5th February, 2021, while lectures shall commence in all departments on Monday 8th February, 2021,” adding that arrangements had been put in place for virtual teaching and learning, using online support medium and the institution’s ICT Unit has developed a robust E-learning platform to ensure seamless teaching, especially for large classes.
The institution management advised students “to come along with their laptops, IPAD, Android, smart phones and other electronic devices to be able to effectively key into this new method.”
According to the statement, “the Timetable Committee has been directed to spread the schedule of lectures across six days of the week. Consequently, lectures for all year one and graduating classes will hold from Mondays through Wednesdays; while years two and three lectures will hold from Thursdays through Saturdays. Students must observe social distancing and avoid clustering anywhere outside or inside the classrooms.
“Conscious of the increasing spread of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Management has put in place mechanisms for the prevention, control and management of the dreaded disease. Students coming back to school must complement the efforts of Management by religiously adhering to all COVID 19 precautionary guidelines as approved by NCDC and the PTF, while on campus.
“Please note that the University policy on ‘no squatting in the Hostel’ is still in force. Students residing in the hostels are please reminded to take note. There shall be mandatory temperature check at the entrance to the hostels, classrooms, library, offices and other entry points. Students should willingly submit themselves for these checks.
“Hand washing materials will be strategically positioned for use by all. The task force shall ensure that students maintain social distancing and avoid body contacts at all times. Our Entrepreneurial centre has been mandated to mass- produce quality hand sanitisers for distribution within the university community at highly subsidised rates. Students are at liberty to buy their own sanitisers and use them regularly,” the statement stressed.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
‘Conspiracy Against Bala Mohammed Will Fail’
A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Bibi Dogo, has stated that the conspiracy against the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and Governor Bala Mohammed will fail because of his performance.
Bibi Dogo who stated yesterday in Bauchi when he addressed newsmen at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ in Bauchi, said that recent gatherings by small political groups organised by opponents of the party with the aim of taking over power from the Governor in 2023 would not work because of the numerous achievements, the governor had recorded in his administration.
Bibi Dogo said that there were many projects executed by the Governor in the state, particularly in the area of the provision of infrastructure and other essential social services, adding that the projects had impacted lives of the electorates who wanted a performing governor.
“Governor Mohammed has transformed Bauchi State within a short time, his impact is felt across the state. When he assumed office, he paid the needed attention to dilapidated infrastructures at all primary and secondary schools across the state.
“With the limited resources at his disposal, he constructed 424 classroom blocks in each of the wards in Bauchi State and rehabilitated four major roads valued at the sum of N5 billion.
“The roads include Ibrahim Bako to Maiduguri Road bye- pass, which is 4.4 kilometers, Sabon Kaura to Jos Road bye-pass, 6.2 kilometers, Yakubun Bauchi Quarters, 1.8 kilometers while that of Muda Lawal market is 1 kilometer.
“There are many other roads, constructed in Azare town and Misau Sade Akuyam. Presently, there is the ongoing construction of over 20 roads spread across the state,” he said.
Jonathan, Diri’s Aide, Others’ Presence Boosts Octogenarian’s Funeral
Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan recently paid glowing tributes to the late Madam Molly Ogoun (new Egirani) of Anyama-Ogbia and Ekowe communities of Ogbia and Southern Ijaw council areas of Bayelsa state respectively.
The Tide sources which monitored the burial ceremony from Yenagoa, the state capital learnt that the late octogenarian and Matriarch of the Ogoun and Egirani families whose parents were from Anyama-Ogbia until her demise was married to the late Mr Richard Ogoun of Ekowe community of Southern Ijaw LGA.
In a condolence register made available to The Tide by members and friends of the bereaved family the ex-president was quoted pouring eulogies on the late matriarch,adding that during her life time she had instilled in her surviving children orderliness, decorum as well as other countless virtues.
Jonathan called on the children to sustain their late mother’s endearing lifestyle,describing her as a devoted christian who dedicated her entire life on earth to the service of God and humanity,just as he prayed God to continue giving the families the fortitude to bear the demise of their matriarch.
“The Tide sources reports that the former president’s condolence statement reads in parts: ” I commiserate with the Ogoun and Egirani families on the demise of your dear mother who passed away at the age of 82 years”.
By: AriweraIbibo-Howells, Yenagoa
