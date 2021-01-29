Nation
PIB: CSOs Set Agenda On Transparency, Global Standards
With the month of April insight based on the promise of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), into law in April 2021, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), have set agenda on transparency, accountability, and global standards in implementing provisions of the would-be law to the benefit of host communities, attract investors and expand the economy.
Speaking on the bill currently at advanced stage with the public hearings being conducted, the CSOs expressed concern in some grave areas that needs attention, including payment of rent directly to landowners, review rents, disbursements of revenues, and others.
The Country Director, Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, said, “It is a welcome development given the intrigues and inordinate delays in its passage, but we all need to be vigilant to ensure that the final version passed protects the vulnerable and reflects the aspirations of the Nigerians and not the whims of selfish interests.
“In particular, we are concerned about provisions to ensure the transparent disbursements of revenues derived for the development host communities, and ensure that environmental degradation is adequately mitigated and penalised.
“In all sane societies, the free, prior, and informed consent of host communities alongside other rights is sacrosanct. We will be watching to ensure that they are affirmed and respected in the final version.
“The bill also needs to be forward-thinking in its provisions. We are near the end of the oil era – this final version must reflect this context”.
She also added that CSOs are to be involved in the aspect of ensuring transparency in the disbursement of revenue derived for the development of host communities and protection of the environment.
The Director, Health For Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Arc Nnimmo Bassey, said, “The PIB will still leave vital issues unaddressed if environment costs remain externalized and its spirit is not in line with the provisions of the Solid Minerals Act of 2007.
“A big deal is being made of a minuscule provision for communities that have borne the brunt of irresponsible exploitation and pollution (including gas flaring) for over six decades now”.
He queried, “Who determines who a host community is? Who says a community that constantly suffers pollution — but doesn’t have oil facilities — is not a host community? Oil companies who thrive on divide-and-rule and are always evading responsibility? A community like Goi in Ogoniland is one such prime example. These are some of the important issues that mustn’t be overlooked.
“PIB should have equivalent provisions for environment and communities as provided in the Solid Minerals Act 2007. Oil companies should make deposited for operations closure at the end of the lifespan of fields. Pay direct rent to landowners and review such rents as in the Solid Minerals Act”.
He further stated that “Moreover, communities should have a right to reject oil and gas exploration and exploitation in their territories.”
In another reaction, a social crusader and Founder, One Love Foundation (OLF), Chief Patrick Eholor, said, “Kudos to the present National Assembly members for their dedication and patriotism in making sure that this Bill is passed and assented to.
“You and I know that non-passage of the PIB has been a major drag on the industry over the years, significantly limiting its ability to attract both local and foreign capital at a time when many other countries are scrambling to exploit their oil and gas resources.
“The mere knowledge that the nation’s oil industry is still being governed by laws enacted more than 50 years ago is ludicrous and extremely disappointing.
“We must have an oil and gas industry that’ll benefit the people with a global standard practices that’ll promote transparency and accountability.”
However, according to Eholor, years of not passing the PIB into law has cost Nigeria and the oil-bearing communities colossal loss and backwardness, rather made them aggressive and frustrated that has led to agitations and attacks on oil companies and facilities in the Niger Delta region.
“It is unfortunate that the oil and gas reforms began in April, 2000, when the then President Olusegun Obasanjo inaugurated the Oil and Gas Reform Implementation Committee.
“The work of the reform committee culminated into the Petroleum Industry Bill which was later transmitted to the 6th Senate in September, 2008, and since then, efforts by successive members of the National Assembly to get the Bill passed have not yielded the much-desired result”, he stated.
He also called on the government to consider deregulation of the downstream sector and unbundling of NNPC.
“They should equally look into the aspect of deregulation of the downstream sector, the agitation of the oil-producing communities and the unbundling of the NNPC which is a conduit pipe for the looting of our common patrimony.”
Meanwhile, the Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Rafsanjani, urged National Assembly not to disappoint Nigerians in passing the PIB into law as promised by the Speaker of House of Representatives as it would change the narrative in the oil and gas sector that has been long-awaited to happen.
Rafsanjani said, “We have heard from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabimiala, that they will do everything possible to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), in April, this is a serious commitment by the National Assembly members working on the PIB to demonstrate and show their seriousness about this.
“It is important that the PIB this time around break the jinx. It is important that the National Assembly do everything possible to work with various recommendations and suggestions that would help to improve the sector and make it more productive, accountable, and responsive for the nation.
“Without PIB passage the nation’s economy will continue to be stagnated and suffer corruption, ineffectiveness, lack of efficiency, and all sorts of democratic bottlenecks.
“If the PIB is passed into law will make the nation’s oil and gas sector be more productive, efficient, transparent and accountable, and investors will surely come when they see that their investments are guaranteed, regulators are performing according to what the law says, there is enabling environment to ensure they have a healthy business we will have more investors will come to the sector.
“We will not want to have the current situation hereby Nigeria is importing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), even shamelessly from our neighbouring country. We pray that the PIB legislation scales through, although the President of the Senate made a scary statement that some powerful forces will not allow the PIB to be passed into law.
“My question is that the National Assembly members are the ones that have the constitutional and legislative powers to pass the PIB, is that within the legislature or members of the legislature or is he alleging that some of them would frustrate it?
“But I don’t think this will happen because they are elected to make good laws for the country and one of the good laws is of course to have this PIB passed so that the petroleum sector would be sanitized.
“CSOs and CISLAC have been at the forefront of advocating and agitating for this law to be passed and we hope that this time around the NASS will fulfill its promises as made by Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila that they would pass this law.”
Nation
Sales Of Petroleum Products Surges By 92%, NNPC Admits
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday, said its downstream subsidiary, Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), recorded a total of N158.04billion from the sales of white product in the month of October, 2020.
This is an increase of 92 percent, when compared to N80.15billion recorded on the previous month of the same year.
White products include Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel.
According to the corporation’s October, 2020, edition Monthly Financial and Operations Reports, MFOR, made available to newsmen by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Kennie Obateru, a total revenues generated from the sales of white products for the period October, 2019 to October, 2020, stood at ?1.95trillion, with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) accounting for about 99.07% of the total sales with a value of over ?1.9trillion.
In terms of volume, the October, 2020, sales figure translates to a total of 1.224.54 billion litres of white products sold and distributed by PPMC within the period compared with 603.39 million litres in the month of September, 2020.
This comprised 1.224.20billion litres of PMS, 0.31million litres of AGO also known as diesel and 0.033million litres of DPK.
Total sales of white products for the period October, 2019 to October, 2020, stood at 16.462.50 billion litres and PMS accounted for 16.344.36billion litres or 99.28%.
In the month under review, 23 pipeline points were vandalized representing about 10% increase from the 21 points recorded in September, 2020.
Of this figure, Mosimi Area accounted for 83 per cent of the vandalized points while Port Harcourt Area accounted for the remaining 17 percent.
In the Gas Sector, a total of 214.07 Billion Cubic Feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month October, 2020, translating to an average daily production of 6,908.34 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (mmscfd).
The daily average natural gas supply to power plants increased by 8.60% to 745mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 2,801Megawatts.
For the period of October, 2019 to October, 2020, a total of 3,018 BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,658.88mmscfd during the period.
The October, 2020, MFOR also indicates that period-to-date gas production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs), and NPDC contributed about 68.18%, 20.12% and 11.70%, respectively to the total national gas production.
In terms of natural gas off take, commercialization and utilization, out of the 208.96 BCF of gas supplied in October, 2020, a total of 118.40 BCF of gas was commercialized, consisting of 38.07 BCF and 88.90 BCF for the domestic and export market, respectively.
This translates to a total supply of 1,269.03mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 2,870.57mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.
This 63rd edition of the MFOR highlights NNPC’s activities for the period of October, 2019 to October, 2020.
In line with the corporation’s commitment of becoming more accountable, transparent and driven by performance excellence, NNPC has continued to sustain effective communication with stakeholders through this report via publications on its website and in national dailies.
Nation
Senate Seeks Reduction In Crude Oil Production Cost
President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has advocated for a reduction in the cost of crude oil production by International Oil Companies (IOC’s) operating in Nigeria.
Lawan made the call, yesterday, in Abuja, while receiving a delegation of Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) in Abuja.
He said that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) at the National Assembly would make provisions for reduction in the cost of crude oil production.
“The cost of production in Nigeria is a major concern in the oil industry, my colleagues in the committees that are oil and gas-related know better.
“But from the little I understand, while Saudi Arabia may spend $5 to produce a barrel, we are spending about $30 to produce same in some cases.
“The time has come for us to ensure that the cost of production is beaten down to a more meaningful and profitable production cost.
“We must do everything possible together to ensure that the host communities benefit from wherever they are supposed to benefit from.
”Not only the host community development fund, but in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other areas of government intervention, the Amnesty Programme and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.
“How do the host communities benefit, because we need to stabilise those areas so that we have cheaper production costs,” he said.
Lawan, while emphasising the importance of the PIB towards advancing Nigeria’s economy, assured that the Senate would accommodate the interest of international investors in the bill.
He, however, decried low inflow of business investors in Nigeria, attributing it to absence of a legal framework which the PIB sought to address.
“In the last 20 years, investments coming into Nigeria and this industry have been so dismal, and so small compared to the size of what we have elsewhere, maybe due to lack of a legal framework – the PIB.
“So, we are very conscious of ensuring a balance and equilibrium between our interest as a people and a country, that we should have all the benefits accruing from your operations.
“We need to help you by creating that kind of environment where you’re able to argue and get the investments flow into Nigeria, instead of elsewhere. Let me also add, that at the end of the day, this is going to be a balanced legislation.
“For us as a country, we will not do anything that would jeopardise the chances of our oil industry competing favourably with other climes.
“So, I want to assure you that we would look into those issues of concern to you, and we would do exactly what we think will be in the best interest of Nigeria and also in the interest of the OPTS,” Lawan said.
Earlier, leader of the delegation, Mr Mike Sangster of Total Nigeria, said the visit was to engage the National Assembly on areas to modify in the PIB to ensure its success when signed into law.
“On behalf of all of the industry and my colleagues, I want to say that we duly support the government’s effort to drive through the Petroleum Industry Bill.
“We think it is really important that there’s an updated framework for the industry.
“In our view, we are looking for something that will contribute to Nigeria, which will bring investment to the country and growth to the economy, and obviously jobs to the Nigerian people.
“We are looking for something that will protect our existing investments, and also unlock opportunities, so, we can further grow our businesses and production.
“We need to find ways jointly to try and reduce what we see as the cost premium of operating in Nigeria, so, we are looking at ways where the PIB can help there,” he said.
Nation
Bandits Raid Niger Community, Kidnap 50
Bandits have abducted over 50 people in a recent attack on Bassa community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.
It was learnt that the incident happened when bandits reportedly stormed the community in large numbers on motorcycles in the early hours of yesterday.
The people were said to be getting set for the day when their activities were disrupted by the bandits, causing them to run into the bush for safety.
The Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Kokki, confirmed the attack, describing the bandits as terrorists.
He, however, stated that the number of people kidnapped is not yet ascertained but said they were many.
Kokki also disclosed that last Tuesday, some other communities in Bassa/Kokki were attacked and a lot of losses were recorded.
He said that Shiroro Local Government Area was in dire need of help as they continue to live at the mercy of the bandits.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Wasiu said he will confirm the report when he gets details about the incident.
