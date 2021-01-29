News
CP Justifies Dismissal Of Pregnant Policewoman
The Ekiti State Police Command, yesterday, justified the dismissal of a Police Constable, Miss Olajide Omolola.
It said the police authority had to wield the big stick when it discovered that the unmarried constable got pregnant in alleged flagrant violation of the Police Rules and Regulation.
Omolola, who was attached to the Iye Ekiti Police Station in Ilejemeje area of Ekiti State, was dismissed last week by police authority, for getting pregnant barely a year after graduating from the police academy.
He defended the police decision to dismiss an unmarried policewoman, for getting pregnant out of wedlock less than a year after she joined the force.
Omolola, a corporal, was dismissed from the force last week for breaching Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulation which forbids a woman police from getting pregnant before marriage in the Force.
Section 127 of the Act reads, “An unmarried woman police officer who becomes pregnant shall be discharged from the Force and shall not be re-enlisted except with the approval of the Inspector-General.”
Speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, the Police Commissioner, Ekiti Command, Mr Babatunde Mobayo, said Omolola violated Section 127 of the Police Regulation, which carries serious punitive measures against flouters.
Mobayo stated that the rule and regulation unambiguously stated that woman police must undergo post-training experience on the field for, at least, two years before marriage and three years before childbearing.
In his words, “In police organisation, we have rules and regulations, which are being carried out within the ambit of the constitution. The police officers are not even allowed to keep their children that are above 18 years of age in the barracks. Some of these laws were taught in the police colleges before we graduated.
“These laws have been there. Some stipulated the number of years you must spend before you get married. If you are in police college, you are not supposed to get pregnant.
“When you passed out, you still need basic training and for your attention not to be distracted, you must spend a certain minimum of a period before you get married for you to perform efficiently.
“The lady in question passed out May, 2020, which is eight months ago, and now, she is with six months of pregnancy. The Police Act 2020, which is undergoing amendment in the Senate, has not repealed that. She had contravened Section 127 of the Police Regulation.
“Section 126 of the Regulation stated that married woman police who is pregnant may be granted maternity leave, while Section 127 said unmarried woman police who becomes pregnant shall be discharged from the Force and shall not be enlisted except with the approval of the IGP.
“What some people talked about that her fundamental human rights had been trampled upon and that women should not be discriminated against while also saying the law has been repealed were not true. The regulation is still in place”.
Contrary to the widespread belief that the regulation has been expunged, Mobayo maintained the Police Amendment Bill 2019, which was brought and sponsored by Senator Uzenwa Onyebuchi at the Senate has not been passed, saying it has only got to the second reading.
“The amendment being sought has not been done neither had the bill get presidential assent. It has just been referred to the Senate Committee on Police Affairs for further scrutiny.
“Aside from the foregoing, the amended Police Act is different from Police Regulation”, Mobayo clarified.
Speaking further, the police commissioner stated that he had been a commandant in one of the police colleges before becoming a CP, saying he handled several cases akin to this with victims dismissed, having flouted the law, saying this could not have been treated as an exemption.
“I felt for that lady, though I never saw her before. We saw the medical report and we did due diligence on her case.
“We can’t shy away from the oath of office we took, but the IGP can still reverse whatever we do on the field.
“About 300 policewomen were graduated here last year. How would the public feel if they see all of them pregnant in less than a year? It will look ridiculous.
“We are not the drafters of the rules, we met them there. All these disciplinary actions are what made us to be able to control our men.
“No police constable is underaged and they should be able to know what to do not to get pregnant within the time prohibited by regulation”.
Explaining further, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu, noted that every organisation has rules guiding their conduct, saying Omolola embarrassed the Force by flouting the Police Act which she agreed to adhere to when taking the job.
Abutu advised residents and stakeholders not to be emotional with her case but join the Force in enforcing the laid down rules and regulations guiding the conduct of officers.
According to him, “It is very much there in the police Act and anyone that is coming in especially a woman when she could get pregnant after some years but in her own case she joined less than a year ago and she got pregnant without a husband. It is against the Police Act.
“People bringing emotions and personal opinion to it should not be the case. In your own establishment, you have your own rules and regulations and no matter how small or big the rule is, nobody should go against it or take it for granted.
“Everyone in the Force knows that you must introduce someone as your husband; that is it. So, getting pregnant without doing this is an embarrassment to the Force. There is nothing too harsh in the punishment.
“Don’t forget she got enlisted into the Force not up to a year and there is no record of traditional, church, police marriage.”
The PPRO, however, revealed that she could still be recalled into the Force by the Inspector General of Police, calling on people to exercise restraint in the matter.
Abutu explained that Nigerians should focus their strengths in the fight against insecurity across the country, adding that she would not be the first to be dismissed from the Force for similar reasons.
I Won’t Allow Religious Prejudice Influence My Decisions, Policies –Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, vowed not to allow religious prejudice and partisanship influence his decisions and policies.
He warned that stoking ethnic and religious prejudices would not augur well for the development of the country, adding that his administration will continue to create the enabling environment for religious freedom as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.
Speaking when the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) led by its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, paid him a courtesy call, Buhari said: “The Federal Government will continue to promote religious freedom as it is a constitutional responsibility.
“I must thank the Muslim ummah for promoting inter-religious dialogue in the country. It is self-evident that if the country must work, we must continue to work together in spite of our ethnic, religious and political differences because Nigeria is our collective project.
“Accordingly, the Federal Government under my leadership does not and will not allow religious prejudice or partisanship to influence any of its decisions and policies. It is my solemn decision to be fair and just to all segments of society.”
The President assured the delegation that government was doing all within its powers to bring the current state of insecurity to the barest minimum, calling on the local community to assist the security forces as they perform their roles, “The Federal Government has worked tirelessly to combat insecurity and other challenges that are confronting the country. Security is a protracted problem but we are not relenting in our efforts.
“Not only are we equipping the military, we are also boosting their morale to perform their constitutional duties without undue interference. We are also encouraging locales to enhance their intelligence gathering and timely remitting to the security agencies.g“I acknowledge that security is the first responsibility of government but government cannot do it alone. It requires stakeholders, such as yourselves. Therefore, I urge you to lend your support to the security agencies by providing information that may stem the tide of crimes and insecurity in the society.”
He also spoke on efforts of his administration towards making life better for the average Nigerian, “We are diversifying the economy and putting appropriate mechanisms in place to reduce poverty and more fiercely combat corruption, regardless of the status of those involved.
“Programmes such as N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme and Home-Grown School Feeding are just some of the interventions made to empower Nigerians and cater for their needs.
“The National Social Investment Programme alone has directly benefited four million Nigerians through job training and financial assistance.”
Buhari called on the leaders to continue “speaking to our people and to help amplify this message through your very tried and tested networks” and to give full backing to the Alternate School Programme which he launched, last Tuesday.
He said it was “designed to not only address our high out of school rates, but it will boost our levels of girl child education while also equipping our youth with the right tools in making decisions at every turn of their lives when confronted by peddlers of evil and hateful messages… and also address the public health crises that the world is currently facing.”
The President used the opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to support government efforts on Covid-19: “As government continues to work towards managing this crisis, it is also critical that you lend your voices in support of those basic but fundamental protocols that can significantly curtail the spread of this disease – Washing of our hands, Using facemasks and ensuring social distancing as much as possible have been proven to be our first line of defense in the fight against this virus.
“Furthermore and much more important, when the vaccines which we are working hard to procure for the nation arrive, please, please join in the drive to educate people that these vaccines are meant to save lives and protect everyone.”
Earlier in his address, Sultan Abubakar commended the President for the successes achieved so far in the North-East, calling on the government to deal decisively with the banditry that is raving the north-western states of Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and some parts of the North-Central.
While expressing confidence that security forces, with better synergy among them, will overcome present challenges, he solicited for the cooperation of all the governors with the Federal Government irrespective of their political leanings, calling on Nigerians to support the new leadership of the armed forces.
The NSCIA leader also appealed to Nigerians, particularly religious leaders to refrain from making inflammatory comments that tend towards sowing discord in the polity and exacerbating the current level of insecurity in the land.
He asked that religious leaders making subversive comments should be called to order.
The Sultan equally identified with the ‘Hate Speech Campaign’ of the Minister of Information and Culture.
He said ‘Hate Speech’ is aggravating insecurity in the country and that “we have to act.”
First Rivers Female Surgeon Emerges Best In 2020
The Senate of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPGMCON) has declared Mrs Diekramabo Otokini Aguwuom, as the best candidate in Orthopaedics in Nigeria.
The declaration was made during the college’s 38th virtual convocation ceremony, yesterday.
She was also awarded the “Miller O.A. Jaja Prize” for Best Candidate in Part II FMC Orthopaedic Examination in 2020.
Diekramabo, 46, a Rivers indigene, hails from Asari-Toru Local Government Area.
She is the first orthopaedic female surgeon in Rivers State.
Speaking with newsmen shortly after the virtual ceremony, she described the feat as a dream came true, adding that it was her dream to become an orthopaedic surgeon of repute.
While thanking God for the skill, Diekramabo said she would dedicate the skill to assisting persons with bone problems both in Rivers State and beyond.
She said her achievements should serve as inspiration to Rivers people, especially the females, adding that noting was too difficult for anyone to achieve in life.
According to her, people from the Niger Delta should also realize that they are not inferior to anyone in the country, as they can be whatever they want to be anywhere in the world.
“You can be whatever that you want to be. You don’t need to go outside to be what you want to be”, she said.
The virtual ceremony was necessitated by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Shekau Threatens New Service Chiefs
Leader of Boko Haram terror group, Abubakar Shekau, has threatened to block all chances of success of the new service chiefs, saying that they would fail like their predecessors.
He spoke in a nine minutes, 56 seconds-long video, made available to the media, yesterday.
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, had appointed four new service chiefs, last Tuesday, after much pressure from Nigerians that he bring in fresh hands to prosecute the country’s anti-terrorism war, especially against Boko Haram in the North-East.
The new service chiefs are Major-General Lucky Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao as Chief of Air Staff.
The failure of the immediate-past service chiefs to conquer the insurgents had ignited the clamour for their removal.
In the new audio, Shekau mentioned the names and roles of the new service chiefs, and urged them to repent because ‘they can’t do anything to destroy his terror gang’.
“Leo Irabor, the head of the military, you should have sympathy for yourself, repent and convert to Islam. There is nothing you can do,” Shekau said.
The terror group leader said Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru should not deceive himself because he has a Muslim background.
“Even if you are Muslim but you conduct polytheistic practices, you are no longer a Muslim,” Shekau told the new chief of Army staff.
For over 10 years, the Boko Haram terror group had killed hundreds of Nigerians in the North-East.
The sect had also burnt down and bombed scores of villages as well as churches.
The Nigerian Army and the Presidency had at several times claimed the group had been ‘technically defeated’ and ‘weakened’ but the Abubakar Shekau’s bloodthirsty faction continues to strike with daring effrontery and crude savagery.
