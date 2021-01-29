Omo Ghetto Emerges As Highest Crossing Nollywood Movie

Nollywood veteran actress and wife of Olu Jacobs, Joke silva has revealed that she is an adopted child. She disclosed how she received the news after she accidentally found out that she was adopted.

The A- list actress made this known during a chat with broadcaster Funmi Iyanda at her show, ‘Public Eye’. “It is something that I found out when I was much younger, mine was a secret adoption”, she said.

”When I mean secret, it was legal, but it was not something that my parents discussed. My mum’s elder sister wanted me to travel with her to Kenya and my mother was not around, she asked if I knew where my passport was and I was like yes, yes, yes I know where mum keeps all the important documents.

Then I went to the important documents where I found my passport, but also found my adoption certificate, it was like I beg your pardon”.

When asked about what age she found out, Silva said she was about 10 or 11. According to her, it was shattering to find out at that age.

The movie star went to reveal that she finally had the conversation with her mum after someone confronted her about being her biological daughter.

This is not the first time Silva will be talking about her adoption story. The Nollywood veteran first talked about it during the Annual Conference of Heritage Adoption Support And Advocacy Group (HASAAG) in Lagos where she was a guest speaker

The veteran actress shocked many people when she revealed that she was not the biological child of Chief E.A. Silva, who was then the Babajiro of Lagos and his late wife, Dr. Abimbola Silva, reputed to be Nigeria’s first female medical doctor.