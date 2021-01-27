Issues
Mechanism Of Social Pollution And Corruption
This write-up is necessited by current events taking place in Nigeria, for the purpose of making the average person understand that behind every event, there are usually causal factors. Moreover, an accurate understanding of visible experiences and factors which account for them, can pave the way for a better and stress-free future. Obviously, what we experience today can be described as matters arising from what we had put together yesterday. Similarly, what we put together today would constitute what we are going to experience and harvest in the future.
No amount of quibbling and prevarication would diminish or annul the fact that every wrong activity revenges and avenges itself upon the perpetrators for the purpose of correcting imbalances. Such correction or atonement for imbalances come about through sad and unpleasant experiences which are meant to facilitate a rethinking and possible reformation of individuals. This process is a grace provided for human transformation, neither does a doctrine of vicarious atonement hold any water.
It is also noteworthy that the inner qualities or status of human beings manifest in different and varied standards or qualities. Different human beings, therefore, represent different life qualities, in such a way that deeds, utterances, life styles and actions express and represent the standings of individuals. By deeds we may judge but not without errors.
In observing and passing judgement on events and the deeds of humans, there is a need to keep aside personal bias and prejudices, which is not quite easy to do. Yet, events and deeds often bear the badge and signature of their origin, thus providing opportunities for a bias-free assessment to be made. Sound observation, analysis and discernment can be made, not on individuals personally, but on the message which events and deeds convey. Obviously, not everybody is capable of developing such hypodermic ability of perception and analysis of events and experiences.
Mechanism of influx of inferior souls
Definite inequalities and variations exist among human beings, not only in physically observable and quantifiable endowments and abilities, but also in the life-qualities represented. In this course of natural history, evolution of the inner life and strivings of human beings have not taken any uniform pace. Wide variations and differences exist, arising from the degree of individual exertions and diligence. With the gift of a freewill, everybody chooses and determines what path to take and what line of strivings and activities to engage in. Everyone learns through this process, especially as personal experiences become our best teachers.
It is obvious that there are recalcitrant and wayward human beings who, despite every admonition, help and guidance, choose wrong paths, perhaps till Nemesis hits and changes them the hard way. So, there are souls that are definitely inferior in terms of quality for noble volition and activities. What is referred to earlier as homogeneous affinities make it imperative that souls of various qualities, noble and ignoble ones, flock together like birds of same feather. They flow at definite quality-waves.
Souls of the dead and living beings on earth are linked through several affinities and mechanism, of which personal volition, value orientation and lifestyle provide platforms from contacts. Women in particular, provide the bridge by which incarnating souls strive for earthly birth, according to peculiar orientation and quality of the mothers giving birth to them.
In the world beyond invisible to living human beings, there are millions of souls longing and scrambling to be born as babies, for the purposes of attaining certain goals. One of such goals is the opportunity to atone for some personal imbalances and guilts. There are also the desires to gratify various material longings, all of which the earth provides through particular roots and environments. Just as we have aggressive and ruthless hustlers on earth who can bulldoze their way and get what they want, so also are there souls desperate to incarnate on earth at all costs.
Just as decent and noble human beings would shun and stay away from areas where “hoodlums” and miscreants predominate, so also souls of noble qualities would shun hostile environments as the platform for their incarnation. We can observe such environments which noble and decent souls would not want to be born into. We can also observe homes and mothers that noble and decent souls would not want to provide the platform for their birth. Souls flow to where they fit in, quality wise!
We can also find situations where decent and noble parents can have a “black sheep” as an offspring who, in adulthood, becomes a blot or shame to good parents. The mechanism involved in such enigma has to do with the kind of company which an expectant mother keeps. There is no art to find the mind’s construction on the face, but life qualities incline where they find affinities, and in the births mothers serve as the attracting pole.
Demoralising era and experiences in Nigeria.
A common idiom that water flows to link with its level and source of affinity is valid and applicable in the incarnation of souls to definite homes and societies. Similarly, wherever particular propensities and peculiarities predominate as lifestyles, souls that long for such environment for the gratification of their mission, would incarnate in large numbers. In the case of Nigeria, those endowed with a hypodermic vision would say that 1966 marked a demoralizing era and experience for the nation. It is not usually what happens that is a calamity, but more of how a demoralizing situation is handled. Events of 1966 became demoralizing calamities because of the handling.
Everybody may not subscribe to the theory, but Nigeria is paying the price of past lapses of which the upheavals of 1966 became a culminating point. Considering the large number of sudden and agonising deaths unleashed between 1966 and 1970, it would not be hard to conclude that the effects of that demoralising era and experiences are visiting us today. For one thing, there were curses and invocations from dying persons whose humanity was dehumanized.
Is it rational to underrate and overlook the power and implications of the dying declarations and invocations of people tormented to death in cold blood by hoodlums? Can the imprecations of an old woman who saw her pregnant daughter raped and disemboweled by a gang of hoodlums go without the vengeance of the gods? Is there any immunity for those who evade human laws?
Curses and invocations from dying persons who see their death and sad experiences as the result of miscarriage of justice, constitute psychic pollutants which are infectious. Accumulation of such psychic pollutants form centres which spread harrow and corruption in societies where nobility and purity are in short supply. When a nation is encircled by such dark energies, women in particular are more likely to absorb such influences. Similarly the state of the purity of women determines the quality of children which populate the nation. It is not outward piety which determines the purity of any woman.
Recent events taking place in Nigeria, especially with reference to brutality, abuse of power and prevarication to evade justice, are reminiscent of what happened in 1966 and thereafter. Cover-up antics of state agencies of law enforcement as well as the culture of brigandage and impunity are not new in Nigeria. Rather there are abundant evidence that practitioners of acts of lawlessness and impunity end up with an altered state of consciousness which predisposes them more and more to the absorption of psychic pollutants. They part ways with normalcy!
The mechanism of self-destruction takes various guises, one of which is the use of hollow excuses to hide away personal deficiencies even in the face of serious national threats. The saying that those whom the gods would destroy they first make mad, is a part of the mechanism of social pollution and decay. Social corruption goes along with misplacement of priorities.
The fact that acts of brutality, brigandage and impunity by some personnel of law enforcement agencies continued unaddressed, until there arose mass protests, is an indication of social pollution. Someone reported that after acts of lawlessness, perpetrators of such acts usually resort to “drinking merrily”. Such allegation, whether true or false, is a part of the mechanism of social pollution and corruption. Taking of alcohol and narcotic substances after acts of lawlessness usually deaden the conscience and good judgement. The result is that repeated engagement in such activities raise little moral compunction and consequently to growing decay in society.
There is a significant relationship between growing acts of lawlessness and the consumption of narcotic substances. Something can be said between social decay and diminution of a sense of personal responsibility. In an environment where position-holders are alive to their roles and personal responsibilities, there are hardly excuses for failures or prevarication as a means to explain away non-performance. Public office holders who show no feeling of shame about what they do, say or the image they leave behind after office, contribute towards a society in corrupt state.
Law enforcement mechanism contributes a great deal in the degree of confidence which the populace have in a nation’s system of reward and punishment. Many Nigerians would doubt if this system is fair and just. The result is that patriotism would diminish where people do not have confidence in a nation’s reward system.
Redressing Social anomalies
Setting up of Commissions of Inquiry to look into cases of brutality and abuse of power by various law enforcement agencies would hardly be enough to transform the situations in Nigeria. Social Pollution and corruption can also be described as failures of the social system. Complaints and protests about police brutality and abuse of power can be said to be one little fragment of the complaint which Nigerian citizens have about “the system” that the country operates. Ranging from abuse of power, to the adoption of a true federalism, Nigerians have everything to complain about, especially wealth distribution.
Therefore, more fundamental and comprehensive solutions should be sought in order to reposition the country and avoid other protests in the future. Since actions and deeds are products of mindset, the task of redressing anomalies in Nigeria should be a long-lasting transformation process. If no one has done any serious research in this direction, let it be said here that a major anomaly in Nigeria is the state of the nation’s political economy. Police brutality is a mere symptom, not the substance.
A former state governor was quoted as saying that Nigerians are cowards, just like Nigerian youths were alleged to be lazy. The impression created is that the masses are being short-changed by those who think that they are smart and clever. This awareness is growing fast! The masses are being short-changed deliberately! Niger Delta people in particular. Thanks to military strategists!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Issues
Mechanism Of Social Pollution And Corruption
This write-up is necessited by current events taking place in Nigeria, for the purpose of making the average person understand that behind every event, there are usually causal factors. Moreover, an accurate understanding of visible experiences and factors which account for them, can pave the way for a better and stress-free future. Obviously, what we experience today can be described as matters arising from what we had put together yesterday. Similarly, what we put together today would constitute what we are going to experience and harvest in the future.
No amount of quibbling and prevarication would diminish or annul the fact that every wrong activity revenges and avenges itself upon the perpetrators for the purpose of correcting imbalances. Such correction or atonement for imbalances come about through sad and unpleasant experiences which are meant to facilitate a rethinking and possible reformation of individuals. This process is a grace provided for human transformation, neither does a doctrine of vicarious atonement hold any water.
It is also noteworthy that the inner qualities or status of human beings manifest in different and varied standards or qualities. Different human beings, therefore, represent different life qualities, in such a way that deeds, utterances, life styles and actions express and represent the standings of individuals. By deeds we may judge but not without errors.
In observing and passing judgement on events and the deeds of humans, there is a need to keep aside personal bias and prejudices, which is not quite easy to do. Yet, events and deeds often bear the badge and signature of their origin, thus providing opportunities for a bias-free assessment to be made. Sound observation, analysis and discernment can be made, not on individuals personally, but on the message which events and deeds convey. Obviously, not everybody is capable of developing such hypodermic ability of perception and analysis of events and experiences.
Mechanism of influx of inferior souls
Definite inequalities and variations exist among human beings, not only in physically observable and quantifiable endowments and abilities, but also in the life-qualities represented. In this course of natural history, evolution of the inner life and strivings of human beings have not taken any uniform pace. Wide variations and differences exist, arising from the degree of individual exertions and diligence. With the gift of a freewill, everybody chooses and determines what path to take and what line of strivings and activities to engage in. Everyone learns through this process, especially as personal experiences become our best teachers.
It is obvious that there are recalcitrant and wayward human beings who, despite every admonition, help and guidance, choose wrong paths, perhaps till Nemesis hits and changes them the hard way. So, there are souls that are definitely inferior in terms of quality for noble volition and activities. What is referred to earlier as homogeneous affinities make it imperative that souls of various qualities, noble and ignoble ones, flock together like birds of same feather. They flow at definite quality-waves.
Souls of the dead and living beings on earth are linked through several affinities and mechanism, of which personal volition, value orientation and lifestyle provide platforms from contacts. Women in particular, provide the bridge by which incarnating souls strive for earthly birth, according to peculiar orientation and quality of the mothers giving birth to them.
In the world beyond invisible to living human beings, there are millions of souls longing and scrambling to be born as babies, for the purposes of attaining certain goals. One of such goals is the opportunity to atone for some personal imbalances and guilts. There are also the desires to gratify various material longings, all of which the earth provides through particular roots and environments. Just as we have aggressive and ruthless hustlers on earth who can bulldoze their way and get what they want, so also are there souls desperate to incarnate on earth at all costs.
Just as decent and noble human beings would shun and stay away from areas where “hoodlums” and miscreants predominate, so also souls of noble qualities would shun hostile environments as the platform for their incarnation. We can observe such environments which noble and decent souls would not want to be born into. We can also observe homes and mothers that noble and decent souls would not want to provide the platform for their birth. Souls flow to where they fit in, quality wise!
We can also find situations where decent and noble parents can have a “black sheep” as an offspring who, in adulthood, becomes a blot or shame to good parents. The mechanism involved in such enigma has to do with the kind of company which an expectant mother keeps. There is no art to find the mind’s construction on the face, but life qualities incline where they find affinities, and in the births mothers serve as the attracting pole.
Demoralising era and experiences in Nigeria.
A common idiom that water flows to link with its level and source of affinity is valid and applicable in the incarnation of souls to definite homes and societies. Similarly, wherever particular propensities and peculiarities predominate as lifestyles, souls that long for such environment for the gratification of their mission, would incarnate in large numbers. In the case of Nigeria, those endowed with a hypodermic vision would say that 1966 marked a demoralizing era and experience for the nation. It is not usually what happens that is a calamity, but more of how a demoralizing situation is handled. Events of 1966 became demoralizing calamities because of the handling.
Everybody may not subscribe to the theory, but Nigeria is paying the price of past lapses of which the upheavals of 1966 became a culminating point. Considering the large number of sudden and agonising deaths unleashed between 1966 and 1970, it would not be hard to conclude that the effects of that demoralising era and experiences are visiting us today. For one thing, there were curses and invocations from dying persons whose humanity was dehumanized.
Is it rational to underrate and overlook the power and implications of the dying declarations and invocations of people tormented to death in cold blood by hoodlums? Can the imprecations of an old woman who saw her pregnant daughter raped and disemboweled by a gang of hoodlums go without the vengeance of the gods? Is there any immunity for those who evade human laws?
Curses and invocations from dying persons who see their death and sad experiences as the result of miscarriage of justice, constitute psychic pollutants which are infectious. Accumulation of such psychic pollutants form centres which spread harrow and corruption in societies where nobility and purity are in short supply. When a nation is encircled by such dark energies, women in particular are more likely to absorb such influences. Similarly the state of the purity of women determines the quality of children which populate the nation. It is not outward piety which determines the purity of any woman.
Recent events taking place in Nigeria, especially with reference to brutality, abuse of power and prevarication to evade justice, are reminiscent of what happened in 1966 and thereafter. Cover-up antics of state agencies of law enforcement as well as the culture of brigandage and impunity are not new in Nigeria. Rather there are abundant evidence that practitioners of acts of lawlessness and impunity end up with an altered state of consciousness which predisposes them more and more to the absorption of psychic pollutants. They part ways with normalcy!
The mechanism of self-destruction takes various guises, one of which is the use of hollow excuses to hide away personal deficiencies even in the face of serious national threats. The saying that those whom the gods would destroy they first make mad, is a part of the mechanism of social pollution and decay. Social corruption goes along with misplacement of priorities.
The fact that acts of brutality, brigandage and impunity by some personnel of law enforcement agencies continued unaddressed, until there arose mass protests, is an indication of social pollution. Someone reported that after acts of lawlessness, perpetrators of such acts usually resort to “drinking merrily”. Such allegation, whether true or false, is a part of the mechanism of social pollution and corruption. Taking of alcohol and narcotic substances after acts of lawlessness usually deaden the conscience and good judgement. The result is that repeated engagement in such activities raise little moral compunction and consequently to growing decay in society.
There is a significant relationship between growing acts of lawlessness and the consumption of narcotic substances. Something can be said between social decay and diminution of a sense of personal responsibility. In an environment where position-holders are alive to their roles and personal responsibilities, there are hardly excuses for failures or prevarication as a means to explain away non-performance. Public office holders who show no feeling of shame about what they do, say or the image they leave behind after office, contribute towards a society in corrupt state.
Law enforcement mechanism contributes a great deal in the degree of confidence which the populace have in a nation’s system of reward and punishment. Many Nigerians would doubt if this system is fair and just. The result is that patriotism would diminish where people do not have confidence in a nation’s reward system.
Redressing Social anomalies
Setting up of Commissions of Inquiry to look into cases of brutality and abuse of power by various law enforcement agencies would hardly be enough to transform the situations in Nigeria. Social Pollution and corruption can also be described as failures of the social system. Complaints and protests about police brutality and abuse of power can be said to be one little fragment of the complaint which Nigerian citizens have about “the system” that the country operates. Ranging from abuse of power, to the adoption of a true federalism, Nigerians have everything to complain about, especially wealth distribution.
Therefore, more fundamental and comprehensive solutions should be sought in order to reposition the country and avoid other protests in the future. Since actions and deeds are products of mindset, the task of redressing anomalies in Nigeria should be a long-lasting transformation process. If no one has done any serious research in this direction, let it be said here that a major anomaly in Nigeria is the state of the nation’s political economy. Police brutality is a mere symptom, not the substance.
A former state governor was quoted as saying that Nigerians are cowards, just like Nigerian youths were alleged to be lazy. The impression created is that the masses are being short-changed by those who think that they are smart and clever. This awareness is growing fast! The masses are being short-changed deliberately! Niger Delta people in particular. Thanks to military strategists!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Issues
Missing EndSARS Protest By 18 Inches
According to a popular Aphorism “Eternal Vigilance is the Price of Liberty”.
To underscore the significance of this statement, this notable maxim has been expressed in different fields of human endeavour by leaders and scholars of varied backgrounds.
It is on record that a British lawyer, John Philpott – Curran, used it in 1790 while discussing rules for electing the Lord Major of London, US writer Thomas U.P. Chalton used it in 1809 in the book – The Life of Major General James Jackson; U.S. President Andrew Jackson’s Farewell address in 1837 and American social reformer Frederick Donglas used it in 1845 during the fight against slavery and racial discrimination, among others.
As if that was not enough, Irish poet Edmund Burke once said “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”.
It is, therefore, expedient for good people and citizens alike to contribute meaningfully to societal growth and development by standing up against evil, injustice and police brutality as well as bad governance.
In this regard, the recent peaceful EndSARS Protest nationwide remains germain for a better Nigeria to evolve, more so as such peaceful protest is guaranteed under the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.
It is also commendable to observe the ability of Nigerian youths to organize themselves non-violently.
For instance, one cannot forget in a hurry how Christian youths protected Muslims during Friday prayer service and vice-versa on Sunday during Christians church service while the peaceful EndSARS protest lasted.
Better still, were the five points demand which included immediate release of arrested protesters, justice for deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for affected families and setting up of an independent body to investigate and oversee the investigation and reports of police misconduct within 10 days.
Others are psychological evaluation and retraining of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be redeployed and increment in police salaries and other welfare packages.
In all, the common denominator from the five-point demand is a clarion call for police reform and end to bad governance.
Unfortunately, the EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums that led to the destruction of lives and property across the nation as well as looting of warehouses, particularly where COVID-l9 palliatives were allegedly kept.
The Lekki Toll Gate saga, burning of police stations and killing of security operatives nationwide, were some of the ugly sides of the EndSARS protest.
However, the handling of the aftermath of EndSARS protest has opened another cankerworm in government-citizens engagement process. For instance, in Lagos State at first, Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu denied inviting the army but the army has refuted the claim saying that soldiers invaded Lekki Toll Gate on the invitation of the governor.
Worse still was the challenge of killing of two protesters, the controversy over the use of ‘massacre’ as used by U.S Cable News Network (CNN) and use of rubber or live bullet, etc.
This is not to trivialize the federal government’s order requesting security operatives to go after hoodlums and recover looted items as the CBN freezes bank accounts of sponsors of the EndSARS protest.
This dramatic turn of events has left many unanswered questions in the polity. For instance, one may ask, is the leadership, particularly the political class, concerned about the welfare of the citizenry?
What should be the proper thing to do, ordering security operatives to identify hoodlums and recover looted items but cannot identify citizens who are to benefit from the distribution of palliatives.
It is surprising that the CBN can easily identify and freeze the bank accounts of alleged leaders of EndSARS protesters but cannot do same to corrupt public officials and sponsors of Boko Haram.
To this end, the character of the federal government does not show that the welfare of Nigerians is dear to the heart of political leaders. This is where the Holy Bible in Matthew 12:34 comes to mind: when it says “out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks”. As if that is not enough, the Bible book of Jeremiah 17: 9-10 states thus: “The heart of a man is desperately wicked”.
It is common knowledge that the head-knowledge of the system of government alone is not good enough to engender good governance and peaceful co-existence but heart-knowledge of citizens and governance.
It is pertinent to state that the distance between the head and heart is 18 inches. Unfortunately, the distance of 18 inches is responsible for the disconnect between the leadership and followership or the entire citizenry.
The political class and, indeed, the leadership do not exhibit good conscience in the management of men and resources resulting in the call for reform and restructuring of not only the police but the Nigerian State.
It is worrying that more than two months after the EndSARS protest, police brutality and extra-judicial killing by the police across the country are on the rise.
It is on record that in Rivers State a police officer reportedly shot and killed a tricycle (keke) driver at Rukpokwu and Jimoh Abiodun was killed by a police officer attached to Elelenwo Police Station all in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area while the case of the famous Ikoku 4 involving the death of Chima Okwunado is ongoing in court.
To truly address the challenge of police brutality and in turn bridge the distance between head and heart, Demand No. 4 by EndSARS campaigners must be accorded priority attention.
The demand requested for psychological evaluation of men and officers of the defunct F-SARS before redeploying them; as well as retraining police nationwide.
According to the Chairman, Nigerian Association of Clinical Psychologists; Rivers State Chapter, Mrs. Ada Maduka: “Psychological test is used to assesses the personality of an individual to determine the functionality—that is how a person is able to function in carrying out his/her assignment.
Mrs. Maduka concluded thus: ‘It is also used to find out if there is an underlying psycho-pathology—that is question about emotionality of an individual”.
Similarly, a psychiatric consultant, Dr Fisayo Adesokun, corroborated the need for psychological evaluation of policemen and women to ascertain the mental fitness of the personnel in a workforce.
“It is used by the authorities to check whether a staff has a mental health challenge that needs to be addressed”.
The duo identified what they called Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI – 2) as the common scientific tool for psychological evaluation.
Speaking on the domains of learning, a Professor of Industrial Technology Education and Director, Institute of Education, Rivers State University, Professor Paulinus Okwelle, identified cognitive, affective and psycho-motor domains as strategic in transforming learners and the three are represented by the 3H; namely Head, Heart and Hand.
Simply put, learning is said to have taken place when the behaviour of the learner has changed for the better in these domains of human being.
According to him, knowledge, comprehension, synthesis belong to the cognitive domain, feeling, emotion, behaviour, attitude, character and characterization relate to affective domain while ability to use the hand, display of skill is a function of psycho-motor.
In other words, acquisition of knowledge via training is not all there is for a better policing but having the right attitude and character which are functions of heart and affective domain.
Thus, prioritizing psychological evaluation of police officers is key in the task of ending police brutality and reform in the police force.
This means that the EndSARS protest’s Demand No.4 is challenging the mental faculty of the police force with respect to the required knowledge and attitude necessary for a better policing.
Nigerians demand more than orderly room trial of recalcitrant police men who shoot and kill every citizen at the slightest provocation or mere query of unjustifiable use of riffle to kill Nigerians …
The distance to cover is only 18 inches, being the distance between the head and the heart, which could be achieved through the proper conduct of psychological evaluation of the entire Nigerian Police Force.
Sika is a Port Harcourt-based public affairs analyst.
Issues
2020: A Year Like No Other!
It was a year many hoped will bring about major positive turnarounds for the country. There were projections that with various reforms agenda, policies, development plans and programmes claimed by the authorities to have been going on for decades, year 2020 will see Nigeria becoming one of the 20 largest economies in the world, able to consolidate its leadership role in Africa and establish itself as a significant player in the global economic and political arena.
But all the expectations and hopes seem not to have been met owing to several challenging circumstances, some of which are not peculiar to the country.
Kidnapping/Killing:
On January 13, 2020, four seminarians of Good Shepherd Seminary in Kaduna State were abducted from the school. While three of them were eventually released, the fourth, Michael Nnadi, was found dead three weeks later.
On January 24, the wife of Philip Ataga, a Kaduna –based medical doctor and her two children were kidnapped in their residence at Juji, near Sabo Tasa Chikun LGA of the state. After seven days in captivity, Mrs Ataga was killed by her captors allegedly for failure of her family to meet the demand of N150 million for the woman and the children.
COVID-19: On February 27, the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed the index case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. An Italian citizen who returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos became the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January.
Consequently, the federal government and the various state governments swung into action to ensure that the outbreak was controlled and contained. On the federal level, a 12-member Presidential Task Force, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to coordinate activities aimed at fighting the scourge in Nigeria.
The task force and the state governors are said to have done well in controlling and containing the spread of the virus though the country lost many people to the disease including the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. The about six months lockdown imposed on the nation as a way of curtailing the spread of the disease took a toll on the people, more so, as there were stories of uneven distribution of the palliative items meant to cushion the effect of the lockdown.
ASUU Strike: In March, members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on a strike to push for more funding for public universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement among other demands. The strike which paralyzed academic activities in the universities for over nine months was eventually suspended on Wednesday, December 23rd with a warning from the university teachers that they would not hesitate to return to strike without notice should the government fail to maintain its own end of the agreement reached with the union.
Royal Rumble:
In March, the former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi was dethroned and exiled to Nasarawa State by the Kano State Government. To replace him, the Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero, was appointed by the state government as the 15th Emir of Kano.
Politics:
Court Sacks Oshiomhole As Apc Chairman: Few days to Edo State election, the Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
PDP Wins Edo Election: The Edo State gubernatorial election which held on September 19, 2020, saw the emergence of the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, who decamped from APC to PDP as the winner. By that, Edo State became a PDP state.
APC Retains Power In Ondo: The keenly contested October 9 gubernatorial election in Ondo was won by the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, of the APC. By that victory, APC is said to be the only party to have governed beyond eight years in the state. Both Edo and Ondo elections were said to be largely free and fair. INEC was commended for an improvement on the conduct of relatively credible elections.
Petrol Price/ Electricity Tariff Increase:
On September 4, a new petrol pump price of N160 per litre was announced. That was not to last for so long as the price was hiked to N168 per litre in less than two months. However, following series of meetings with labour leaders who kicked against the increment, the federal government reduced the pump price to N162.44 per litre with effect from December 14, 2020.
Similarly, in October, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) slammed Nigerians with a sharp increase in electricity tariff, which raised serious outcry and resentment.
#EndSARS Protest: On October 8, some Nigerian youths across the country took to the streets to protest and speak up against police brutality, injustice, corruption, inept and rudderless leadership in the country. The protest tagged #EndSARS was mainly targeted at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Police but other demands including justice for the families of victims of police brutality and other five core demands were also canvassed. The protest adjudged by many as the most peaceful and best organized in recent time unfortunately went bizarre following the shooting and alleged killing of some protesters by uniformed men at Lekki toll gate, Lagos State, on October 20.
The true story of the killings is still sketchy as Lagos State Government, the Military and the protesters continue to blame one another.
The two weeks protest was subsequently hijacked by some hoodlums who destroyed and vandalized many private and public properties. All warehouses containing COVID-19 palliatives were wrecked. Some of the results of the protest, however, were the disbandment of SARS by the Inspector General of Police and the setting up of another unit, the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) to take up the duties of SARS. Reformation of the Police was also promised.
Independence Celebration:
Amid COVID-19 economic woes, the nation marked her 60th Independence with the president calling for national healing and stronger unity. According to the federal government, the 60th Independence anniversary celebration would be observed for a whole year, ending September 30th, 2021.
INEC Chairman’s Reappointment: President Buhari in October reappointed the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for another five-year term. Following the Senate’s confirmation of the appointment on December 1,Yakubu became the first person to serve as INEC chairman for two terms.
On November 28, suspected terrorists attacked a farming community in Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, killing about 43 rice farmers.
There were other cases of kidnapping, killings as insecurity remained a top challenge for the country. Series of calls were made by many Nigerians, including the federal lawmakers for the sacking of the service chiefs who they said are now bereft of ideas on how to handle the increasing security problems in the country but the president was adamant on keeping them in office. The lawmakers invited the president for a briefing over the insecurity issues in the country but that was not to be as the president made an eleventh-hour U-turn.
On December 11, over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, were abducted from their institution. Fortunately, all the kidnapped boys were freed from where they were being held in Zamfara State on December 17.
Border Reopening:
On December 16, the federal government announced the reopening of four land border crossing points with the assurance to reopen the remaining crossings on December 31. Government had closed the borders in August 2019 due to concerns over smuggling.
Another Recession:
As COVID-19 continued to bite, Nigeria’s economy sunk into another recession, making it the second recession in less than five years.
Flood:
Like in the previous years, flood was a big issue in 2020. Many communities in the coastal areas were ravaged by flood. Farmlands, crops and valuable properties were destroyed with members of the affected communities constantly crying out for aid from government which most of the time was slow to come, if at all.
In all, it was a year full of many ups and downs which made life difficult for many people. Nigerians only wish that 2021 will bring better tidings.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Trending
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Teachers Protest Non-Payment Of Six Years Salaries
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Diri Tasks Kinsmen On Unity, Entrepreneurship
- News3 days ago
Nigeria’s Active Telephone Subscribers Hit 208m
- News3 days ago
Why I Deserve Re-Election -ABOLGA Chairman
- Featured3 days ago
NSCDC Uncovers 119 Gallons Of Adulterated AGO In Rivers
- Featured3 days ago
Nkanga’s Death Has Left A Void In N’Delta, Wike Laments
- Maritime3 days ago
Buhari Reinstates NPA Sacked Chairman, Demotes Amaechi’s Ally
- Business3 days ago
Rice Millers Raise Alarm Over Smuggling Of Foreign Rice Into Nigeria