Column
Infrastructural Deficit And LG Councils
On this column, I wrote about spreading the joy, spreading the joy of infrastructural development to all the local government areas of the state.
The catalogue of events for that week noted that the inauguration of projects which began late last year, has revealed that those who maintain that Governor Wike only executes projects in the two local government areas in the State Capital, Port Harcourt, suffer from what Frantz Fanon had referred to as cognitive dissonance.
Governor Wike has presented enough evidence to convince his critics that democratic dividends are for every L.G.A in the State. However, Frantz Fanon had observed that … “when people hold a core belief that is very strong” and that when they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted …”
These infrastructures that are spread all over the state will be enjoyed by the real people at the grassroots, that is what matters. The conviction of those who rationalize their belief and seek to protect it while ignoring or denying the obvious is insignificant.
The state wide inauguration of projects has made valid revelations of the place of local government councils in infrastructural developments of the grassroots.
The Governor of Rivers State has made it clear that the local government administration should be a partner in the development of the state. The Governor is right. The declaration of the governor which has gone viral point to this reality.
He had declared thus; “ I cannot be suffering like this going around commissioning projects and you don’t have any one to commission …”
“You say you are Governor’s boy ….. something is wrong with you …”. The state chief executive has stated the obvious, something is wrong with local government administration in Rivers State.
How else can one explain a scenario where any form of infrastructural inauguration in the L.G.As must be by either the state or Federal Government. Previous administrations in the state up to the present have taken the burden of primary education, Primary Health as well as sanitation, off the shoulders of the L.G.As.
The expectation is that the Local Government Councils would be able to leverage on this relief and take up their responsibilities in the construction of streets, drains, rural sanitation and other affordable projects to improve on the life and wellbeing of the grassroots.
Local government administration has undergone different reforms right from the colonial times. The most remarkable in recent memory is the 1976 reforms, which introduced the Unified Local Government system in Nigeria.
Though it created 304 local government councils, it paved the way for the governance structure of the 774 councils which repositioned it for grassroots administration and political participation among the three tiers of government.
The 1999 Constitution brought more reforms which aligned the local council administration with the presidential system.
The councils have both the executive and legislative arms with a leadership structure that is similar to that of the Federal and State Government.
Funding of local government councils have remained a contentious issue. Suffice it to say that the councils are expected to generate revenue through sources that are within their jurisdictions such as fines, rates, and taxes.
The councils also enjoy allocation of funds from the Federal Government Account. The Contentious Joint Allocation Account as defined by the law is not problematic in Rivers State at present. The Rivers State Government respect their boundaries on the issue.
What is rather problematic is the way the councils spend their allocations and Internally Generated Revenue.
The core functions of local government administration which include pre-primary, primary and adult education, primary health care delivery, town planning, roads, transport and waste management have suffered set back, because of lethargy on the part of the operators, especially some of the chairmen.
Some of the local councils, cannot even pay salaries. Most of the operatives of local administration in the state only engage in eye service projects, such as painting of their secretariats and at best buying official vehicles for councilors and supervisory councilors.
Many councils don’t have befitting markets in their localities and where such markets exist, they are kept in unsanitary state and miserably in a state of rot.
Internal roads or streets are either nonexistent or in a poor state of decay.
Most communities suffer flooding during the rains because of the sad state of drainage in the communities. When such drains exist, they are glorified gutters that are a filled with silt.
Some of these communities have urban and semi urban status. The councils wait for the State government to come and construct these facilities. This is the case of Bori, Ahoada, Omoku, Elele, Choba and Ngo to mention but a few.
The people of Omerelu in Ikwerre Local Government recently went into a frenzy of jubilation when the governor promised to construct their internal roads which never existed.
The sad state of affairs in the urban and semi urban communities in the local government areas of the state is the failure of the relevant local council institutions to regulate development structures.
Houses are built haphazardly without planning. The outcome is that the communities outside the state capital are developing into big slums.
Land speculators in these communities especially in areas close to the Greater Port Harcourt axis are taking advantage of lack of proper urban control regulations by local councils. They build without respect to best practices in town planning and development.
By: Bon Woke
Column
Infrastructural Deficit And LG Councils
On this column, I wrote about spreading the joy, spreading the joy of infrastructural development to all the local government areas of the state.
The catalogue of events for that week noted that the inauguration of projects which began late last year, has revealed that those who maintain that Governor Wike only executes projects in the two local government areas in the State Capital, Port Harcourt, suffer from what Frantz Fanon had referred to as cognitive dissonance.
Governor Wike has presented enough evidence to convince his critics that democratic dividends are for every L.G.A in the State. However, Frantz Fanon had observed that … “when people hold a core belief that is very strong” and that when they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted …”
These infrastructures that are spread all over the state will be enjoyed by the real people at the grassroots, that is what matters. The conviction of those who rationalize their belief and seek to protect it while ignoring or denying the obvious is insignificant.
The state wide inauguration of projects has made valid revelations of the place of local government councils in infrastructural developments of the grassroots.
The Governor of Rivers State has made it clear that the local government administration should be a partner in the development of the state. The Governor is right. The declaration of the governor which has gone viral point to this reality.
He had declared thus; “ I cannot be suffering like this going around commissioning projects and you don’t have any one to commission …”
“You say you are Governor’s boy ….. something is wrong with you …”. The state chief executive has stated the obvious, something is wrong with local government administration in Rivers State.
How else can one explain a scenario where any form of infrastructural inauguration in the L.G.As must be by either the state or Federal Government. Previous administrations in the state up to the present have taken the burden of primary education, Primary Health as well as sanitation, off the shoulders of the L.G.As.
The expectation is that the Local Government Councils would be able to leverage on this relief and take up their responsibilities in the construction of streets, drains, rural sanitation and other affordable projects to improve on the life and wellbeing of the grassroots.
Local government administration has undergone different reforms right from the colonial times. The most remarkable in recent memory is the 1976 reforms, which introduced the Unified Local Government system in Nigeria.
Though it created 304 local government councils, it paved the way for the governance structure of the 774 councils which repositioned it for grassroots administration and political participation among the three tiers of government.
The 1999 Constitution brought more reforms which aligned the local council administration with the presidential system.
The councils have both the executive and legislative arms with a leadership structure that is similar to that of the Federal and State Government.
Funding of local government councils have remained a contentious issue. Suffice it to say that the councils are expected to generate revenue through sources that are within their jurisdictions such as fines, rates, and taxes.
The councils also enjoy allocation of funds from the Federal Government Account. The Contentious Joint Allocation Account as defined by the law is not problematic in Rivers State at present. The Rivers State Government respect their boundaries on the issue.
What is rather problematic is the way the councils spend their allocations and Internally Generated Revenue.
The core functions of local government administration which include pre-primary, primary and adult education, primary health care delivery, town planning, roads, transport and waste management have suffered set back, because of lethargy on the part of the operators, especially some of the chairmen.
Some of the local councils, cannot even pay salaries. Most of the operatives of local administration in the state only engage in eye service projects, such as painting of their secretariats and at best buying official vehicles for councilors and supervisory councilors.
Many councils don’t have befitting markets in their localities and where such markets exist, they are kept in unsanitary state and miserably in a state of rot.
Internal roads or streets are either nonexistent or in a poor state of decay.
Most communities suffer flooding during the rains because of the sad state of drainage in the communities. When such drains exist, they are glorified gutters that are a filled with silt.
Some of these communities have urban and semi urban status. The councils wait for the State government to come and construct these facilities. This is the case of Bori, Ahoada, Omoku, Elele, Choba and Ngo to mention but a few.
The people of Omerelu in Ikwerre Local Government recently went into a frenzy of jubilation when the governor promised to construct their internal roads which never existed.
The sad state of affairs in the urban and semi urban communities in the local government areas of the state is the failure of the relevant local council institutions to regulate development structures.
Houses are built haphazardly without planning. The outcome is that the communities outside the state capital are developing into big slums.
Land speculators in these communities especially in areas close to the Greater Port Harcourt axis are taking advantage of lack of proper urban control regulations by local councils. They build without respect to best practices in town planning and development.
By: Bon Woke
Column
Why Not Censor Web Porn?
Researchers across the world have estimated that about 90% of children between 12 and 18 years have access to the Internet. And this level of accessibility has raised concern about the number of children and adolescents who seek pornography beyond the traditional sources of magazine and films.
Sometime in 2007, there was this report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Nigerian school children who received laptops from a United States aid organization known as One Laptop Per Child used these gadgets to explore pornographic sites on the Web.
“Efforts to promote learning with laptops in a primary school in Abuja have gone awry as the pupils freely browse adult sites with explicit sexual materials,” the report said.
According to the Agency, pornographic images were discovered to have been stored on several of the laptops used by these children. An official of the American aid group was, however, quoted as assuring that the computers, which were part of a pilot scheme, would subsequently be fitted with filters.
Charles Uduyork is a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives in Abuja. Recently, he sponsored a bill tagged the Internet Child Pornography Prevention Bill 2019 which was first read on the House floor on July 10, same year.
It is not likely that Uduyork’s motion made any impression on his fellow Housemates as not much has been heard of the bill ever since. Rather, last year’s bill to check the spread of fake news by censoring the social media was pursued with vigour to the extent that it generated so much furore across the nation before being dropped like hot yam.
Going by reports, the anti-child porn bill seeks to ensure that no Internet Service Provider (ISP) licenced by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) should permit the use of its service, irrespective of the medium, for sending, receiving, viewing, reading, copying or retrieving of sexual content involving persons below the prescribed age category. Penalty for any contravention of the proposed law would be a fine of N500,000 and/or two years imprisonment. The NCC is also mandated to withdraw the licence of any defaulting corporation or ISP.
It is true that Nigeria is seriously co-operating with the international community to tackle Internet scamming and other forms of cybercrime. There is even a penalty of N25 million and/or 15 years’ incarceration for such felony.
There had also been occasional attempts by the National Film and Video Censors Board to breathe down the necks of reckless film producers who were bent on circumventing the rules. Indeed, some producers were once in the habit of leaving out highly indecent scenes from their presentations in order to avoid censorship by the Board but only to include such parts in their promotional film trailers.
Before the prevalence of 3G smartphones in Nigeria, the nation’s newspaper stands and film sales outlets were often replete with pornographic materials displayed in patterns that left nothing to the imagination. Such spots became regular stop-bys for overtly curious child street hawkers. Yet the adult population trudged on while feigning ignorance of any serious implications.
But now that smartphones and laptops have brought the Internet into our children’s bedrooms only God knows what next. The increasing daily reports of rape and homosexuality can only result from little else. Again, we live in a country where the penalty for such crimes amounts to little or nothing.
Already, there is so much moral decadence in the land. How can we prohibit ogling at nude pictures when our very lawmakers who should lead such initiative are the guiltiest here? Oftentimes, they are known to hire bus loads of mostly young school girls to serve their pleasure while on oversight tours and during political party conventions. Some years ago, in India, the media sensationalised the story of a parliamentarian who was caught viewing pornography on his mobile phone right in the middle of plenary.
Still on moral bankruptcy, it is increasingly evident that our musicians now hardly compose a smash hit if such song is not laced with lurid lyrics. Their musical videos fall short of anything decent. And they are ever ready to pluck at any words, no matter how vulgar and demeaning to womanhood, in order to achieve a saleable rhyme scheme; just the same way a novel or film is considered a flop if it did not contain a powerful sex plot.
It is certainly not for nought that nude parties are gaining acceptability across Nigeria. The new Internet system of things is very good, no doubt, but we seem to be concentrating on its ugliest parts and this is fast ruining the country.
Web porn is an evil weapon. It is massive, manipulative, intoxicating and almost endless. And like narcotics, it can also be very addictive. In short, the earlier we pause and ponder our present circumstances, the better things will turn out for our succeeding generations.
South Africa is said to have since signed an Internet Censorship Bill prohibiting child pornography among other immoral Web activities. And this is as pornography remains outrightly banned in many other African countries, including Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia. What exactly is Nigeria waiting for?
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
Trumpism And The Rest
The emergence of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump introduced, a new phase to the America politics and democracy.
The libertarian ideology, of liberty and freedom as well as democracy, the American model, gave way for a new model during the last four years of Trump. This new model was characterized by brute force, discrimination, denial, false propaganda and lies, racial and sectarian oppression and suppression of freedom of persons and groups.
The term Trumpism can best explain the new face and phase of America democracy under Donald Trump.
Trumpism is a term for the political ideology, style of governance, political movements and a set of mechanisms for acquiring and keeping power which are associated with Donald Trump.
Trumpism is predicated on the extreme right ideology of White Evangelical Supremacists who assisted President Trump to assume the mantle of the president of the most powerful country in the world.
The White Supremacist fanatics who are evangelicals, saw in Trump a tool to actualized their Zionist ideology in Israel and most importantly, a vessel for the enthronement of pseudo theocratic dispensation.
The Evangelicals are like the Puritans who migrated from England in 1620 to the New World in search of pure religion and to flee persecution.
Trumpism stood like a pillar against the rights of Americans to make choices outside bible doctrines. It stood tall against secularism, and humanism. Trumpism discriminated against the gay, people and minority groups especially the people of colour and immigrants.
Trumpism is predicated on the mantra of America for Americans, America First!! It was a subtle abdication of the U.S as a global leader, U.S.A as a home for immigrants. Trumpism narrowed American ideal as a country for all people.
Indeed the U.S.A was to become Francis Schaeffer’s America which was dreamt in his book. “This book was a Christian manifesto that Championed Evangelical Fanaticism which would see America in a world of pseudo theocracy, rather than western democracy.
Such extremism defined Trumpism and his pronouncements, tantrums and diatribes against people of other ethical and religious disposition.
In his “Christian Manifesto” Francis Schaeffer believed that freedom could not flourish unless biblical law formed the foundation of society. This negates the American Vision of Freedom and Liberty.
The American Society though originally of Christian conviction is predicated on the fundamentals of the Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg address in 1863. He had declared “Four scores and seven years ago our father brought forth on this continent, a new nation conceived on liberty and dedicated to the position that all men are equal … that this nation under God shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people by the people shall not perish from the earth”.
This is the testament that defines American democracy which stands on the fundamentals of liberty and freedom.
Donald Trump who became a tool in the hands of extremists and belligerents, is himself said to be an unstable personality who was unpresidential in all ramifications.
His background as a business man and entertainment celebrity became an ugly mix with the extreme evangelical ideology and the result was catastrophic.
He became an unrestrained dictator, a serial liar and propagandist whose role in the November Presidential election and its aftermath portrayed American in bad light.
Donald Trump tried to manipulate the election, he failed, failed in all litigations to change the results, and failed in both the popular votes and electoral college votes which Joe Biden won convincingly. Unable to accept the reality of his failure and accept defeat, he incited an insurrection at Capitol Hill which blighted the fame of America as the bastion of democracy. However, the lesson to learn. From this experience is that the American legislature rose to the occasion, when the congress quickly reconvened and defended the constitution, by endorsing the victory of Joe Biden of the Democratic Party.
This is worthy of emulation. They got the chestnut out of the fire.
Many third world countries including Nigeria would have been unable to stand up for democracy as Americans did. Trumpism stands against humanism. The doctrine of humanism shows respect for all creed, races and the dignity of the human person.
Trump’s xenophobia and other anti humanism examples can be compared to Zuma’s South Africa and Idi Amin’s Uganda.
America has very strong institutions that protect their democracy. Theodore Roosevelt the 26th American President wrote; “patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any, other public official.”
Indeed, standing by the country means standing by the institutions that govern the country. These include, the arms of government and the separation of powers. Others are the rule of law and the constitution, the judiciary, the police, army, the electoral body and the media as well as transparent governance of the economic institutions and laws. This is what differentiates America from the rest of us.
The American system has knocked down Trumpism but more efforts are needed to bury it. A journalist and lawyer Joe Obari commenting on the breach of Capitol Hill wrote; “Here is the difference between American democracy and ours: the society is not hesitant to uncover and punish wrong doings.
By: Bon Woke
Trending
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Teachers Protest Non-Payment Of Six Years Salaries
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Diri Tasks Kinsmen On Unity, Entrepreneurship
- News3 days ago
Nigeria’s Active Telephone Subscribers Hit 208m
- News3 days ago
Why I Deserve Re-Election -ABOLGA Chairman
- Featured3 days ago
NSCDC Uncovers 119 Gallons Of Adulterated AGO In Rivers
- Featured3 days ago
Nkanga’s Death Has Left A Void In N’Delta, Wike Laments
- Maritime3 days ago
Buhari Reinstates NPA Sacked Chairman, Demotes Amaechi’s Ally
- Business3 days ago
Rice Millers Raise Alarm Over Smuggling Of Foreign Rice Into Nigeria