Infrastructural Deficit And LG Councils

On this column, I wrote about spreading the joy, spreading the joy of infrastructural development to all the local government areas of the state.

The catalogue of events for that week noted that the inauguration of projects which began late last year, has revealed that those who maintain that Governor Wike only executes projects in the two local government areas in the State Capital, Port Harcourt, suffer from what Frantz Fanon had referred to as cognitive dissonance.

Governor Wike has presented enough evidence to convince his critics that democratic dividends are for every L.G.A in the State. However, Frantz Fanon had observed that … “when people hold a core belief that is very strong” and that when they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted …”

These infrastructures that are spread all over the state will be enjoyed by the real people at the grassroots, that is what matters. The conviction of those who rationalize their belief and seek to protect it while ignoring or denying the obvious is insignificant.

The state wide inauguration of projects has made valid revelations of the place of local government councils in infrastructural developments of the grassroots.

The Governor of Rivers State has made it clear that the local government administration should be a partner in the development of the state. The Governor is right. The declaration of the governor which has gone viral point to this reality.

He had declared thus; “ I cannot be suffering like this going around commissioning projects and you don’t have any one to commission …”

“You say you are Governor’s boy ….. something is wrong with you …”. The state chief executive has stated the obvious, something is wrong with local government administration in Rivers State.

How else can one explain a scenario where any form of infrastructural inauguration in the L.G.As must be by either the state or Federal Government. Previous administrations in the state up to the present have taken the burden of primary education, Primary Health as well as sanitation, off the shoulders of the L.G.As.

The expectation is that the Local Government Councils would be able to leverage on this relief and take up their responsibilities in the construction of streets, drains, rural sanitation and other affordable projects to improve on the life and wellbeing of the grassroots.

Local government administration has undergone different reforms right from the colonial times. The most remarkable in recent memory is the 1976 reforms, which introduced the Unified Local Government system in Nigeria.

Though it created 304 local government councils, it paved the way for the governance structure of the 774 councils which repositioned it for grassroots administration and political participation among the three tiers of government.

The 1999 Constitution brought more reforms which aligned the local council administration with the presidential system.

The councils have both the executive and legislative arms with a leadership structure that is similar to that of the Federal and State Government.

Funding of local government councils have remained a contentious issue. Suffice it to say that the councils are expected to generate revenue through sources that are within their jurisdictions such as fines, rates, and taxes.

The councils also enjoy allocation of funds from the Federal Government Account. The Contentious Joint Allocation Account as defined by the law is not problematic in Rivers State at present. The Rivers State Government respect their boundaries on the issue.

What is rather problematic is the way the councils spend their allocations and Internally Generated Revenue.

The core functions of local government administration which include pre-primary, primary and adult education, primary health care delivery, town planning, roads, transport and waste management have suffered set back, because of lethargy on the part of the operators, especially some of the chairmen.

Some of the local councils, cannot even pay salaries. Most of the operatives of local administration in the state only engage in eye service projects, such as painting of their secretariats and at best buying official vehicles for councilors and supervisory councilors.

Many councils don’t have befitting markets in their localities and where such markets exist, they are kept in unsanitary state and miserably in a state of rot.

Internal roads or streets are either nonexistent or in a poor state of decay.

Most communities suffer flooding during the rains because of the sad state of drainage in the communities. When such drains exist, they are glorified gutters that are a filled with silt.

Some of these communities have urban and semi urban status. The councils wait for the State government to come and construct these facilities. This is the case of Bori, Ahoada, Omoku, Elele, Choba and Ngo to mention but a few.

The people of Omerelu in Ikwerre Local Government recently went into a frenzy of jubilation when the governor promised to construct their internal roads which never existed.

The sad state of affairs in the urban and semi urban communities in the local government areas of the state is the failure of the relevant local council institutions to regulate development structures.

Houses are built haphazardly without planning. The outcome is that the communities outside the state capital are developing into big slums.

Land speculators in these communities especially in areas close to the Greater Port Harcourt axis are taking advantage of lack of proper urban control regulations by local councils. They build without respect to best practices in town planning and development.

By: Bon Woke