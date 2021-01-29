Afreximbank Gives TNOG $250m To Acquire 45% Stake In Shell’s OML 17

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) yesterday pegged the composite manufacturers Chief Executive Officers (CEO) confidence index for the fourth quarter of 2020 at 42. 06 points.

President, MAN, Mr Mansur Ahmed, gave the value at the 2021 edition of the MAN Reporter of the Year Award Ceremony/ Presidential Luncheon in Lagos, yesterday.

Ahmed said the quarterly research of the association revealed that the aggregate Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index (MCCI) oscillated under the 50 neutral points.

The trend, he said, was a strong indication of lack of confidence of manufacturers in the economy in the whole of 2020, and that the manufacturing sector was indeed gasping for breath.

“The research shows 44.4 points in Q1; 40.2 points in Q2: 43.3 points in Q3; and then 42.06 in Q4 2020.

“Though we project for improvement in 2021, it is imperative that the management of the macro economy is approached more pragmatically and the development of the productive capacities of nation is intentionally enhanced,” he said.

Ahmed listed key factors considered during the research to include accessibility and availability of foreign exchange, lending rates, size of loan to the sector and government’s capital expenditure.

Others, he said were, operating environment performance regulation, taxation, ports accessibility, local sourcing of raw materials, patronage of made in Nigeria goods, and unsold manufacturing products.

“The current business condition for this quarter under consideration is at 44.4 points, current rate of employment at 29. 8 points, while the business condition for the next three months, employment condition in the next three months and production level for the next three months are 48.3 points, 35.4 points and 52.4 points respectively, he said.

The MAN President recommended a fast track of the unification of all foreign exchange windows in the country, and a swift approval of usage of foreign exchange sourced outside the official market for manufacturers.

He also called for the reversal of the current increment in electricity tariff with focus more on improving generation, distribution and efficient use of available electricity.

“To address difficulties in accessing funds, we urge the recapitalisation of Bank of Industry (BOI) and Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to adequately meet the industry credit need at single digit interest rate,” he said.