Be Patriotic, Buhari Tasks New Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday afternoon, met with the newly appointed service chiefs, charging them to be patriotic, and serve the country well.

This is as the President assured the service chiefs that he would do whatever he can as Commander-in-Chief, so that the people will appreciate their efforts.

Buhari, while congratulating the service chiefs on heading their various services, pledged that government would do its best in terms of equipment and logistics.

He said; “We’re in a state of emergency. Be patriotic, serve the country well, as your loyalty is to the country.

“There’s nothing I can tell you about the service, because you are in it. I was also in it, and I will pray for you.

“You know the stage we were in 2015, you know the stage we are now, and the undertakings we made. We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress.”

The President also charged the service chiefs to be concerned about the morale of their officers and men, saying they should be made to feel physically and professionally secure.

The service chiefs, who were led to the meeting by the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (rtd), are: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z. Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice-Marshal Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff.