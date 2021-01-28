Buhari Can No Longer Fight Corruption – Soyinka

Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka has come out to say categorically that President Muhammadu Buhari has lost what he requires to fight corruption in the country.

Speaking earlier Wednesday on the African Independent Television (AIT) programme, Kakaaki, the playright said because the President has lost his bearing on the way forward in fighting corruption, it has resulted in manipulation of the Judiciary by “powerful people” in the country.

According to him, the system had become corrupted so badly that the powers that be now adopt all forms of technicalities to stretch out court cases.

“There are so many people who should be in prison if this government had not run out of steam, and so, the system is being manipulated.

“There are cases where the prosecution had reached the level where evidence had been given on governors who had been stealing and depositing in bits and pieces so as not to flout a certain regulation. I mean cases have been taken to that level and suddenly, silence.

“The EFCC, which I back solidly ever since the days of (Nuhu) Ribadu, in all kinds of ways, we no longer know the distinguishing factor from right and left,” Soyinka explained.

By: Soibi Max-Alalibo