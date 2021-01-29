Edo NUT Tells Teachers To Shun Obaseki’s Resumption Directive

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has again stressed the need for councillors of local government areas to work closely with their chairmen to deliver effective services to the people.

The Deputy Governor made the call at a meeting with the chairmen and leaders of the Legislative Assemblies of the eight local government areas of the state in Yenagoa.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a press release by his media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, frowned at the incessant threats of impeachment against council chairmen, stressing that taking such actions without following due process would only heat up the polity for nothing.

He therefore, urged the councillors, particularly their leaders, to exhaust all avenues of dialogue and avoid confrontation as much as possible in their dealings with the other arms of government.

He advised both chairmen and councillors to shun selfishness and put the interest of their councils and the state ahead of other personal considerations as they will all give account of their stewardship.

He reminded them of how God miraculously brought the PDP-led Prosperity Administration in the state to office, urging them to appreciate the divine grace that has also sustained their own offices.

The state number two citizen emphasised the need for both groups to cooperate with the government of the day by being reasonable in their demands and ensure mutual respect at all times.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo urged the chairmen to be transparent in the running of their councils to avoid unnecessary suspicion and speculations

On the issue of councillors’ welfare, he called for patience and understanding, assuring that they will get what is due them within the limits of available resources.

“We should not use violence as the last resort, we must at every point in time be reasonable and respectful. You are supposed to be cooperating with your chairmen because you are not equals.

“At every point in time, if you don’t overcome selfishness you will become unnecessarily agitated. So I want to appeal to you, that as leaders, the council rest on your shoulders. You must show responsibility in all you do because we will all account for our stewardship someday.

“The idea of threatening your chairmen with impeachment at very turn of events is not the right way to go. You must exhaust every means of dialogue with your leaders and stakeholders of the various local government areas. If you as councillors have issues with any of the chairmen, bring it to my notice”, the Deputy Governor noted.

In a related development, the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor has called for synergy between local government chairmen and Governor’s Special Representatives in the eight local government areas to enable rural dwellers feel the impact of government.

By: AriweraIbibo-Howells, Yenagoa