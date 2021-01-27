Mechanism Of Social Pollution And Corruption

This write-up is necessited by current events taking place in Nigeria, for the purpose of making the average person understand that behind every event, there are usually causal factors. Moreover, an accurate understanding of visible experiences and factors which account for them, can pave the way for a better and stress-free future. Obviously, what we experience today can be described as matters arising from what we had put together yesterday. Similarly, what we put together today would constitute what we are going to experience and harvest in the future.

No amount of quibbling and prevarication would diminish or annul the fact that every wrong activity revenges and avenges itself upon the perpetrators for the purpose of correcting imbalances. Such correction or atonement for imbalances come about through sad and unpleasant experiences which are meant to facilitate a rethinking and possible reformation of individuals. This process is a grace provided for human transformation, neither does a doctrine of vicarious atonement hold any water.

It is also noteworthy that the inner qualities or status of human beings manifest in different and varied standards or qualities. Different human beings, therefore, represent different life qualities, in such a way that deeds, utterances, life styles and actions express and represent the standings of individuals. By deeds we may judge but not without errors.

In observing and passing judgement on events and the deeds of humans, there is a need to keep aside personal bias and prejudices, which is not quite easy to do. Yet, events and deeds often bear the badge and signature of their origin, thus providing opportunities for a bias-free assessment to be made. Sound observation, analysis and discernment can be made, not on individuals personally, but on the message which events and deeds convey. Obviously, not everybody is capable of developing such hypodermic ability of perception and analysis of events and experiences.

Mechanism of influx of inferior souls

Definite inequalities and variations exist among human beings, not only in physically observable and quantifiable endowments and abilities, but also in the life-qualities represented. In this course of natural history, evolution of the inner life and strivings of human beings have not taken any uniform pace. Wide variations and differences exist, arising from the degree of individual exertions and diligence. With the gift of a freewill, everybody chooses and determines what path to take and what line of strivings and activities to engage in. Everyone learns through this process, especially as personal experiences become our best teachers.

It is obvious that there are recalcitrant and wayward human beings who, despite every admonition, help and guidance, choose wrong paths, perhaps till Nemesis hits and changes them the hard way. So, there are souls that are definitely inferior in terms of quality for noble volition and activities. What is referred to earlier as homogeneous affinities make it imperative that souls of various qualities, noble and ignoble ones, flock together like birds of same feather. They flow at definite quality-waves.

Souls of the dead and living beings on earth are linked through several affinities and mechanism, of which personal volition, value orientation and lifestyle provide platforms from contacts. Women in particular, provide the bridge by which incarnating souls strive for earthly birth, according to peculiar orientation and quality of the mothers giving birth to them.

In the world beyond invisible to living human beings, there are millions of souls longing and scrambling to be born as babies, for the purposes of attaining certain goals. One of such goals is the opportunity to atone for some personal imbalances and guilts. There are also the desires to gratify various material longings, all of which the earth provides through particular roots and environments. Just as we have aggressive and ruthless hustlers on earth who can bulldoze their way and get what they want, so also are there souls desperate to incarnate on earth at all costs.

Just as decent and noble human beings would shun and stay away from areas where “hoodlums” and miscreants predominate, so also souls of noble qualities would shun hostile environments as the platform for their incarnation. We can observe such environments which noble and decent souls would not want to be born into. We can also observe homes and mothers that noble and decent souls would not want to provide the platform for their birth. Souls flow to where they fit in, quality wise!

We can also find situations where decent and noble parents can have a “black sheep” as an offspring who, in adulthood, becomes a blot or shame to good parents. The mechanism involved in such enigma has to do with the kind of company which an expectant mother keeps. There is no art to find the mind’s construction on the face, but life qualities incline where they find affinities, and in the births mothers serve as the attracting pole.

Demoralising era and experiences in Nigeria.

A common idiom that water flows to link with its level and source of affinity is valid and applicable in the incarnation of souls to definite homes and societies. Similarly, wherever particular propensities and peculiarities predominate as lifestyles, souls that long for such environment for the gratification of their mission, would incarnate in large numbers. In the case of Nigeria, those endowed with a hypodermic vision would say that 1966 marked a demoralizing era and experience for the nation. It is not usually what happens that is a calamity, but more of how a demoralizing situation is handled. Events of 1966 became demoralizing calamities because of the handling.

Everybody may not subscribe to the theory, but Nigeria is paying the price of past lapses of which the upheavals of 1966 became a culminating point. Considering the large number of sudden and agonising deaths unleashed between 1966 and 1970, it would not be hard to conclude that the effects of that demoralising era and experiences are visiting us today. For one thing, there were curses and invocations from dying persons whose humanity was dehumanized.

Is it rational to underrate and overlook the power and implications of the dying declarations and invocations of people tormented to death in cold blood by hoodlums? Can the imprecations of an old woman who saw her pregnant daughter raped and disemboweled by a gang of hoodlums go without the vengeance of the gods? Is there any immunity for those who evade human laws?

Curses and invocations from dying persons who see their death and sad experiences as the result of miscarriage of justice, constitute psychic pollutants which are infectious. Accumulation of such psychic pollutants form centres which spread harrow and corruption in societies where nobility and purity are in short supply. When a nation is encircled by such dark energies, women in particular are more likely to absorb such influences. Similarly the state of the purity of women determines the quality of children which populate the nation. It is not outward piety which determines the purity of any woman.

Recent events taking place in Nigeria, especially with reference to brutality, abuse of power and prevarication to evade justice, are reminiscent of what happened in 1966 and thereafter. Cover-up antics of state agencies of law enforcement as well as the culture of brigandage and impunity are not new in Nigeria. Rather there are abundant evidence that practitioners of acts of lawlessness and impunity end up with an altered state of consciousness which predisposes them more and more to the absorption of psychic pollutants. They part ways with normalcy!

The mechanism of self-destruction takes various guises, one of which is the use of hollow excuses to hide away personal deficiencies even in the face of serious national threats. The saying that those whom the gods would destroy they first make mad, is a part of the mechanism of social pollution and decay. Social corruption goes along with misplacement of priorities.

The fact that acts of brutality, brigandage and impunity by some personnel of law enforcement agencies continued unaddressed, until there arose mass protests, is an indication of social pollution. Someone reported that after acts of lawlessness, perpetrators of such acts usually resort to “drinking merrily”. Such allegation, whether true or false, is a part of the mechanism of social pollution and corruption. Taking of alcohol and narcotic substances after acts of lawlessness usually deaden the conscience and good judgement. The result is that repeated engagement in such activities raise little moral compunction and consequently to growing decay in society.

There is a significant relationship between growing acts of lawlessness and the consumption of narcotic substances. Something can be said between social decay and diminution of a sense of personal responsibility. In an environment where position-holders are alive to their roles and personal responsibilities, there are hardly excuses for failures or prevarication as a means to explain away non-performance. Public office holders who show no feeling of shame about what they do, say or the image they leave behind after office, contribute towards a society in corrupt state.

Law enforcement mechanism contributes a great deal in the degree of confidence which the populace have in a nation’s system of reward and punishment. Many Nigerians would doubt if this system is fair and just. The result is that patriotism would diminish where people do not have confidence in a nation’s reward system.

Redressing Social anomalies

Setting up of Commissions of Inquiry to look into cases of brutality and abuse of power by various law enforcement agencies would hardly be enough to transform the situations in Nigeria. Social Pollution and corruption can also be described as failures of the social system. Complaints and protests about police brutality and abuse of power can be said to be one little fragment of the complaint which Nigerian citizens have about “the system” that the country operates. Ranging from abuse of power, to the adoption of a true federalism, Nigerians have everything to complain about, especially wealth distribution.

Therefore, more fundamental and comprehensive solutions should be sought in order to reposition the country and avoid other protests in the future. Since actions and deeds are products of mindset, the task of redressing anomalies in Nigeria should be a long-lasting transformation process. If no one has done any serious research in this direction, let it be said here that a major anomaly in Nigeria is the state of the nation’s political economy. Police brutality is a mere symptom, not the substance.

A former state governor was quoted as saying that Nigerians are cowards, just like Nigerian youths were alleged to be lazy. The impression created is that the masses are being short-changed by those who think that they are smart and clever. This awareness is growing fast! The masses are being short-changed deliberately! Niger Delta people in particular. Thanks to military strategists!

Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.