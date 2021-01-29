Rivers
Monarch Harps On Functional Education Policies
The monarch of Evo Kingdom in ObioAkpor Local Government Area of the state, King Leslie Eke has reiterated the need for government to come up with functional education policies that would drive workable educational system in the country.
King Eke who is the Eze Gbakagbaka of Evo Kingdom said such policies would terminate the constant interruptions experienced by students in the nation’s educational system.
The traditional ruler made this known in his palace in Woji while receiving an excellent student from Showers Christian High School presented by “Niger Delta Young Achievers (NDYA) Network” in Port Harcourt.
He said teachers and lectures should be given what is due them to enable them sustain a continuous educational system, adding that the excellent achievement of Ike Innocent Destiny would be difficult to come by in public schools.
Eze Eke commended NDYA Network, a non profit making organisation, for setting up such excellence-driven body that would help students to compete in achieving success in their educational pursuit. He accepted the request to be NDYA Network patron.
Earlier, the Acting Chairman of NDYA Network Board of Trustees, Engr. Anthony Akpan said the body was created to identify and promote young persons in the Niger Delta who shun social vices to achieve notable feats especially in the academic world.
“We intend to identify such young achievers in different fields of human endeavour and throw them up for recognition and support. This way, some corporate organisations and high net worth individuals who have for long craved for the young ones to push for greatness may find a credible platform for such talents and help them to achieve their dreams for the greatness of the Niger Delta”, he said
Akpan commended the Evo monarch for his leadership qualities which informed his selection as the patron of the body.
In her speech, the Group Administrator of Showers Christian Schools, Port Harcourt, Mrs Victoria Akpan said the excellent result of little Destiny from Rivers State was a product of hard work and diligence, adding that the boy did not allow his poor background to stop him.
She said the school believed in catching them young and exposing students to hardwork, not malpractice.
According to her, Destiny made, “Junior WAEC (Rivers State) 14As, WAEC mock seven As and two Bs, WAEC proper six As and three Bs Cambridge O level 2019, three As, Best result Nigeria Combined Science Cambridge A levels 2020, three As within record time of less than nine months”.
Rivers
NSCDC Arrests Suspected Oil Thief
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has arrested one Mr Ezike Shoke, a suspected Agromated Gas Oil (AGO) thief in Rumuomasi axis of Port Harcourt.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Assistant Commandant
cum Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr Oguntuase Michael on
behalf of the state Commandant, Mr Muktar Lawal and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt).
It revealed that the suspect was arrested with about 56 , 25 liters jerry cans of products suspected to be AGO at Arochukwwu Street at Rumuomasi in Obio/Akpor Local Government.
“At about 1500hrs of Tuesday, 19th January, 2021, the Anti Vandal Team of the Command arrested a suspect by name Mr Ezike Shoke with a Volkswagen Jetta car loaded with suspected illegally refined AGO, loaded in gallons (25liters), fifty six (56) in number at an illegal dump situated at number 34 Arochukwu Street, Rumuomasi in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State”, it added. According to the statement, the illegal dump where the suspected products were seized was situated at a residential area which made it unacceptable and dangerous.
It further explained that the activity which took place at a residential area, had adverse health effects on the people and added that it may result to extreme case as well as death.
Another item seized at the scene of the crime included 57 empty gallons believed to be equipment to be used for future ‘deal’.
The Tide learnt that investigation is ongoing to arrest all those connected to the dastardly act with the aim charging them to court for possible prosecution.
It also hinted that the Command has inaugurated an Anti Vandal Team with the task to identify illegal dump sites in the state.
It would be recalled that the NSCDC, Rivers state Command, has vowed to made the state a safe heaven.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Rivers
Community Protests Firm’s Alleged Neglect
The people of Nkpolu Oroworukwo Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, have protested their alleged neglect by the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC).
The community hosts the Corporate headquarters of Nigeria Agip Oil Company in Port Harcourt.
The community on Wednesday staged a peaceful demonstration at the main gate of the company under the aegis of Nkpolu Oroworukwo Stakeholders Development Forum (NOSDF) and called on Agip to fulfil its corporate social responsibility to its host.
The Chairman of NOSDF, Livingstone Wechie, who led the protest, said NAOC had consistently denied the community its due rights and privileges in the areas of employment, contracts, scholarships, skills acquisition, infrastructure and social amenities.
He regretted that there was no identifiable project in their community that could be credited to NAOC such as roads, hospitals, scholarships, employment, schools and water.
He said: “NAOC has refused to fully implement any of the skewed and dried Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), upgrade or renew same in any manner that will genuinely expand and make lasting resourceful impact on the people of Nkpolu Oroworukwo in line with its corporate social responsibilities.
“It has not captured Nkpolu Oroworukwo in any Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU). This by itself is betrayal of global best practice and sabotage of the Rivers State Government and Federal Government efforts towards peace and development in the Niger Delta, Nkpolu Oroworukwo in particular.
“Regrettably, there are no identifiable projects in NkpoluOroworukwo credited to Agip ENI NAOC ranging from roads to hospitals, scholarships, employment, empowerment opportunities, contract opportunities, schools, or even boreholes or community town halls and civic centre to say the least. We challenge NAOC to contest these facts.”
The community said the company had over the years denied them employment opportunities, among other privileges.
“It is also on record that NAOC appears to have as a rigid policy to deliberately shut Nkpolu Oroworukwo people out of their viable contract opportunities, empowerment and employment opportunities.
“This is with exception to some of its divide and rule agents, which it continues to patronise at the detriment of the community. As long as NAOC is concerned, the community can die and nothing will happen. This is condemnable and absolutely unacceptable.
“NAOC continues to treat Nkpolu Oroworukwo matters as a corporate policy of discrimination. They prefer to treat better those communities that have violent dispositions.
“Every effort we have employed to ensure that NAOC rethinks its attitude towards our community has been flagrantly undermined by the management of the company, using their usual divide and rule tactics through some backend.
“NAOC should be made to do the needful by answering as well as compensating for its deliberate corporate negligence and injustice.”
Attempt to obtain the reaction of NAOC on the issue, however, proved abortive.
