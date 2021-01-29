Sports
…As Pillars Forward Happy Over Win Against Rivers United
Kano Pillars forward, Nwagua Nyima, has expressed delight at helping his side record maximum points against visiting Rivers United after scoring what turned out to be the winning goal in the 1-0 victory to complete match day 6 round of matches in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League.
Nyima, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source described the win as an important win for Kano Pillars which helped move the team up to fifth on the table and within three points of league leaders Nasarawa United.
He added that the team will hence continue to work in the bid to get to the very top of the league.
“It’s a very important win for our team boosting our point up there, the confidence in the team now is growing high so it’s a very important game. Now it gives us confidence and places us fifth on the table also, so that’s how important the win is for us. We are actually trying to gather our heads now to see how we can actually get to the very top too.”
Sports
‘Screening Is To Discover New Players’
The head coach of Mcwjef Football Academy of Port Harcourt, Ndubuisi Ihejirika, has said that the ongoing screening process in his team will help to discover new talents in the academy.
He stated that the players when discovered, will be part of his team that will take part in this year’s Port Harcourt City Football League (PHCFL) season.
Ihejirika, who is popularly known as Coach Bisi, said this yesterday, in an exclusive interview, with Tidesports, after a training session at the Number Six Field in Port Harcourt.
“We are trying to get some new players for the team that will represent the club in this season of PHCFL,” Ihejirika said.
According to him, they are some revealing talents, ,adding the finalist team list will be out today.
“We have a lot of players who came from different parts of the state for the screening.
“I believe the system will help us to have a good representation in this year PHCFL tournament, “ he stated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Eguma Decries Rivers United’s Careless Defence
Rivers United FC Technical Adviser, Stanley Eguma, says careless defence cost his team’s 1-0 loss to Kano Pillars, at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.
Eguma in a voice note posted by Rivers United Media Officer, Charles Mayuku, yesterday said that defeat was part of the game of football.
“It’s not a bad game, we lost that game against the run of play; we conceded that goal out of the carelessness of the defence but it’s part of the game.
“We have lost today, we have to go back to prepare for other games.
“We tried our best to see how we could break Pillars defence but lots of missed chances caused us the defeat,” he said.
Eguma said that Rivers United will go back home and prepare well for its next game against Adamawa United FC.
“It’s another game, we have to go back and prepare for that game; the league is still hotting up and every point is important.
“So those three points are very important and we have to work towards it to ensure that we win that game,” he concluded.
Rivers United fell to a 17th minute strike from Nyima Nwagua of Kano Pillars that inflicted a second defeat of the season for the ‘Pride of Rivers’.
The Port Harcourt based team is still active in continental football, squared up against Kano Pillars FC on January 27 after defeating Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa 3-0 to qualify for the final preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.
Sports
Abia Warriors FC Is Under Serious Pressure -Vice Captain
Abia Warriors’ vice-captain, Anthony Okemiri has revealed that the Umuahia based club is under serious pressure and feeling the heat after a slow start to the current campaign.
Okemiri, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said while it’s been tough a start for the team, they have continued to enjoy the support of the club management who continues to back the team in their bid to start winning matches in the league.
“Yea, it’s normal, we feel the pressure because we are desperate to win but we hope that very soon we’ll get it right yea. The guys are working very hard to get a point away from home even this coming week, we believe that we will get a point in Makurdi.
“The management and the club, everybody is working hard to make sure that we get back to winning ways.”
