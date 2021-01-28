Featured
Reps Set To Pass PIB In April
The Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila says the lawmakers plan to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by April.
Gbajabiamila made the announcement while speaking at a public hearing on the Bill, organised by the House ad-hoc Committee on PIB on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said that the oil industry had been performing below expectations due to the absence of national legislation.
According to him, it is disappointing and frankly difficult to explain how successive governments have failed to deliver on the reform.
“This public hearing allows all stakeholders to contribute to the Bill for an Act to provide legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, the development of host communities, and for related matters.
“It is an opportunity for all of us to collaborate to improve this Bill, so when it becomes law, it will serve the best interests of all our people.
“The process of engaging with stakeholders will continue beyond this public hearing to accommodate the diversity of interests and ensure all critical views form part of the deliberations that inform the final legislation.
“We must first make sure our oil and gas industry is more productive, more efficient and more profitable at a time of declining global profitability,” he said.
Gbajabiamila explained that the PIB, when passed would address peculiar and localised concerns in ways that will allow the oil and gas industry to compete more effectively globally.
He said that Nigeria would borrow from what had worked for other countries and implement uniquely to suit the current needs locally.
The lawmaker said that the PIB was a necessary step towards reorganising the sector to respond to the new global reality of decreasing demand and the diminished profitability of fossil fuels.
“Our assignment here is first to ensure Nigeria’s oil and gas industry operates optimally for the benefit of all Nigerians.
“Then we must see to it that the industry generates the resources we need to prepare Nigeria for a future when fossil fuels are worth even less than they are now.
“Other countries have woken to the challenges of the new dynamics in the international market for crude oil and natural gas.
“Some have begun to adapt to these new realities, whilst others have already done so; so, my charge to everyone that will be participating is not to close our minds or our ears to the views and the positions that may be advanced by various interest groups.
“We are in a world, an economic world, so there must be interest groups, they will be interest groups and we cannot deny that.
“But what should guide the outcome of what we do here as we accommodate more views will be what will be in the best interest of the people,” he said.
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Silva, expressed happiness that the Bill was about to be passed after 20 years of its introduction.
He said that both chambers of the National Assemble have shown sustained determination to pass the Bill.
The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari said that crude oil would still be relevant in the world in the next 30 years.
He said that the passage of the Bill would ensure the needed vigour and transparency that would in turn engender productivity in the petroleum industry.
Featured
Cooperate With New Service Chiefs, Northern Governors Tell Nigerians
Governors of the Northern part of Nigeria, under the auspices of Northern Governors Forum (NGF), have called on Nigerians to lend their support to the new service chiefs President Muhammadu Buhari appointed, Tuesday.
In a statement made available to newsmen Wednesday, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, said the new service chiefs need the cooperation of Nigerians to effectively tackle the current insecurity bedeviling the nation.
He appealed to Nigerians to support and pray for the service chiefs as they provide leadership for the officers and men of the Armed Forces in the fight against insecurity in the country.
While commending the former service chiefs for giving their best in the service of the nation and welcoming the appointment of the new chiefs, Lalong stated that the cooperation of Nigerians was needed more than anything for the Generals to put up a final onslaught against protracted security challenges.
“We commend the President for taking the decision and ask the new service chiefs to put in their best, not only to meet the expectations of the Commander-in-Chief, but also that of Nigerians who have high expectations for enhanced security and safety of lives and property”, the statement said.
The Forum assured the new service chiefs of the support of the NGF as they set to discharge their duties, and advised them to “learn from their challenges in order to address the lingering problems of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes that the nation has been battling to contain”.
Lalong also used the opportunity to thank the former service chiefs for their “courage, sacrifices and commitment towards protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and for dealing with internal threats during their stewardship”.
The new service chiefs are: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff.
They replace General Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Defense Staff; Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.
Featured
Reps Set To Pass PIB In April
The Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila says the lawmakers plan to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by April.
Gbajabiamila made the announcement while speaking at a public hearing on the Bill, organised by the House ad-hoc Committee on PIB on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said that the oil industry had been performing below expectations due to the absence of national legislation.
According to him, it is disappointing and frankly difficult to explain how successive governments have failed to deliver on the reform.
“This public hearing allows all stakeholders to contribute to the Bill for an Act to provide legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, the development of host communities, and for related matters.
“It is an opportunity for all of us to collaborate to improve this Bill, so when it becomes law, it will serve the best interests of all our people.
“The process of engaging with stakeholders will continue beyond this public hearing to accommodate the diversity of interests and ensure all critical views form part of the deliberations that inform the final legislation.
“We must first make sure our oil and gas industry is more productive, more efficient and more profitable at a time of declining global profitability,” he said.
Gbajabiamila explained that the PIB, when passed would address peculiar and localised concerns in ways that will allow the oil and gas industry to compete more effectively globally.
He said that Nigeria would borrow from what had worked for other countries and implement uniquely to suit the current needs locally.
The lawmaker said that the PIB was a necessary step towards reorganising the sector to respond to the new global reality of decreasing demand and the diminished profitability of fossil fuels.
“Our assignment here is first to ensure Nigeria’s oil and gas industry operates optimally for the benefit of all Nigerians.
“Then we must see to it that the industry generates the resources we need to prepare Nigeria for a future when fossil fuels are worth even less than they are now.
“Other countries have woken to the challenges of the new dynamics in the international market for crude oil and natural gas.
“Some have begun to adapt to these new realities, whilst others have already done so; so, my charge to everyone that will be participating is not to close our minds or our ears to the views and the positions that may be advanced by various interest groups.
“We are in a world, an economic world, so there must be interest groups, they will be interest groups and we cannot deny that.
“But what should guide the outcome of what we do here as we accommodate more views will be what will be in the best interest of the people,” he said.
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Silva, expressed happiness that the Bill was about to be passed after 20 years of its introduction.
He said that both chambers of the National Assemble have shown sustained determination to pass the Bill.
The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari said that crude oil would still be relevant in the world in the next 30 years.
He said that the passage of the Bill would ensure the needed vigour and transparency that would in turn engender productivity in the petroleum industry.
Featured
RSIEC Confirms Kick-Off Of Party Primaries …As 18 Parties Mobilise To Contest LG Polls
Ahead of the April 17, 2021 Local Government Council Election in the state, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has confirmed that political parties have commenced the conduct of party primaries to elect who will represent them both at the councillorship and chairmanship levels.
In a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Civic Education, Mrs. Sarah Hope Menney-Amgbare, yesterday, and made available to The Tide, the commission stated that the primaries, which kicked-off on Monday, January 25, 2021, would last for six days.
According to the statement, 18 political parties have already indicated interest to participate in the Local Government Council Elections.
The statement further urged political parties to be civil in the conduct of their party primaries and play according to the guidelines, as released by RSIEC in the conduct of the 2021 LGA elections.
It would be recalled that last year, after meeting with stakeholders, RSIEC announced that it would conduct local council polls in April, 2021.
The guidelines released, last year, by the state electoral umpire, had indicated that party primaries would commence in January.
The commission had promised to conduct a free and fair local government election in the state.
The commission also promised to conduct the polls in all the 23 local government areas of the state, and assured that it would give political parties equal opportunity in the poll.
The Chairman of RSIEC, Hon. Justice George Omereji (rtd) had also said during sensitisation tour across the state, last year, that the voters need to be informed of the election, stressing that the commission would conduct a hitch-free poll.
He stated that election was not a do or die affairs, urging political parties to play by the rules of the game.
Omereji said, “We are here to sensitize the Stakeholders in local government areas that electoral will soon come in 2021”.
By: Reward Akwu
Trending
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Teachers Protest Non-Payment Of Six Years Salaries
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Diri Tasks Kinsmen On Unity, Entrepreneurship
- News4 days ago
Nigeria’s Active Telephone Subscribers Hit 208m
- News4 days ago
Why I Deserve Re-Election -ABOLGA Chairman
- Featured4 days ago
NSCDC Uncovers 119 Gallons Of Adulterated AGO In Rivers
- Featured4 days ago
Nkanga’s Death Has Left A Void In N’Delta, Wike Laments
- Maritime4 days ago
Buhari Reinstates NPA Sacked Chairman, Demotes Amaechi’s Ally
- Business4 days ago
Rice Millers Raise Alarm Over Smuggling Of Foreign Rice Into Nigeria