Information Technology
NITDA To Develop Multi-Billion Naira Data Privacy Sector In 2021
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says the agency is set to develop a multi-billion naira data privacy sector for job creation in 2021.
The NITDA’s Director-General, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, made this known on Monday in Abuja at the virtual news conference to open the 2021 National Data Privacy Week.
Data Privacy Week is a global event held every last week in January, while this year’s celebration falls between Jan. 25 and Jan. 28.
Inuwa said that boosting the data privacy sector would be through consolidated implementation of the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).
According to him, the NDPR established in Jan. 25, 2019 by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami is designed to guide the use of data in public places.
“It will also meet the global principles on data protection, especially the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR),’’ the director-general said.
He said that the NDPR recorded huge success between 2019 and 2020, through sustained public awareness, training, workshops for Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs) and Data Breach Investigation Team (DBIT).
He further said that data privacy was challenged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic crisis which led to mental health crisis, thereby impeding compliance and enforcement of the regulation.
“We are going to redouble our efforts in the direction of enforcement and compliance as data protection has become a pivot for the continued growth of the digital economy,’’ Inuwa said.
Inuwa, however, said that the agency was going to create more awareness on the regulation, further work with the media to upscale its publicity and build capacity of officers on data protection management in collaboration with stakeholders.
“Our current effort at enforcement is salutary but not nearly enough, we are considering all options to ensure we do not kill businesses while also ensuring businesses do not kill Nigerians through wanton abuse of their data,’’ he said.
Information Technology
Parents Task RSG On Virtual Learning In Public Schools
As schools resume full academic session in Rivers State, parents have called on the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to consider running full virtual and digital classroom for all public schools in the state.
The parents spoke at a random interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday.
One of the parents, Mrs Uju Okoro, said the virtual class would enable the pupils and students to adjust properly to the current academic challenge caused by the Conoravirus pandemic.
Okoro pointed out that the challenge faced by students last year during the lockdown period would have been less if provisions for digital learning had been on ground before then.
She said it would not be ideal to shut down the schools in the wave of COVID-19 resurgence.
Another parent, Chief John Nworlu, expressed regrets that while lessons were ongoing in the private schools during the lockdown period, public schools in the state were shut down due to lack of virtual or Smart class learning facilities.
Nworlu explained that the lockdown period should have provided opportunities for public schools in the state to key into digital learning.
According to him, the best option now is for government to embrace full digital platform even in the absence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In her view, Mrs Chisa Amadi said government schools may continue to loose pupils and students to private schools if urgent steps are not taken by the former to commence full digital learning.
Amadi recalled that many parents took their wards and children to private schools last year when they could no longer cope with them at home due to the biting effect of the lockdown.
“The government should try and introduce full digital learning system. During the lockdown period, many of us took our wards and children to schools with electronic learning system”, she said.
Some other parents argued that since most examinations are now computer based, it would be fit and proper for the students to be taught same from their formative days.
It would be recalled that Rivers State was among the first states in the country to introduce e-system in its public sector operations.
By: King Onunwor
Information Technology
Expert Wants FG To Remove Restrictions On SIM Card Registration
A telecommunications expert in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Mr Charles Okeke, has advised the Federal Government to remove the restrictions placed on SIM card registration.
Okeke gave the advice at a news briefing yesterday, while speaking on the effects of the Federal Government’s SIM Card-National Identification Number (NIN) linkage policy on service providers in the country.
He urged the government to embrace a more robust system that would encourage healthy partnership between the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and service providers to ensure a seamless linkage.
He said that the partnership would fast-track the process and alleviate the “unnecessary hardship” faced by Nigerians due to tight deadlines for the exercise.
He further said that large crowds of people struggling for attention at NIMC offices nationwide defied the COVID-19 protocols, hence the need to decentralise the process.
Okeke, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Tshabron Group, said that telecommunication firms were facing hard times with lots of complaints from subscribers due to the delay in the process.
He regretted that the entire exercise had made it impossible to register new SIM cards and welcome back lost or damaged ones.
“The current challenges escalate the cost of running business.
“No customer gets service because of NIN linkage and the enrollment process is dull because NIMC platform is overworked.
“Recently, we engaged security operatives in order to keep peace and security within our space. It pains when we are not able to resolve customers’ issues and some customers lack understanding.
“We, therefore, call on government to allow normal operations and customer services to go on simultaneously with NIN enrollment and SIM card linkage.
“This will help to ease the tension on telecommunication businesses,” Okeke said.
He said that telecommuni-cation outfits in the country had the capacity to handle the data of cellphone users without compromising security.
He opined that a healthy partnership between service providers and NIMC would help to ease the process of enrollment and eliminate the crowd at all the commission’s offices nationwide.
According to him, MTN, through its many affiliate connect and enterprise partners, “has the capacity to assist NIMC in seamlessly handling the data of mobile phone users in Nigeria for better results.”
