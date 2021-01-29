Sports
Crown FC Battle-Ready For 2020/2021 NNL Season – GM
The Acting General Manager of Crown FC of Ogbomoso, Oyekunle Oyeleye, last Wednesday, expressed the readiness of his team for the 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) season.
The Media Officer of the Ajilete Warrior, Tunji Alabi, in a statement in Lagos, said the 2020/2021 NNL season would start on Sunday January 31 after it was put on hold for over 12 months.
Oyeleye said the NNL side was poised to conquer all foes in the second tier of Nigeria’s football league.
“We are fully prepared and battle ready, because we had more than enough time to prepare for this season, having kicked the ball last on December 16, 2019.
“We have prepared well for the in-coming season. And with the quality of signings we’ve made, we are good to go.
“We are confident that our sound preparations will be shown in the results of our games.
“I promise our fans that by God’s grace we will perform wonderfully well in all our matches, beginning from this weekend,” he said.
On the arrival of a former national beach soccer team captain, Isiaka Olawale, to the camp of the Ajilete Boys, Oyeleye expressed optimism that the veteran midfielder would bring his wealth of experience to bear on the team.
“Olawale will make a positive impact on our club. He is a legend, and having somebody like him in a team like ours will no doubt boost the image of our club.
“Aside that, Olawale is still as skillful as he was in those days. As soon as he came around, his family wanted him here because his family is based in Ilorin, a city just 35 minutes drive from Ogbomoso.
“He is one of the players we have signed,” Oyeleye said.
He added, “Aside Olawale, we also have quite a number of other experienced players who have featured in the NPFL, including some returning players.
“I believe with such players and the inputs of the club’s technical crew, Crown will be going to places.”
The 38-year-old, Olawale signed for the Crown FC after spending four seasons with El Kanemi Warriors.
“I am assuring our fans that playing our home matches at the LAUTECH pitch instead of our traditional ground at Soun Township Stadium, currently under renovation, will not have adverse effects on the team’s performance.
“We feel comfortable playing at the LAUTECH pitch, and we believe, we will get expected results there, with the support of all stakeholders,” he assured.
The Tidesports source gathered that the Ajilete Boys, whose ambition is to return to the NPFL, will play host to Jossy FC from Enugu this weekend in the 2020/2021 NNL opener.
‘Screening Is To Discover New Players’
The head coach of Mcwjef Football Academy of Port Harcourt, Ndubuisi Ihejirika, has said that the ongoing screening process in his team will help to discover new talents in the academy.
He stated that the players when discovered, will be part of his team that will take part in this year’s Port Harcourt City Football League (PHCFL) season.
Ihejirika, who is popularly known as Coach Bisi, said this yesterday, in an exclusive interview, with Tidesports, after a training session at the Number Six Field in Port Harcourt.
“We are trying to get some new players for the team that will represent the club in this season of PHCFL,” Ihejirika said.
According to him, they are some revealing talents, ,adding the finalist team list will be out today.
“We have a lot of players who came from different parts of the state for the screening.
“I believe the system will help us to have a good representation in this year PHCFL tournament, “ he stated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Eguma Decries Rivers United’s Careless Defence
Rivers United FC Technical Adviser, Stanley Eguma, says careless defence cost his team’s 1-0 loss to Kano Pillars, at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.
Eguma in a voice note posted by Rivers United Media Officer, Charles Mayuku, yesterday said that defeat was part of the game of football.
“It’s not a bad game, we lost that game against the run of play; we conceded that goal out of the carelessness of the defence but it’s part of the game.
“We have lost today, we have to go back to prepare for other games.
“We tried our best to see how we could break Pillars defence but lots of missed chances caused us the defeat,” he said.
Eguma said that Rivers United will go back home and prepare well for its next game against Adamawa United FC.
“It’s another game, we have to go back and prepare for that game; the league is still hotting up and every point is important.
“So those three points are very important and we have to work towards it to ensure that we win that game,” he concluded.
Rivers United fell to a 17th minute strike from Nyima Nwagua of Kano Pillars that inflicted a second defeat of the season for the ‘Pride of Rivers’.
The Port Harcourt based team is still active in continental football, squared up against Kano Pillars FC on January 27 after defeating Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa 3-0 to qualify for the final preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.
Abia Warriors FC Is Under Serious Pressure -Vice Captain
Abia Warriors’ vice-captain, Anthony Okemiri has revealed that the Umuahia based club is under serious pressure and feeling the heat after a slow start to the current campaign.
Okemiri, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said while it’s been tough a start for the team, they have continued to enjoy the support of the club management who continues to back the team in their bid to start winning matches in the league.
“Yea, it’s normal, we feel the pressure because we are desperate to win but we hope that very soon we’ll get it right yea. The guys are working very hard to get a point away from home even this coming week, we believe that we will get a point in Makurdi.
“The management and the club, everybody is working hard to make sure that we get back to winning ways.”
