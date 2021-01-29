Connect with us

Goons On The Prowl

14 hours ago

With the renewed efforts of the security agencies to curb crimes in Port Harcourt and its environs, the men of the underworld are also devising measures and strategies to carry on their illicit trades.
With a palpable sense of apprehension, residents of the city and its environs are worried that their daily existence is ruffled by the prowling activities of hoodlums and goons that slice their pounds of flesh from their victims in a delirious order and get along with their insipid taste.
The city is perhaps under the siege of organised crimes, particularly as citizens battle with the covid-9 crisis, and taking the lessons of survival seriously.
While many battle with economic exigencies to make ends meet, their efforts are sabotaged by outlaws on the prowl of the city and its nooks and crannies.
The  Port Harcourt Metro investigations revealed that within the yuletide, hoodlums had a harvest of crime as they burgled into shops of residents and carted away their wares in night operations.
Some shop owners in the Elekahia axis of Port Harcourt who had their shops burgled, narrated their ordeals to the Port Harcourt Metro.
A shoe dealer simply known as Emeka, said he returned to Port Harcourt after the festive period and met his shop vandalised and robbed of goods worth N2 million.
“ I travelled to my community during the festive period and left my shop secured and intact, but when I came back early January, I found out that some people broke into my shop and looted all my goods, I was speechless and till this moment I haven’t recovered from the shock because there’s no money with me at the moment, things are very hard, I don’t know where to start from.”
His case is similar to that of Ikaba Wilson who sells jewelries along Rumu-omasi road.
Wilson said his shop was robbed while he was in his hometown for the new year celebration.
“ I went to my community and spent only four days and returned to Port Harcourt, but to my greatest surprise, I met my shop completely empty. My jewelries and other products worth N3.5 million were stolen, it’s very difficult for me to cope with this situation, especially this January that things are very hard, the most embarrassing aspect is that we pay some money on monthly basis to vigilantes in the area. the security agencies especially the police should put in more efforts to save the lives of the people.”
The merchants of banditry and organised crimes in Port Harcourt and its environs seem to have a sprawling network in the operations They inundate the city on sensitive surveillance of target areas and swing into action at odd hours, mostly nights to carry out their operations.
The Port Harcourt Metro investigation revealed that these bandits hibernate within areas like railway lines, sub-urban shanties and other bogey driven areas of their relative advantage where they trap unsuspecting passers-by  and strip them of their possessions, such as cash, phones, and other personal belongings.
Besides the outright displacement of people of their possessions at gun point, some of the hoodlums live by touting  and extortion of money from commercial motorists.
At the Rumukwurushi axis of Port Harcourt, a notorious tout operating under the name  ‘Stone’ is reported to have perfected the act of extorting money from commercial motorists through illegal charges.
‘Stone’ is said to be in unrelenting force in his mode of operation with some acolytes that use pseudo names on non-existing unions to defraud their victims.
Some motorists who spoke with Port Harcourt Metro, said the activities of Stone and his boys have inflicted pains on them.
A motorist, Godwin Itang, told the Port Harcourt Metro that hoodlums disguising as task force men extort money from them on daily basis.
“We, taxi drivers suffer so much in the hands of illegal task forcemen, they claim to be union officials and throw all manner of tickets into our vehicles, when we confront them, they threaten our lives, at least we can differentiate the government task force from the illegal task forces, the illegal task forces always escape when they sight the government task force. We want government to do something about this, it’s like we commercial motorists are working for the touts, it’s quite unfortunate, they also work with some police officers on the road,” he said.

 

By: Taneh Beemene

Covid-19: ‘Health Care Providers Need Insurance Policy’

14 hours ago

January 29, 2021

With the lives of medical practitioners and other health care providers mostly on the line as a result of Covid-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases, experts have called for a sustainable health insurance policy that will cater for the welfare of health workers.
A Medical Doctor and current President of the Association of Residents Doctors,(ARD) in the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, RSUTH, Dr George Mathew Ela, who spoke with Port Harcourt Metro in an interview, said such a policy should be an upward review of the paltry hazards allowance of N5000 currently paid to health workers.
Describing health workers as  most vulnerable to Covid-19 and other infectious diseases like tuberculosis and Lasa Fever, he pointed out that the initiatives would be good incentives and motivation to the health workers.
Dr Ela who is also  a Senior Registrar in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at RSUTH, said one the greatest challenges posed to medical practice was that most patients lied about their actual health status during interviews, and placed doctors at the risk of contacting infectious diseases.
“ Most patients who come to the hospital do not disclose the real information about their state of health because of fear of stigmatisation or exposure. This is very wrong. We have lost most of our colleagues because of this, when patients give the correct information, it helps Doctors to deal with the specific health challenge, it also helps us to take precautionary measures to protect us from infectious diseases.
 Dr Ela also called for the implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act of 2017, which was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.
He said the implementation of the act, as a roadmap for residency training would enhance manpower development in the medical profession, as well as address the problems of capital flight as doctors were leaving the shores of the country to seek greener pastures abroad.
Dr Ela further hinted that, “security and other basic amenities should be provided at the grassroots to enable doctors at primary health care centres to enable them discharge their services effectively and tackle the health needs of the rural people”
“We are lucky in Rivers State to have health centres spread across the State, but the challenge is that doctors at the Primary health have also becomevictims of kidnapping and other forms of harassment.”
By: Taneh Beemene
Troops Kill Several Bandits In Kaduna Village

5 days ago

January 25, 2021

The Kaduna State Government, yesterday, confirmed the killing of several bandits in Chikun Local Government area of the state by security operatives.

Confirming the development, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, explained that, “Joint patrols neutralize several bandits in Chikun Local Government Area.”

According to the statement, “Troops under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike on Saturday conducted joint ground and air patrols to Chikwale village, along the Polewire-Mangoro-Sarkin Pawa Road, Chikun Local Government Area.

“These patrols followed credible reports of bandits’ movement from a neighbouring state, towards Akilbu in Kachia Local Government Area.”

“According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, no contact was made initially by the ground troops.

“The air component however conducted further armed reconnaissance into the forest, and scores of armed bandits were sighted on motorcycles around Gidan Sule. The bandits scampered for cover as they were engaged by the fighter jet crew.

“The fighter jets conducted further missions in quick succession, as the bandits were tracked accordingly. When they eventually regrouped to continue their movement, they were effectively engaged and neutralized by the fighter jets around the inter-state boundary.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the report, and thanked the troops for their relentless tracking of the criminals during the mission.

“Aggressive ground and air patrols are set to continue in the general area,” the statement further added.

 

 

