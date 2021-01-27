City Crime
Soldiers Overrun Terrorists’ Enclaves, Eliminate Scores In Borno, Yobe
The troops of Operation Tura Takaibango, a subsidiary of Operation Lafiya Dole, have overrun more Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ enclaves, killing scores in Borno and Yobe.
The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, in a statement on Tuesday, said the enclaves were located at Chindila town in Yobe and Mayankari in Borno.
Onyeuko said the troops of 233 Battalion on Monday, made contact with the terrorists during an aggressive clearance patrol at Chindila village.
He said the troops engaged the terrorists with fierce volume of fire and neutralised five of them in the process, while some escaped with gunshots wounds.
Onyeuko said that three AK 47 rifles, five magazines and 17 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from the encounter.
He said the troops were still in pursuit of the criminals, adding that they had continued to dominate the general area.
He also disclosed that troops of 151 Battalion, 202 Battalion and elements of Multinational Joint Task Force on fighting patrol also eliminated three terrorists at Mayankari on Monday.
According to him, while others escaped with gunshot wounds, three AK 47 rifles, one solar panel and one improvised explosive device making equipment were recovered.
“The troops thereafter destroyed their hideout after the encounter and exploited the general area in search of the escaped criminals,” he said.
He said the successes recorded by the gallant troops of Operation Tura Takaibango against the Boko Haram/ISWAP main hideouts, was an indication of their submission and end of all criminal elements within the North-East.
“The troops are highly commended once again for their dedication and dexterity in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.
“They are also encouraged to continue on the path of the successes so far recorded,” he said.
He assured the people of the North- East region of renewed vigour and zeal to crush the remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves in the zone.
City Crime
Security Challenges And Achievements In Rivers
The importance of security cannot be over-emphasised. It is the bedrock of sustainable development in every country. More so, it is the foundation on which economic growth strives as such promotes and beefs up the confidence reposed in the leaders entrusted with the governance. Although achieving absolute security is desirable, it is not probable. Society devoid of peace is bound to collapse.
Attaining high level of security comes with a lot of sacrifice and commitment from both the leaders and the led.
In Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike‘s administration has intensified its efforts to ensure the security of inhabitants and caused the prevalence of the much needed peace through a deliberate and concerted effort. This was done through massive support to security operatives in the state.
There is no gainsaying of the fact the state occupies a strategic position in economic and political sectors of the country; that is why all hands must be on deck to complement government’s efforts. Consequently, government’s effort to ensure a conducive environment for inhabitants of the state is underscored by both financial and logistic support given to the security agencies.
Apart from providing the aforementioned support for the security operatives, the state government has also provided for families of security operatives, who had lost their lives in active service, while enforcing and maintaining peace.
Despite all odds, security operatives in the state recorded major achievements in 2020; they carried out aggressive onslaught against criminal gangs by taking the war to their hideouts in every nook and cranny before the novel COVID-19 pandemic shut down the country.
Interestingly, the pandemic did not deter the security agencies, especially the Rivers State command of the Nigerian police, from carrying out its statutory responsibilities as they were available to enforce the state-imposed lockdown and other COVID-19 rules.
In the month of July precisely, the state government launched a joint security outfit codenamed “Operation Sting,” to address the issue of violent crimes such as: kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and sea piracy, among others.
The state government supported the outfit through the provision of patrol vans, gunboats and sophisticated weapons. In spite of the frequent changes in the leadership of the state police command, the security outfit lived up to expectation and maintained law and order.
The incumbent Commissioner of Police, Mr Joseph Mukan, assumed office as the 40th Commissioner of Police in Rivers State on April, 2020, swung into action, and ensured that there was peace. Most importantly, CP Mukan has reduced crime to the barest minimum.
The nightmarish cultism and kidnapping have almost been consigned to the rubbish heap of history because of the onslaught against criminals spearheaded by the state police under Mukan, thereby ushering in a new lease of life for Rivers inhabitants.
Again, the ferocity of sea piracy has ebbed with the tide. Many hoodlums have abandoned the twin crime of kidnapping and cultism leaving in its wake a friendlier environment, courtesy of the commitment of the CP.
Under Mukan, the Rivers State Police Command achieved a major feat in 2020, when the notorious cultist Honest Digbara (aka Bob Risky) was killed. Digbara had killed many and committed a plethora of heinous crimes along the Ogoni axis of the state. consequently at his death, residents in the area heaved a sigh of relief.
CP Mukan is elated about the achievement so far recorded by his command.
“On assumption of duty as the 40th Commissioner of Police in April, last year, I met some challenging situations on ground. But with the benefit of hindsight, I re-strategised and repositioned my men, with a strong charge to embark on aggressive intelligence- driven policing with a view to gathering actionable information, which ultimately led to dislodgment of criminals. A case in point being the arrest of the most dreaded gang leader, Honest Digbara(Aka Bob Risky) who was declared wanted by the state government with a bounty of N30,000, 000. He was eventually arrested and the bounty redeemed,” he said.
“Not resting on the oars of that achievement, I continued with my sustained onslaught against all criminal elements in the state. To this end I can proudly tell you between April and now, I have been able to arrest and prosecute a good number of suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, rescued kidnap victims and recovered large cache of arms/ammunition, among other achievements.
As you can see, we are again in another period, characterised by upsurge in criminal activities. The command is not oblivious of the fact that, this is the period where criminals take advantage to unleash havoc on unsuspecting persons. In the view of the above, therefore, we have put in place elaborate and workable security measures that will contain the curtail these nefarious activities.”
The police deployed its personnel in to strategic locations in the state, in line with visibility policing strategy and ensured that critical government infrastructure, vulnerable and key points are given special attention, including worship and fun centres.
“Our strategy has also captured the coastal to ensure that, those travelling to riverine communities are safe. The Marine police, the mobile police and the tactical units have been put on red alert to ensure a seamless celebration, including the undercover operations,” he stated
The police with other security agencies were able to curtail the excesses of members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who were on rampage in some parts of the state within the year under view
Caches of weapons and ammunition were rescued, while over 20 kidnapped victims were also released from their captors.
The Oyigbo, Umuebula and Afam Divisional Areas in the command, were burnt and looted and remain at a gory state till the moment.
Again, the police in its avowed affront on criminals in the state confiscated one radio transmission set belonging to Biafra Radio, large quantities of IPOB T-shirts and face caps
A calendar bearing the photograph of Nnamdi Kanu, one Television set, customised machetes, bearing members’ names
Substances used in worship of their god, ezumezu amadioha juju.
Again another cheering story of the year 2020 was the arrest of one Godspower Saturday, male, aged 23 years and David Simeon, suspected kidnappers, whose gang kidnapped a staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Tamuno Igbikibere-bima Esq.
Igbikiberebima Esq was kidnapped at his residence in Rumuigbo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state but was freed through the effort of the police.
The police have given assurances that they would improve on their performances in 2020 but they need to improve on their relationship with the rest of the society. Unfortunately, not many people believe on the ability of the police to guarantee unblemished law enforcement. Most people have lost confidence in the security agency.
The #ENDSARS protest in the state was another ugly situation which made the police to become the highest victims as about five personnel alongside other security men lost their lives.
City Crime
Territorial Jurisdiction
Territorial jurisdiction of a court is the power of court to hear and determine matters originating from within the circumference of its allotted territory by law. This jurisdiction is exercisable over the res, persons and causes. In Dariye V TRN (2015) LPELR – 24398 (SC) Ngwuta JSC held, “Territorial jurisdiction implies a geographic area within which the authority of the court may be exercised and outside which the court has no power to act. Jurisdiction, territorial or otherwise, is statutory and is conferred on the court by the law creating it.”
The law is settled that a judge in one state of the Federation of Nigeria cannot assume jurisdiction and exercise jurisdiction over a subject matter in another state of the federation. In sections 270 and 272 of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999, the High Court of a state is established to function in its own state. In the case of Usman V. The State (2014) 12 NWLR (PT 1421) 207, Rhodes – Vivour JSC held that the territorial jurisdiction of a High Court of a state is limited to the territorial boundaries of the state.
There is a distinction between the various types of jurisdiction i.e, extra territorial jurisdiction, territorial jurisdiction and local jurisdiction. With regard to territorial, a court can try any person, citizen or non-citizen, who is alleged to have committed an offence in Nigeria within the territory where the court in question has jurisdiction. The power of a court to try an accused person for an offence committed within the country is divided between the federating units. As such one or more of the federating units may possess jurisdiction to try an accused person.
In Golit V. Inspector General of Police (2018) LPELR – 46188 (CA) the charge against the appellant in the case clearly stated that the offence took place in Okene Kogi State, for the avoidance of doubt it reads thus “That you Joshua Oghene ‘M’, Haruna Afegbai ‘M’, Bulus Golit ‘M’ among yourselves agreed and did mobilise, instigate Festus Oghene ‘M’, youth leader of Okpella town in Edo State, now at large on or about the 30th day of September 2014 at the hour of 12:45pm at Okene within the jurisdiction of this court did unlawfully conspire amongst yourselves to commit an offence punishable under section 99 of the Penal Code law Cap 89 of Northern Nigeria.”
The charge stated the offence was committed in Okene. The mere fact that the victims of the crime were taken to Opella from Okene does not per se mean that the offence was committed at Okpelle. The institution of an action in a court outside the territorial jurisdiction of a state where the cause of action arose is different from instituting an action outside the judicial division in the same state where the cause of action arose. There is a distinction between venue as an aspect of jurisdiction, which could be administrative or geographical, in which a suit may be heard, is often provided in the rules of court of various states of the federation. But where it comes to territorial jurisdiction, which is whether a suit ought to have been brought in another state, the criterium is different. In such a case the court has no jurisdiction and it cannot be conferred by agreement or consent of the parties.
Regardless of our lopsided arrangement about our constitutional dispensation of federalism, the facts remain valid that state courts are bound to respect their territorial jurisdiction and keep to the dictates of the constitution.
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
City Crime
Chairmanship Aspirant Cautions Rivers Youths Against Thuggery
An alarm has been raised urging parents and guardians in the 23 local government areas of Rivers State to protect their children and wards from alleged advances by some politicians to use them as thugs during the April 17, 2021 Local Government election in the state.
A chairmanship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Oyigbo LGA, Pastor Joe Dappa, who made the disclosure while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt recently, said the warning became imperative based on increased evidences of youths’ involvement in anti-social vices with traces to sponsorship and inducement by disgruntled politicians.
Dappa lamented that one of the most worrisome aspects of the development was the good these leaders of tomorrow receive from people who claim to be close to the corridors of power and are therefore bent on twisting events for their selfishness.
He warned against the consequences of allowing the so called top notchers to consistently sponsor youth restiveness and vandalism in their bid to seize power saying that the action poses a great catastrophe on the future of the children and wards.
Dappa, former Assistant Secretary of PDP, Oyigbo LGA assured that his tenure would provide an enabling environment for the betterment of youths and people of Oyigbo, when voted to power as chairman this year, and added that his administration will be able to place the people, especially the younger generation in a sound and progressive transformation pedestal.
On indiscipline, Dappa cautioned the people of Oyigbo LGA, in particular and Rivers State in general against indiscipline as he described it as a cankerworm that militated against the development of the society.
He stated that vices, ranging from drug abuse, alcoholism, sexual abuse, cultism and kidnapping, among others had infiltrated deeply into our educational institutions and the society in general.
The chairmanship hopeful observed that for the society to develop, it must produce disciplined citizens, pointing out that an undisciplined technician could not be asked to man a nuclear plant neither can an undisciplined engineer be sent to outer-space if the society really needed the expected result. He added that education remained the veritable instrument that could instill discipline in our children provided the learning conditions were conducive.
Dappa warned youths, especially students against the culture of confrontation and destruction, stressing the need to embrace dialogue as a civilized and profitable mode of resolving grievances.
By: Bethel Toby
