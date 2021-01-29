Connect with us

Business

Afreximbank Gives TNOG $250m To Acquire 45% Stake In Shell’s OML 17

Published

13 hours ago

on

Afreximbank has disbursed $250 million as part of its support for Trans Niger Oil and Gas Ltd (TNOG) to acquire 45 per cent stake in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 onshore oilfield.

The NNPC holds 55 per cent equity in the lease, which covers Etche, Ikwerre, Obio/Akpor and Oyigbo local government areas of Rivers State.
Although the acquisition does not include assets in Shell’s Industrial Area (IA) where its corporate and operational offices are located and Residential Area (RA) where top management staff and other social facilities are domiciled.
The disbursement is about a quarter of the financing required to enable TNOG to buy stakes in the lease from Shell Petroleum Development Company, Total E&P Nigeria Ltd and ENI (AGIP).
The total support package from Afreximbank – Africa Export Import Bank – is $1.1billion, it said in a statement issued in Cairo on Thursday.
It noted that with the $250million Reserve Based Lending (RBL) facility, Afreximbank was the largest lender in the acquisition process.
Other participating lenders are Africa Finance Corporation, Union Bank, Shell, Hybrid Capital and Schlumberger, with United Capital Plc, advising TNOG.
“The five-year $1.1billion facility, which was signed in December, 2020, in spite of the economic headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, was led by Afreximbank as Mandated Lead Arrangers.
“Others are Standard Chartered Bank and Amalgamated Banks of South Africa.
“Following this acquisition, TNOG will now operate the OML 17 onshore oilfield on behalf of the NNPC,’’ it stated.
The Afreximbank President, Prof Benedict Oramah, said in the statement that: “the transaction further underscores the bank’s commitment to ensuring that indigenous African companies were able to play a more dominant role in the operations of specialised oil and gas assets in an industry dominated by international oil companies.
“TNOG as the Operator of OML 17 will invest in an accelerated production ramp up thereby boosting foreign exchange earnings and employing more Africans.
“This resonates with our mandate and we congratulate Heirs Holdings for keeping the African flag flying,’’ he said.
The statement quoted Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, to have said that the transaction was a testament to the opportunities that abound in Nigeria.
TNOG is a sister company of Heirs Holdings Ltd and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc
Elumelu added that the acquisition of OML 17 significantly advanced Heirs Holdings’ strategic vision of creating Africa’s leading integrated energy company.
“We are building a business that will ensure that African natural resources drive African power networks and ensure that value creation occurs in Africa.
“I would like to take the opportunity to thank Afreximbank, and President Oramah for their strong support and shared vision of the transaction,’’ Elumelu was also quoted to have said.
The statement added that Afreximbank remained a key financier of the African oil and gas industry through RBLs and Pre-Export Finance structures in Nigeria, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Senegal, Republic of Congo, Angola and South Sudan.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Business

Afreximbank Gives TNOG $250m To Acquire 45% Stake In Shell’s OML 17

Published

13 hours ago

on

January 29, 2021

By

Afreximbank has disbursed $250 million as part of its support for Trans Niger Oil and Gas Ltd (TNOG) to acquire 45 per cent stake in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 onshore oilfield.

The NNPC holds 55 per cent equity in the lease, which covers Etche, Ikwerre, Obio/Akpor and Oyigbo local government areas of Rivers State.
Although the acquisition does not include assets in Shell’s Industrial Area (IA) where its corporate and operational offices are located and Residential Area (RA) where top management staff and other social facilities are domiciled.
The disbursement is about a quarter of the financing required to enable TNOG to buy stakes in the lease from Shell Petroleum Development Company, Total E&P Nigeria Ltd and ENI (AGIP).
The total support package from Afreximbank – Africa Export Import Bank – is $1.1billion, it said in a statement issued in Cairo on Thursday.
It noted that with the $250million Reserve Based Lending (RBL) facility, Afreximbank was the largest lender in the acquisition process.
Other participating lenders are Africa Finance Corporation, Union Bank, Shell, Hybrid Capital and Schlumberger, with United Capital Plc, advising TNOG.
“The five-year $1.1billion facility, which was signed in December, 2020, in spite of the economic headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, was led by Afreximbank as Mandated Lead Arrangers.
“Others are Standard Chartered Bank and Amalgamated Banks of South Africa.
“Following this acquisition, TNOG will now operate the OML 17 onshore oilfield on behalf of the NNPC,’’ it stated.
The Afreximbank President, Prof Benedict Oramah, said in the statement that: “the transaction further underscores the bank’s commitment to ensuring that indigenous African companies were able to play a more dominant role in the operations of specialised oil and gas assets in an industry dominated by international oil companies.
“TNOG as the Operator of OML 17 will invest in an accelerated production ramp up thereby boosting foreign exchange earnings and employing more Africans.
“This resonates with our mandate and we congratulate Heirs Holdings for keeping the African flag flying,’’ he said.
The statement quoted Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, to have said that the transaction was a testament to the opportunities that abound in Nigeria.
TNOG is a sister company of Heirs Holdings Ltd and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc
Elumelu added that the acquisition of OML 17 significantly advanced Heirs Holdings’ strategic vision of creating Africa’s leading integrated energy company.
“We are building a business that will ensure that African natural resources drive African power networks and ensure that value creation occurs in Africa.
“I would like to take the opportunity to thank Afreximbank, and President Oramah for their strong support and shared vision of the transaction,’’ Elumelu was also quoted to have said.
The statement added that Afreximbank remained a key financier of the African oil and gas industry through RBLs and Pre-Export Finance structures in Nigeria, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Senegal, Republic of Congo, Angola and South Sudan.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Business

MAN Pegs CEO’s Confidence Index At 42.06 Points For Q4 2020

Published

1 day ago

on

January 29, 2021

By

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) yesterday pegged the composite manufacturers Chief Executive Officers (CEO) confidence index for the fourth quarter of 2020 at 42. 06 points.
President, MAN, Mr Mansur Ahmed, gave the value at the 2021 edition of the MAN Reporter of the Year Award Ceremony/ Presidential Luncheon in Lagos, yesterday.
Ahmed said the quarterly research of the association revealed that the aggregate Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index (MCCI) oscillated under the 50 neutral points.
The trend, he said, was a strong indication of lack of confidence of manufacturers in the economy in the whole of 2020, and that the manufacturing sector was indeed gasping for breath.
“The research shows 44.4 points in Q1; 40.2 points in Q2: 43.3 points in Q3; and then 42.06 in Q4 2020.
“Though we project for improvement in 2021, it is imperative that the management of the macro economy is approached more pragmatically and the development of the productive capacities of nation is intentionally enhanced,” he said.
Ahmed listed key factors considered during the research to include accessibility and availability of foreign exchange, lending rates, size of loan to the sector and government’s capital expenditure.
Others, he said were, operating environment performance regulation, taxation, ports accessibility, local sourcing of raw materials, patronage of made in Nigeria goods, and unsold manufacturing products.
“The current business condition for this quarter under consideration is at 44.4 points, current rate of employment at 29. 8 points, while the business condition for the next three months, employment condition in the next three months and production level for the next three months are 48.3 points, 35.4 points and 52.4 points respectively, he said.
The MAN President recommended a fast track of the unification of all foreign exchange windows in the country, and a swift approval of usage of foreign exchange sourced outside the official market for manufacturers.
He also called for the reversal of the current increment in electricity tariff with focus more on improving generation, distribution and efficient use of available electricity.
“To address difficulties in accessing funds, we urge the recapitalisation of Bank of Industry (BOI) and Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to adequately meet the industry credit need at single digit interest rate,” he said.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Business

SON Destroys Over 6,000 Expired, Substandard Tyres

Published

1 day ago

on

January 29, 2021

By

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), yesterday, destroyed over 6,000 expired and substandard imported tyres confiscated in Port Harcourt, Rivers.
Supervising the destruction in Enugu, the Director, Inspectorate and Compliance Directorate of SON, Mr Obinna Manafa, said that the destruction was to prevent access of such tyres into the markets and homes.
Manafa explained that the products were intercepted and impounded by the Agency in Port Harcourt two weeks ago, following intelligence report about the warehouse where they were housed.
The director, who did not attach any monetary value to the expired and stuffed tyres, said that the products ran into several millions of naira.
He said that Nigerians should know that the lifespan of every tyre is four years.
“However, these tyres we are destroying today, which is locally called “tokunbo tyres’ have been used several years overseas.
“Before they are imported in the country, they have stayed beyond four years already.
“The third issue wrong with these ‘tokunbo’ tyres is that they are forcefully stuffed inside each other, and at times, you might have six tyres stuffed together into one tyre.
“Any tyre stuffed with another has already lost its balance on ground and internal wire alignment of such tyre has been disarrayed also,’’ he said.
The director said that stuffed and expired tyres were sometimes concealed to beat regulatory procedures, assuring that SON would not relent in its fight against fake and substandard goods.
According to him, the products failed the conformity and integrity tests.
“The decision to destroy them is to save lives and property of Nigerians, since these expired and stuffed tyres can burst at high speed on major highway and deny the user, if he or she is still alive, the value for his or her money,’’ he said.
Manafa advised Nigerians to look carefully at the expiry date of a tyre before buying as well as “alert SON officials if any new tyre looks suspicious’’.
He said that the destroyed tyres would not be burnt, but sold to rubber and plastic recycling companies to get some revenue  for the Federal Government.
“It is better that way instead of it constituting environmental hazard through burning,’’ he said.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Trending