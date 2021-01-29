News
Dutch Court Orders Shell To Pay Rivers, Bayelsa Farmers Over Oil Spills
A Dutch court has ordered the Nigerian subsidiary of Shell to pay compensation over oil spills in the Niger Delta, a ruling which could pave the way for more cases against multinational oil firms.
The Court of Appeal in The Hague, on Friday, ruled that the Nigerian arm of the British-Dutch company must issue payouts over a long-running civil case involving four Nigerian farmers who were seeking compensation, and a clean-up, from the company over pollution caused by leaking oil pipelines.
This is sequel to a matter instituted in the Netherlands by four fishermen from the impacted villages of Ikot Ada Udo, in Akwa Ibom State; Goi, Gokana Local Government Area in Rivers State; and Oruma, Ogbia Local Government Area in Bayelsa State.
Two separate oil spills from a Shell facility occurred in 2004 and 2008, polluting several fishing communities in the Niger Delta.
In the case, “four fishermen/farmers and Milieudefensie vs. Royal Dutch Shell and Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited”, relief sought included a declaration of Shell’s liability to the spills and destruction of fishponds being the source of income for the litigants.
It was, however, silent on the case of Ikot Ada Udo, in Akwa Ibom State, because of what it called “unclarity of the facts”.
The judgement, which was monitored virtually from Port Harcourt, has finally come after 13 years of painstaking litigation instituted by farmers in Goi community in Ogoni, Rivers State; and Oruma community in Ogbia, Bayelsa State, who took Royal Dutch Shell to court in 2008.
The farmers sought the intervention of the court after several failed attempts to bring Shell to book in Nigerian courts.
The communities also sought a declaratory judgement for clean-up and payment of compensation for loss of fishing ponds, income and livelihoods, and preventive measures to stop oil spills from Shell’s aged pipelines from destroying their farmlands and fishponds in the future.
In its judgment, the court held Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary, SPDC, liable for two leaks that spewed oil over an area of a total of about 60 football pitches in two villages, saying that it could not be established “beyond a reasonable doubt” that saboteurs were to blame.
The Hague Appeals Court ruled that sabotage was to blame for an oil leak in another village.
However, it said that the issue of whether Shell can be held liable “remains open” and the case will be continued as the court wants clarification about the extent of the pollution and whether it still has to be cleaned up.
Under Nigerian law, which was applied in the Dutch civil case, the company is not liable if the leaks were the result of sabotage.
“Shell Nigeria is sentenced to compensate farmers for damages,” the court said in its ruling, which can be appealed via the Dutch Supreme Court.
The amount of compensation will be established at a later date. The court did not specify how many of the four farmers would receive compensation.
The court did not hold Shell’s parent company, which is based in the Netherlands, directly responsible.
However, it ruled that Shell’s parent company and its Nigerian subsidiary must fit a leak-detection system to a pipeline that caused one of the spills.
An activist said the verdict would be greeted with “relief and joy” by farmers in Nigeria and could “open the floodgates” for many other similar cases.
“Hundreds of people have queued up to sue Shell for contaminating the Niger Delta,” the activist said, citing cases brought against Shell in the UK and the Netherlands.
“I spoke to an activist a short while ago who said, ‘This is just the beginning’, and a lot of analysts also believe [the ruling] will open the floodgates to so many litigations against oil production companies that have been operating in Nigeria.”
The case was initiated in 2008 by the farmers and the Friends of the Earth campaign group, who were seeking reparations for lost income from contaminated land and waterways in the Niger Delta region, the heart of the Nigerian oil industry.
The spills concerned were between 2004 and 2007, but pollution from leaking oil pipelines remains a big problem in the Niger Delta.
“Tears of joy here. After 13 years, we’ve won,” the Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth tweeted following Friday’s ruling.
The head of the NGO’s Dutch branch, Donald Pols described the court’s decision as “fantastic news for the environment and people living in developing countries.
“It means people in developing countries can take on the multinationals who do them harm,” he said.
Shell argued that saboteurs were responsible for leaks in underground oil pipes that have polluted the delta.
The company also argued that it should not be held legally responsible in the Netherlands for the actions of a foreign subsidiary, meaning Shell Nigeria.
After the ruling, Shell said it continues to believe the spills were caused by sabotage, adding it was dismayed that its Nigerian subsidy – the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) – was judged to be culpable.
“We are … disappointed that this court has made a different finding on the cause of these spills and in its finding that SPDC is liable,” the company said in a statement.
The Nigerian subsidiary added: “Like all Shell-operated ventures globally, we are committed to operating safely and protecting the local environment.”
Chima Williams of Friends of the Earth Nigeria ( Environmental Rights Action), says, “Today’s decisions will determine whether or not transnational companies will be obliged to respond in a swift and positive way when environmental complaints are made from their host country.
“This case has taken so long that two claimants are no longer alive. But the problems caused by the immense oil spill from Shell’s pipelines have still not been resolved after 13 years. It hurts that this can happen.
“The court judgment today has set a new standard that will give hope to ordinary citizens that no matter how powerful a company is, there will always be a day of reckoning.”
Donald Pols of Friends of the Earth Netherlands (Milieudefensie) said:
“After almost 13 years, we now know that Nigerians will finally receive justice and Shell will not succeeded in completely shirking its responsibility for the pollution. “For the inhabitants of the Niger Delta, it is crucial that their land is cleaned up and their lost crops and livelihoods are compensated by the guilty party: Shell.
“This victory has heralded the beginning of a new era in which large multinationals such as Shell can no longer go about their business lawlessly but are accountable for their entire operations, including overseas.”
Channa Samkalden, lawyer for the Nigerian farmers and Friends of the Earth Netherlands, adds:
“What we have already achieved in all these years of litigation is that Dutch companies are being held accountable for their behaviour abroad.
“The fact that Friends of the Earth Netherlands and the Nigerian claimants succeeded in this is in itself groundbreaking. It is now a matter of waiting to see how the court rules on the liability of both parent company, Shell (RDS) and the subsidiary in Nigeria (SPDC).
Shell discovered and started exploiting Nigeria’s vast oil reserves in the late 1950s and has faced heavy criticism from activists and local communities overspills and for the company’s close ties to government security forces.
Friends of the Earth, which has supported the Nigerian farmers in their legal battle, argues that leaking pipes are caused by poor maintenance and inadequate security and that Shell does not do enough to clean up spills.
I Won’t Allow Religious Prejudice Influence My Decisions, Policies –Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, vowed not to allow religious prejudice and partisanship influence his decisions and policies.
He warned that stoking ethnic and religious prejudices would not augur well for the development of the country, adding that his administration will continue to create the enabling environment for religious freedom as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.
Speaking when the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) led by its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, paid him a courtesy call, Buhari said: “The Federal Government will continue to promote religious freedom as it is a constitutional responsibility.
“I must thank the Muslim ummah for promoting inter-religious dialogue in the country. It is self-evident that if the country must work, we must continue to work together in spite of our ethnic, religious and political differences because Nigeria is our collective project.
“Accordingly, the Federal Government under my leadership does not and will not allow religious prejudice or partisanship to influence any of its decisions and policies. It is my solemn decision to be fair and just to all segments of society.”
The President assured the delegation that government was doing all within its powers to bring the current state of insecurity to the barest minimum, calling on the local community to assist the security forces as they perform their roles, “The Federal Government has worked tirelessly to combat insecurity and other challenges that are confronting the country. Security is a protracted problem but we are not relenting in our efforts.
“Not only are we equipping the military, we are also boosting their morale to perform their constitutional duties without undue interference. We are also encouraging locales to enhance their intelligence gathering and timely remitting to the security agencies.g“I acknowledge that security is the first responsibility of government but government cannot do it alone. It requires stakeholders, such as yourselves. Therefore, I urge you to lend your support to the security agencies by providing information that may stem the tide of crimes and insecurity in the society.”
He also spoke on efforts of his administration towards making life better for the average Nigerian, “We are diversifying the economy and putting appropriate mechanisms in place to reduce poverty and more fiercely combat corruption, regardless of the status of those involved.
“Programmes such as N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme and Home-Grown School Feeding are just some of the interventions made to empower Nigerians and cater for their needs.
“The National Social Investment Programme alone has directly benefited four million Nigerians through job training and financial assistance.”
Buhari called on the leaders to continue “speaking to our people and to help amplify this message through your very tried and tested networks” and to give full backing to the Alternate School Programme which he launched, last Tuesday.
He said it was “designed to not only address our high out of school rates, but it will boost our levels of girl child education while also equipping our youth with the right tools in making decisions at every turn of their lives when confronted by peddlers of evil and hateful messages… and also address the public health crises that the world is currently facing.”
The President used the opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to support government efforts on Covid-19: “As government continues to work towards managing this crisis, it is also critical that you lend your voices in support of those basic but fundamental protocols that can significantly curtail the spread of this disease – Washing of our hands, Using facemasks and ensuring social distancing as much as possible have been proven to be our first line of defense in the fight against this virus.
“Furthermore and much more important, when the vaccines which we are working hard to procure for the nation arrive, please, please join in the drive to educate people that these vaccines are meant to save lives and protect everyone.”
Earlier in his address, Sultan Abubakar commended the President for the successes achieved so far in the North-East, calling on the government to deal decisively with the banditry that is raving the north-western states of Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and some parts of the North-Central.
While expressing confidence that security forces, with better synergy among them, will overcome present challenges, he solicited for the cooperation of all the governors with the Federal Government irrespective of their political leanings, calling on Nigerians to support the new leadership of the armed forces.
The NSCIA leader also appealed to Nigerians, particularly religious leaders to refrain from making inflammatory comments that tend towards sowing discord in the polity and exacerbating the current level of insecurity in the land.
He asked that religious leaders making subversive comments should be called to order.
The Sultan equally identified with the ‘Hate Speech Campaign’ of the Minister of Information and Culture.
He said ‘Hate Speech’ is aggravating insecurity in the country and that “we have to act.”
First Rivers Female Surgeon Emerges Best In 2020
The Senate of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPGMCON) has declared Mrs Diekramabo Otokini Aguwuom, as the best candidate in Orthopaedics in Nigeria.
The declaration was made during the college’s 38th virtual convocation ceremony, yesterday.
She was also awarded the “Miller O.A. Jaja Prize” for Best Candidate in Part II FMC Orthopaedic Examination in 2020.
Diekramabo, 46, a Rivers indigene, hails from Asari-Toru Local Government Area.
She is the first orthopaedic female surgeon in Rivers State.
Speaking with newsmen shortly after the virtual ceremony, she described the feat as a dream came true, adding that it was her dream to become an orthopaedic surgeon of repute.
While thanking God for the skill, Diekramabo said she would dedicate the skill to assisting persons with bone problems both in Rivers State and beyond.
She said her achievements should serve as inspiration to Rivers people, especially the females, adding that noting was too difficult for anyone to achieve in life.
According to her, people from the Niger Delta should also realize that they are not inferior to anyone in the country, as they can be whatever they want to be anywhere in the world.
“You can be whatever that you want to be. You don’t need to go outside to be what you want to be”, she said.
The virtual ceremony was necessitated by the Coronavirus pandemic.
