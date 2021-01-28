Nation
Buhari Can No Longer Fight Corruption – Soyinka
Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka has come out to say categorically that President Muhammadu Buhari has lost what he requires to fight corruption in the country.
Speaking earlier Wednesday on the African Independent Television (AIT) programme, Kakaaki, the playright said because the President has lost his bearing on the way forward in fighting corruption, it has resulted in manipulation of the Judiciary by “powerful people” in the country.
According to him, the system had become corrupted so badly that the powers that be now adopt all forms of technicalities to stretch out court cases.
“There are so many people who should be in prison if this government had not run out of steam, and so, the system is being manipulated.
“There are cases where the prosecution had reached the level where evidence had been given on governors who had been stealing and depositing in bits and pieces so as not to flout a certain regulation. I mean cases have been taken to that level and suddenly, silence.
“The EFCC, which I back solidly ever since the days of (Nuhu) Ribadu, in all kinds of ways, we no longer know the distinguishing factor from right and left,” Soyinka explained.
By: Soibi Max-Alalibo
Be Patriotic, Buhari Tasks New Service Chiefs
President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday afternoon, met with the newly appointed service chiefs, charging them to be patriotic, and serve the country well.
This is as the President assured the service chiefs that he would do whatever he can as Commander-in-Chief, so that the people will appreciate their efforts.
Buhari, while congratulating the service chiefs on heading their various services, pledged that government would do its best in terms of equipment and logistics.
He said; “We’re in a state of emergency. Be patriotic, serve the country well, as your loyalty is to the country.
“There’s nothing I can tell you about the service, because you are in it. I was also in it, and I will pray for you.
“You know the stage we were in 2015, you know the stage we are now, and the undertakings we made. We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress.”
The President also charged the service chiefs to be concerned about the morale of their officers and men, saying they should be made to feel physically and professionally secure.
The service chiefs, who were led to the meeting by the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (rtd), are: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z. Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice-Marshal Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff.
7m Nigerians Benefited From Cash Transfer, FG Boasts
President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has boasted that more than 7 million Nigerians are beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT).
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said this in a statement, yesterday in Abuja.
The programme is under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).
Farouq accused “unpatriotic persons” of trying to give it a bad name and image.
The official explained that the CCT releases a monthly stipend of N5,000 to the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerian households, mostly in the rural communities.
She said as at December, 2020, the programme operated in 33 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
“A total of 1,414,983 beneficiaries with 7,068,629 individual household member beneficiaries have been enrolled, covering 487 local government areas, 4,716 wards and 37,628 communities.”
Farouq noted that the programme targets to cover all states of the federation by March, 2021.
“The programme has a clearly defined implementation structure with an electronic base beneficiary enrolment system that focuses on the Poor and Vulnerable Households (PVHHs) culled from the National Social Register.”
For those insisting that the programme was enmeshed in corruption, the minister advised them to visit the National Social Safety Net Project’s website for more information.
