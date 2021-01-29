Health
Health Workers Demand Retirement Age Review To 65
The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has demanded an upward review of the retirement age of health workers from 60 to 65.
The union stated that the approval of the new retirement age of 65 for teachers by the Federal Government should also be extended to the health personnel in the country.
The MHWUN President, Dr Biobelemonye Josiah, said this at the 9th quadrennial state delegates conference 2021 which held in Abuja, yesterday.
Josiah, who was represented by the union’s Deputy President, Kabir Minjibir, also re-echoed his call for the implementation of the upward review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure for health workers as done for the medical doctors.
Josiah also called for the payment of the Covid-19 special inducement and hazard allowance as well as the arrears.
He admonished the health workers to be careful when handling patients, citing the rise in Coronavirus infections in the country.
The MHWUN President said, “For the same reasons that informed government’s timely approval of a new retirement age for teachers, an extension of such gesture to health professionals shall ensure the harnessing of their experience.
“Our demand for the review of our retirement age from 60 to 65 cannot therefore be better appreciated than the experience in the current circumstances.”
The Chairman, Federal Capital Territory Council of MHWUN, Shanabo Abubakar, pleaded with the government to pay the allowances due to health workers to motivate them.
He lauded the FCT Administration for restoring the CONHESS to the union members in the Abuja Environmental Protection Board.
“We eagerly await the same action for our members in the Social Development Secretariat. We also appeal to the administration to kindly give the FCT council of MHWUN a plot of land to erect our own secretariat,” Abubakar pleaded.
Health
Stakeholders Advocate Improved Funding For Safe Blood Services
Some stakeholders in the health sector have advocated that a percentage of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHPF) be used for provision of safe blood services across states by the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS).
The stakeholders made the call in a communiqué signed by the Country Director, Safe Blood for Africa Foundation (SBFA) Idris Saliu, and Maj. Iriah Samuel of the Armed Forces Blood Services, after a meeting organised by NBTS in Abuja.
“There is need for a dedicated percentage of the BHPF by the National Health Act 2014 to be earmarked for the provision of safe blood services by NBTS,” they noted, as contained in the comminuque.
The National Health Act of 2014, Section VI, Sub-section 47-57 is the legal instrument that empowers NBTS to regulate and coordinate blood services in Nigeria.
The health sector stakeholders, therefore, called for the establishment of Hospital Transfusion Committees (HTCs) to ensure appropriate clinical use of blood and blood products to minimise adverse reactions and events following blood transfusion.
They stressed the need to communicate quality standards to relevant blood establishments across the three tiers of government, as well as enforce sanctions for breaches of standards in collaboration with law enforcement agencies.
They called for public health education and sensitisation, using various strategies and communication channels to dispel myths and misconceptions about voluntary blood donation.
The stakeholders stressed the need for survey of health facilities on blood product demands to achieve component production goals.
They also noted that the National Blood Service Commission Bill, when passed into law, would strengthen the NBTS mandate to coordinate, regulate and provide safe, quality blood services in Nigeria.
The Tide reports that 128 participants drawn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies and Non-Government Organisations attended the NBTS meeting.
Health

The eyes are one delicate part of the body essential for our sight and awareness of our environment. A healthy eye is key to the function of a human being and overall health.
Poor eye sight can be depressing and frustrating to any human being, and thus eye care is crucial for better health and happiness. In this edition I have selected some herbs that can help one to care for one’s eyes naturally.
Milk Thistle is a popular herb used for eye improvement but it’s rare in this clime, but can be replaced with carrots which has lots of carotenes and carotenoids which help the retina have amazing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties usually used to detoxify the liver. Fat-soluble vitamins and glutathione present in the liver and are responsible for repairing any eye damage, thus the health of the liver plays an important part in the health of your eyes as well.
Green tea really does deliver when it comes to health benefits and disease prevention. The secret superpower of green tea is antioxidants, like vitamin C, lutein, and zeaxanthin which are vital in helping prevent eye disease. Special antioxidants called flavonoids in the tea leaves help protect the eyes against diseases such as cataracts, age-related macular degeneration and some types of glaucoma. One particular flavonoid known as gallocatechin, collects in the retina and actually protects the retina against dangerous UV rays.
Bilberry has a long medicinal history in Europe. It has been used to treat anything from kidney stones to Typhoid fever. During World War 2, British pilots noted that Bilberry jam before a flight dramatically improved night vision. Modern research now supports these claims. Bilberry is known to contain anthocyanosides, which not only have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties but are also good for microcirculation, improving night vision and enable the eyes to adapt to lighting changes. Bilberry, known to contain 10X antioxidants of vitamin C and 50X of vitamin E, is also beneficial for eye disorders like macular degeneration, reducing inflammation of retina and retinopathy.
Gingko is not a common herb in our clime but it can be replaced with garlic which enhances blood circulation in the body and the eyes as well. It has also been used to treat the central nervous system and much other eye disease for centuries. In a study conducted by Korean researchers in 2012, biloba extracts were shown to have improved the vision of many test subjects suffering from normal tension glaucoma. It has also been proven to be beneficial to those suffering from macular degeneration.
Specifically, garlic reduces blood pressure and other high cholesterol challenges that may affect blood circulation to the retina. Eye patients are advised to eat garlic most often in their food, teas and other condiments. Those with ulcer are advised to use garlic cautiously.
Bitter Cola is another herb that has been tested and confirmed by natural health researchers, that helps to enhance eye health. Studies have shown that it’s effective for cataracts and glaucoma. The effect is such that it decreases the pressure in the eyes of glaucoma sufferers. One can chew it or extract the liquid as eye drop.
Turmeric is known for its medicinal and anti-inflammatory benefits as well as its positive effects on the eyes. Curcumin, an active compound in turmeric, is known to be effective against inflammation of dry eyes. This well-known spice is also said to reduce the oxidation of the eye lens, which is considered to be a major cause of some eye disorders.
The caution however is that these herbs should not replace the expertise of an optometrist. Rather they are meant to be the sole backer of your eye health, incorporating them into your regular diet is certainly recommended to keep them healthy. Along with this, don’t forget to consult your optometrist on a regular basis.
