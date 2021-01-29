News
$1.1bn Malabu Oil Scam: EFCC Re-Arraigns Adoke, Six Others
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, re-arraigned the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, SAN, before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Gwagwalada, on an amended 42-count corruption charge.
Adoke, who is facing trial over the alleged role he played in the “fraudulent” transfer of ownership of an oil bloc, OPL 245, regarded as one of the biggest in Africa, took fresh plea alongside two others, Aliyu Abubakar, Rasky Gbinigie and four companies – Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited, and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited.
The Defendants, who were initially docked before the court on January 23, 2020, pleaded not guilty to the amended charge that was read to them before trial Justice Abubakar Kutigi.
The Prosecution counsel, Mr Bala Sanga, said the charge was amended “to enlarge the scope of criminal liabilities” against the Defendants.
Meanwhile, Justice Kutigi adjourned the case to April 14 for the commencement of the hearing, even as he allowed the Defendants to go home on terms of the bail the court earlier granted to them.
The EFCC had in the charge marked FCT/CR/151/2020, alleged that Adoke, who served as AGF under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, and the other defendants, were involved in fraud and bribery in the Malabu Oil bloc deal, to the tune of about $1.1billion.
The EFCC alleged that Adoke, who was arrested upon his return to the country from Dubai, United Arab Emirate, on December 19, 2019, received gratification to facilitate the alleged oil bloc fraud.
It alleged that it was the ex-AGF that mediated controversial agreements that ceded OPL 245 to two oil giants, Shell and Eni, who in turn paid about $1.1billion to accounts controlled by an ex-convict and former Petroleum Minister, Chief Dan Etete.
The OPL 245 was initially awarded to Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd in 1998 by the late military head of state, General Sani Abacha, in a process, the EFCC insisted was against all known government regulations.
The EFCC said its investigations revealed that Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd secured OPL 245 through a fraudulent scheme involving high scale bribery and corruption by top management of the company and some government officials.
According to the charge, the former AGF, in August, 2013, in Abuja, while serving as a minister knowingly received United States Dollars equivalent of N300million, which is reasonably suspected of having been unlawfully obtained, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 319A of the Penal Code, Cap. 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990.
It was alleged that the defendants had some time in 2013, in Abuja, dishonestly used as genuine, the forged form CAC 7 and Board Resolution of Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, as well as the letter of resignation of one Mohammed Sani, and opened a Bank Account No. 2018288005 with First Bank of Nigeria Plc, with which they received the sum of $401,540,000.00.
The defendants were said to had by their action, committed an offence contrary to Section 366 of the Penal Code and punishable under the same section of the Penal Code.
According to EFCC, Adoke, had in September, 2013, knowingly and unlawfully obtained the sum of US dollars equivalent to N367,318,800, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 319A of the Penal Code, Cap.532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990.
Some of the counts in the charge read, “That you Mohammed Bello Adoke, being a public servant at the material time, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice of the Government of Nigeria, sometime in 2013, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, accepted for yourself without consideration, the sum of N300million to broker the negotiation and signing of the Block 245 Resolution Agreement with Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, and thereby committed an offence under Section 119 of the Penal Code and punishable under the same section of the Penal Code.
“That you Rasky Gbinigie, Munamuna Seidougha (at large), Amaran Joseph (at large) and Dauzia Loya Etete (at large), sometime in 2013, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly used as genuine the forged form CAC 7 and Board Resolution of Malabu Oil and Gas Limited and the letter of resignation of one Mohammed Sani, which you then knew to be forged documents to open a Bank Account No. 2018288005 to receive the sum of $401,540,000.00, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 366 of the Penal Code and punishable under the same section of the Penal Code”.
I Won’t Allow Religious Prejudice Influence My Decisions, Policies –Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, vowed not to allow religious prejudice and partisanship influence his decisions and policies.
He warned that stoking ethnic and religious prejudices would not augur well for the development of the country, adding that his administration will continue to create the enabling environment for religious freedom as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.
Speaking when the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) led by its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, paid him a courtesy call, Buhari said: “The Federal Government will continue to promote religious freedom as it is a constitutional responsibility.
“I must thank the Muslim ummah for promoting inter-religious dialogue in the country. It is self-evident that if the country must work, we must continue to work together in spite of our ethnic, religious and political differences because Nigeria is our collective project.
“Accordingly, the Federal Government under my leadership does not and will not allow religious prejudice or partisanship to influence any of its decisions and policies. It is my solemn decision to be fair and just to all segments of society.”
The President assured the delegation that government was doing all within its powers to bring the current state of insecurity to the barest minimum, calling on the local community to assist the security forces as they perform their roles, “The Federal Government has worked tirelessly to combat insecurity and other challenges that are confronting the country. Security is a protracted problem but we are not relenting in our efforts.
“Not only are we equipping the military, we are also boosting their morale to perform their constitutional duties without undue interference. We are also encouraging locales to enhance their intelligence gathering and timely remitting to the security agencies.g“I acknowledge that security is the first responsibility of government but government cannot do it alone. It requires stakeholders, such as yourselves. Therefore, I urge you to lend your support to the security agencies by providing information that may stem the tide of crimes and insecurity in the society.”
He also spoke on efforts of his administration towards making life better for the average Nigerian, “We are diversifying the economy and putting appropriate mechanisms in place to reduce poverty and more fiercely combat corruption, regardless of the status of those involved.
“Programmes such as N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme and Home-Grown School Feeding are just some of the interventions made to empower Nigerians and cater for their needs.
“The National Social Investment Programme alone has directly benefited four million Nigerians through job training and financial assistance.”
Buhari called on the leaders to continue “speaking to our people and to help amplify this message through your very tried and tested networks” and to give full backing to the Alternate School Programme which he launched, last Tuesday.
He said it was “designed to not only address our high out of school rates, but it will boost our levels of girl child education while also equipping our youth with the right tools in making decisions at every turn of their lives when confronted by peddlers of evil and hateful messages… and also address the public health crises that the world is currently facing.”
The President used the opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to support government efforts on Covid-19: “As government continues to work towards managing this crisis, it is also critical that you lend your voices in support of those basic but fundamental protocols that can significantly curtail the spread of this disease – Washing of our hands, Using facemasks and ensuring social distancing as much as possible have been proven to be our first line of defense in the fight against this virus.
“Furthermore and much more important, when the vaccines which we are working hard to procure for the nation arrive, please, please join in the drive to educate people that these vaccines are meant to save lives and protect everyone.”
Earlier in his address, Sultan Abubakar commended the President for the successes achieved so far in the North-East, calling on the government to deal decisively with the banditry that is raving the north-western states of Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and some parts of the North-Central.
While expressing confidence that security forces, with better synergy among them, will overcome present challenges, he solicited for the cooperation of all the governors with the Federal Government irrespective of their political leanings, calling on Nigerians to support the new leadership of the armed forces.
The NSCIA leader also appealed to Nigerians, particularly religious leaders to refrain from making inflammatory comments that tend towards sowing discord in the polity and exacerbating the current level of insecurity in the land.
He asked that religious leaders making subversive comments should be called to order.
The Sultan equally identified with the ‘Hate Speech Campaign’ of the Minister of Information and Culture.
He said ‘Hate Speech’ is aggravating insecurity in the country and that “we have to act.”
First Rivers Female Surgeon Emerges Best In 2020
The Senate of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPGMCON) has declared Mrs Diekramabo Otokini Aguwuom, as the best candidate in Orthopaedics in Nigeria.
The declaration was made during the college’s 38th virtual convocation ceremony, yesterday.
She was also awarded the “Miller O.A. Jaja Prize” for Best Candidate in Part II FMC Orthopaedic Examination in 2020.
Diekramabo, 46, a Rivers indigene, hails from Asari-Toru Local Government Area.
She is the first orthopaedic female surgeon in Rivers State.
Speaking with newsmen shortly after the virtual ceremony, she described the feat as a dream came true, adding that it was her dream to become an orthopaedic surgeon of repute.
While thanking God for the skill, Diekramabo said she would dedicate the skill to assisting persons with bone problems both in Rivers State and beyond.
She said her achievements should serve as inspiration to Rivers people, especially the females, adding that noting was too difficult for anyone to achieve in life.
According to her, people from the Niger Delta should also realize that they are not inferior to anyone in the country, as they can be whatever they want to be anywhere in the world.
“You can be whatever that you want to be. You don’t need to go outside to be what you want to be”, she said.
The virtual ceremony was necessitated by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Shekau Threatens New Service Chiefs
Leader of Boko Haram terror group, Abubakar Shekau, has threatened to block all chances of success of the new service chiefs, saying that they would fail like their predecessors.
He spoke in a nine minutes, 56 seconds-long video, made available to the media, yesterday.
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, had appointed four new service chiefs, last Tuesday, after much pressure from Nigerians that he bring in fresh hands to prosecute the country’s anti-terrorism war, especially against Boko Haram in the North-East.
The new service chiefs are Major-General Lucky Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao as Chief of Air Staff.
The failure of the immediate-past service chiefs to conquer the insurgents had ignited the clamour for their removal.
In the new audio, Shekau mentioned the names and roles of the new service chiefs, and urged them to repent because ‘they can’t do anything to destroy his terror gang’.
“Leo Irabor, the head of the military, you should have sympathy for yourself, repent and convert to Islam. There is nothing you can do,” Shekau said.
The terror group leader said Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru should not deceive himself because he has a Muslim background.
“Even if you are Muslim but you conduct polytheistic practices, you are no longer a Muslim,” Shekau told the new chief of Army staff.
For over 10 years, the Boko Haram terror group had killed hundreds of Nigerians in the North-East.
The sect had also burnt down and bombed scores of villages as well as churches.
The Nigerian Army and the Presidency had at several times claimed the group had been ‘technically defeated’ and ‘weakened’ but the Abubakar Shekau’s bloodthirsty faction continues to strike with daring effrontery and crude savagery.
