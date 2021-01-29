Entertainment
Nigerian Music Industry In Limbo … As COSON, MCSN Battle On
The long battle between Copyright Society Of Nigeria (COSON) and Music Copyright Society Of Nigeria (MCSN) as to who is legally responsible to act as a collective management organisation/collective society (CMO) or simply put collect royalties on behalf of artistes rages on.
Recently, MCSN issued a release which was made available to the media that they have been empowered by the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) to be the sole CMO for the Nigerian Music Industry (NMI).
In a bid in putting a tie to the subtle campaign in certain quarters and affirming the progressive direction and development of the collective administration of copyright in Nigeria, the NCC has granted to the Musical Copyright Society Of Nigeria Led/GLC (MCSN) the renewal of its approval license.
Its approval or license to continue to operate as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in accordance with the provisions of the copyright Act, Cap c.28 Laws of the federation of Nigeria 2004 and the copyright (Collective Management Organisation) Regulations, 2007.
“The renewal of MCSN’s approval to continue to operate as CMO or collecting society for musical works and sound recordings was conveyed by a letter dated 22nd December, 2020 from the NCC”, the release reads in part.
The release also declares that COSON’s approval to operate as CMO has been suspended since 2018 and thus has no legal standing to operate in the capacity of a CMO. But in a counter move, COSON also released a statement of their own, warning the general public not to seek any license for the use of any musical works or sound recordings in the repertoire of COSON from MCSN.
The statement issued by COSON’s General Counsel, Ms Simi Wash-Pam reads in part:” the recently announced so called renewal of approval of MCSN by the NCC led by Mr John Asein is of little significance. This is so because the maneuvering still cannot permit MCSN to legally license musical works or sound recordings not owned by it or which have not been placed in its repertoire by lawful proprietary assignments or by means of any reciprocal representative agreements lawfully entered.
Ms Wash-Pam also emphasised that under no circumstances is MCSN or any of its agents legally authorised to represent COSON or any of the thousands of members COSON or lawfully license the use of any of the millions of musical works and sound recordings in the repertoire of COSON as non of the works whether here or international are intellectual property belonging to individual has been assigned to MCSN.
Wash-pam was equally emphatic that not even the Nigerian copyright commission has the power under any law known in Nigeria to authorise MCSNvor anyone else to license the musical works and sound recordings lawfully assigned to COSON or placed in the COSON repertoire by means of any reciprocal representation agreement.
From the foregoing, it does appear the Nigerian music industry maybe in a limbo as both COSON and NCSN have artistes registered with them separately. Representation by the CMO requires that artiste is registered with a CMO, thus granting the CMO powers to act on its behalf they operate using a fee schedule, for instance blanket licenses which allows user to make use of the entire contents represented by the CMO for a prescribed period.
However, the NCC has been empowered by Nigerian copyright Act (NCA) 2004 to grant licenses to CMO to operate and act on behalf of copyright owners. By the current development, only MCSN has the blessing of NCC to act as Nigerian sole CMO but the bottom line in the development and the contention of COSON is that MCSN cannot represent artistes registered with them.
How I Accidentally Found Out I Was Adopted- Joke Silva
Nollywood veteran actress and wife of Olu Jacobs, Joke silva has revealed that she is an adopted child. She disclosed how she received the news after she accidentally found out that she was adopted.
The A- list actress made this known during a chat with broadcaster Funmi Iyanda at her show, ‘Public Eye’. “It is something that I found out when I was much younger, mine was a secret adoption”, she said.
”When I mean secret, it was legal, but it was not something that my parents discussed. My mum’s elder sister wanted me to travel with her to Kenya and my mother was not around, she asked if I knew where my passport was and I was like yes, yes, yes I know where mum keeps all the important documents.
Then I went to the important documents where I found my passport, but also found my adoption certificate, it was like I beg your pardon”.
When asked about what age she found out, Silva said she was about 10 or 11. According to her, it was shattering to find out at that age.
The movie star went to reveal that she finally had the conversation with her mum after someone confronted her about being her biological daughter.
This is not the first time Silva will be talking about her adoption story. The Nollywood veteran first talked about it during the Annual Conference of Heritage Adoption Support And Advocacy Group (HASAAG) in Lagos where she was a guest speaker
The veteran actress shocked many people when she revealed that she was not the biological child of Chief E.A. Silva, who was then the Babajiro of Lagos and his late wife, Dr. Abimbola Silva, reputed to be Nigeria’s first female medical doctor.
Filmmakers Might Need Permission To Shoot Film In Lagos- Sanwo-Olu
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reacted to a recent outcry by Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, on the incessant harassment filmmakers encounter while filming in Lagos State.
Sanwo Olu revealed in an interview with channels TV that filmmakers might consider looking into getting state permits to shoot in areas of Lagos to avoid harassment by area boys. He also suggested that they could seek proper permission from private property owners.
“When you begin to talk very specific about ‘Omo Onile’, what are the roles of engagement?, so you want to go to a place, did you ask if there is a permit that you need to have? Do you know if it is a private property that you are into?, Sanwo-Olu asked.
”If you are going to film somewhere, there are rules that will guide you, maybe just a little permit or you need to tell the owner of the property that these are the things you are doing, I think that way, you will have easier access to be able to do your thing easily”.
“But part of the problem we have in Lagos is that everyone thinks that everything is open to everyone, nobody has a monopoly of anything”, Sanwo-Olu said.
Recall, Toyin Abraham on Friday January 22, shared a video on twitter of area boys demanding money to allow her film at a location. The video sparked twitter conversation on the incessant harassment by thugs.
The actress is currently filming a feature film titled, “Ige”,The Unlikely Oil Merchant.
Movies To Watch In January Ending On GoTV
We have selected movies across different genres to ensure you have a fun packed weekend on GoTV max. You get to enjoy thrilling true crime documentaries that will keep you on the edge of your seat, great blockbuster shows to keep your kids educated and entertained at the same time.
Into Indian drama?, “My Identity” season 1airing daily at 7pm on Starlife (Channel 23). This show centres around Avni Ayesha, who was born out of wedlock, but determined to lose the illegitimate identity the society and grandmother have forced on her.
The kids can watch out for brand new episode of Victor and Valentino airing weekend at 4:15 pm and a special episode of BMO on Saturday 30th January at 9:10am on cartoon network (Channel 67).
Is there redemption for a relationship turned sour from envy and greed? Find out in Kenebi on Saturday 30th January at 6:30pm on ROK2 (Channel 17)
Into SciFi?, Bleeding Steel airs on Sunday 31st January at 7pm on TNT (Channel 16), A hardened special forces agent must protect a young woman from a sinister criminal gang.
Jim your friendly neigh-bourhood spider man in their web action, the amazing spider man 2, on Sunday January 31st at 8:00pm on M-Net Movies 4 (Channel 3), dangerous new enemies and family secrets weigh heavy on young Peter Parker as he struggles with his destiny.
Jolli and Juya customers can upgrade to GoTV max package to get the full experience as well as access to exclusive channels such as SsS LA Liga, BET, M-Net movie 4 star life, Cartoon network, investigation discovery and much more for a discounted prize of N2,999, instead of N3,600 offers valued for a limited time.
