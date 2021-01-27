Nation
FG Disburses N2trn To Mitigate Covid-19 Impact
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, disclosed that the synchronized efforts by the monetary and fiscal authorities to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have led to the disbursement of N2trillion as of January this year.
Emefiele made the disclosure at the end of the first Monetary Policy Committee meeting of this year.
He revealed that N192.64billion has been disbursed to 426,016 beneficiaries of the Covid-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) meant for household and small businesses.
“We have also disbursed N106.96billion to 27,956 beneficiaries under the Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), while in the Health Care Support Intervention Facility, we have disbursed N72.96billion to 73 project that comprise 26 pharmaceutical projects and 47 hospitals and Health Care Services Project in the country.
“To support the provision of employment opportunities for the Nigerian youth, the Central Bank of Nigeria also provided financial support through the Creative Industry Financing Initiative and Nigerian Youth Investment Fund amounting to N3.12billion with 320 beneficiaries and N268million with 395 beneficiaries, respectively.
“On enhancing power supply, the Bank has so far, provided N18.58billion for the procurement of 347,853 electricity reading meters to Discos in support of the National Mass Metering Programme”, the CBN governor revealed.
Emefiele noted that, under the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), N554.63billion had been disbursed to 2,849,490 beneficiaries since the inception of the programme, of which N61.02billion was allocated to 359,370 dry season farmers.
The committee urged the Bank to sustain its current drive to improve access to credit to the private sector while exploring other complementary initiatives, in collaboration with the Federal Government, to improve funding to critical sectors of the economy.
On the external reserves position, the committee noted the increase in the level of external reserves, which stood at $36.23billion as at January 21, 2021 compared with $34.94billion at the end of November, 2020.
This reflected improvements in crude oil prices, partial global economic recovery amid optimism over the discovery and distributions of Covid-19 vaccines by most developed economies.
On efforts to stabilise food prices, Emefiele said that the bank has detected the unhealthy activities of private commodities exchange, a development that necessitates the repositioning of the Nigeria commodity exchange.
“We have written to the President and luckily, we have received the approval to restructure and reposition the Nigeria commodity exchange. It will operate like standard commodity exchanges that you can find in any part of the world which includes stabilizing of food prices generally. We will be coming up with the agenda and framework for the restructuring and repositioning of the Nigeria commodity exchange and we will do so in a manner that prices must be stable in Nigeria.
“We will not allow some self-seeking private exchange commodity to be holding agriculture products and be creating problems for prices because price stability is the core mandate of CBN and we cannot shy away from the responsibility, luckily the CBN own 60 per cent of Nigeria commodity exchange and we take control of it and will run it the way commodity exchanges are supposed to be run in any part of the world. That is one way that we would want to stabilize food prices in Nigeria”.
During the period under review, money market rates remained low, reflecting the prevailing liquidity conditions in the banking system.
Overall, the monthly weighted average Open Buy Back (OBB) rates declined further from the 1.13 per cent in November, 2020 to 1.09 per cent in December, 2020.
On the equities market, the committee noted the positive performance, particularly the sustained patronage by domestic investors largely driven by the prevailing low yields in the money market.
The All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 1.82 per cent to 41,001.99 points as at January 22, 2021 from 40,270.72 points on December 31, 2020.
Similarly, Market Capitalization (MC) grew by 1.80 per cent to N21.44trillion from N21.06trillion over the same period.
This improved performance was largely attributed to gains recorded in medium and large capitalized companies, notably in consumer goods, banking, insurance and oil and gas sectors.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), however, noted the marginal increase in the Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio which rose to 6.01 per cent at end-December, 2020 from 5.88 per cent at end-November, 2020 and above the prudential maximum threshold of 5.0 per cent.
While noting that this development is not unexpected under the prevailing circumstances, it urged the Bank to strengthen its macroprudential framework to bring NPLs below the prescribed benchmark.
Nation
7m Nigerians Benefited From Cash Transfer, FG Boasts
President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has boasted that more than 7 million Nigerians are beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT).
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said this in a statement, yesterday in Abuja.
The programme is under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).
Farouq accused “unpatriotic persons” of trying to give it a bad name and image.
The official explained that the CCT releases a monthly stipend of N5,000 to the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerian households, mostly in the rural communities.
She said as at December, 2020, the programme operated in 33 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
“A total of 1,414,983 beneficiaries with 7,068,629 individual household member beneficiaries have been enrolled, covering 487 local government areas, 4,716 wards and 37,628 communities.”
Farouq noted that the programme targets to cover all states of the federation by March, 2021.
“The programme has a clearly defined implementation structure with an electronic base beneficiary enrolment system that focuses on the Poor and Vulnerable Households (PVHHs) culled from the National Social Register.”
For those insisting that the programme was enmeshed in corruption, the minister advised them to visit the National Social Safety Net Project’s website for more information.
Nation
Hoodlums Set Igboho’s House Ablaze, Police Confirm …As FG Urges Restraint, Vows To Deal With Trouble Makers
In response to the suspected arsonists’ invasion of Chief Sunday Igboho’s house in Ibadan, the Oyo State Police Command said it received a report that hoodlums loaded in a bus and taxi came to set ablaze his house.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said this in a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday.
Fadeyi also said the police were told that the arsonists shot in the air several times as they put fire to the house located at the Soka area of Ibadan.
He said the police had begun an investigation into the incident.
The house was said to have been burnt around 3am, yesterday, after the power supply to the area was cut off.
The police statement read, “At about 0620 hrs of today (26/01/2021), a report was received at the Santo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at Soka area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra (taxi), firing sporadically, and set the house ablaze.
“The mini sitting room got burnt in the process while the value of other properties is yet to be estimated.
“Immediately the DPO Sanyo got a wind of the incident, he contacted fire service while he also went to the scene for on the spot assessment.
“The fire was eventually put out. An investigation has commenced into the incident while the Police are on the trail of the hoodlums”
Meanwhile, in the wake of simmering ethnic tensions in Ondo and parts of Oyo State, the Federal Government has urged restraint on the part of disputants, vowing to effectively deal with those who breach the peace.
The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in a statement issued, yesterday, in Abuja, and signed by himself, said government was having a holistic look at the challenges and will stop at nothing to bring lasting peace, security and amity to all communities.
In the statement titled, “A time to put Unity and Peace above all”, Aregbesola observed that, “the regrettable incidences of heightening ethnic and religious tensions in our country are, in part, outcomes of political and economic strains that have persistently defined our land and continue to exacerbate security challenges, making the task of development more traumatic.”
According to him, “Government is keenly aware and genuinely concerned about these complications that, sadly, have been sharpened by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic through the growth of anxieties about issues, lives, and livelihoods in our communities.”
He emphasized that government will not tolerate any act or behaviour capable of jeopardising law and order as well as security of lives and property in any part of the country.
“There will be no tolerance for any act or behaviour capable of jeopardising law and order and security of lives and property in any part of Nigeria.
“Therefore, as the government is fashioning long term answers to address these problems, it urges citizens to appreciate that self-help and lawlessness cannot offer a path to a sustainable solution. It can only lead to greater pain as well as costly human and material losses and disruption of the already difficult task of devising responses that will produce tangible peace and development in the country”, he stated.
Aregbesola assured that the Federal Government was moving in quickly to bring state, community, security, traditional institutions, religious organizations, and youth groups into a purposeful dialogue that will bring effective resolutions to the problem within constitutional and legal frameworks.
“Let us all try to be our brother’s keeper and work towards building a peaceful community that works for all, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, and other forms of differences”, Aregbesola stated.
Nation
Covid-19: Continue Working From Home, FG Orders Civil Servants
The Federal Government has directed that all officers on Grade Level 12 and below are to continue working from home till end of February, 2021.
The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said the directive was sequel to the advice of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 issued by the Chairman, Boss Mustapha.
According to a statement by signed by Director of Press, Abdulganiyu Aminu, Yemi-Esan emphasized the need for all civil servants to ensure strict compliance with existing guidelines on the prevention of the spread of the Covid-19.
In a circular titled “RE-SECOND WAVE OF COVID-19: STAY AT HOME DIRECTIVE TO GL.12 OFFICERS AND BELOW”, the head of service enjoined all permanent secretaries to bring the content of the circular to the attention of all concerned and ensure compliance.
