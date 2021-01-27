Editorial
Beyond Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution
It is heart-warming that Nigeria will soon take its first delivery of 100,000 Coronavirus
(COVID-19) vaccine doses. But Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, hinted that the doses were limited to only 50,000, mainly vulnerable people, frontline staffers and health workers.
Out of the figure, only 1,766 doses have been allocated to Rivers State. States with higher confirmed cases would be given more doses. The NPHCDA said Kano, Lagos, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi, Oyo and Rivers would receive higher doses for health workers. In all, a total of 48,786 doses will be administered in the first phase. It is unclear what will happen to the remaining 2,428 out of the total 100,000 doses.
The Director, Logistics and Health Commodities, NPHCDA, Hajia Kubura Daradara, said the government would only release the vaccine to states prepared to administer them. Such states would be required to dispense the vaccine within five days to maintain its potency and only states which demonstrated commitment would receive the vaccine.
The Federal Government had earlier said the first batch of the vaccine would arrive between the end of January and February 2021 and had guaranteed their safety and effectiveness, claiming that the 100,000 doses of the expected vaccine were for only 50,000 Nigerians to be taken twice by each person at 21 days interval.
Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had previously stated that the country would spend N400 billion to procure vaccines for the 70 per cent of Nigerians it planned to vaccinate, amid the rising spread of the virus in a most dreaded second wave. Whether that can materialise in the awkward economic situation is another kettle of fish entirely.
While we hail the government’s move to obtain the vaccine for the country, more are required to cater for a greater number of Nigerians. However, what is government’s level of readiness to bring in the vaccine? We are concerned because preparations were made for only four cold chains for the vaccine in Abuja, Kano, Enugu and Lagos with the entire South South and North East regions left out from the plan. If that remains, the vaccine might lose its efficacy on transit to those regions.
Although the federal authorities claimed they had procured 2,100 cubic ultra-cold chain facility in Abuja, the tropical nature of the country may be an impediment. Truth is Nigeria lacks adequate storage facilities to hold vaccines at the required temperature of minus 70/80 degrees Celsius needed for the Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
It is strongly advised that the government should first of all ascertain the potency of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses before their arrival. If that fails, then, upon arrival, they should be randomly picked and tested by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The agency should certify them fit for use.
Again, granted the high insecurity ravaging the country, the necessity for heavy security presence from when the vaccine arrives at the airport to when it is administered on the recipients is imperative. In other words, there should be security personnel at every level of the chain. This, the Federal Government should factor in as well.
Interestingly, the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were introduced just before December, 2020. On the heels of that was the Oxford-Astra Zeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. Recently, India added to the list by producing a version of the Oxford-Astra Zeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine known as Covishield vaccine, unveiled on January 3, 2021. This is in addition to Chinese vaccine with 50 per cent efficacy.
Altogether there are about five vaccine types for COVID-19 from different research groups globally ready for use. But the WHO favours the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Based on that, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and the Federal Government proposed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for Nigerians. While deciding on a vaccine on WHO’s advice may be plausible, other vaccine options that better suit our oddities should have been explored as well.
As vaccines traverse Europe, a continent that has successfully immunized several millions of their populations, many African countries, including Nigeria, are faced with the challenge of securing adequate supplies of vaccine doses following high cost and inadequate storage facilities.
It, therefore, behoves the WHO to support African countries, particularly Nigeria, for free or highly subsidised vaccines. But the question is: how far can any donation go in a country of over 200 million people, considering its goal to vaccinate 40 per cent of the population by the end of 2021 and the remaining 30 per cent by the end of next year?
The foregoing indicates an urgent need for a home-grown solution to the pandemic. The best option is to produce our vaccine type the way India did. In the interim, let’s shop for one to withstand our terrain. We do not need to re-invent the wheel. Capacity building and making enormous savings on our foreign exchange are the way to go.
Editorial
No To Another Electricity Tariff Hike
Electricity distribution companies also called Discos began this year with a further increase in electricity tariffs. This followed a new order issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) instructing the DisCos to increase tariffs effective January 1, 2021. The hike came barely two months after the implementation of a controversial tariff increase.
The sudden increase in tariffs arose from a suspension of an earlier order issued in August increasing tariffs with effect from September 1, 2020. However, a threat by labour to embark on a nationwide strike compelled the government to suspend the tariffs for two weeks ending October 15, 2020. The Federal Government and the organised labour then agreed to provide a tariff relief of N10.20 per kilowatt-hour for Nigerians for the next three months and also distribute 6 million free meters.
The January tariff increase suggested all customers would see their tariffs increased regardless of the band unlike in the previous order where tariff class D & E was frozen. Customers on Tariff Class A, B, and C would see their tariff go back to the tariff order released on September 1, 2020. Some of these customers would see their tariff increased by as high as 120% compared to the pre-September Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2020 levels.
Recall that the proposed hike in September, 2020 was greeted by outrage among Nigerians, including labour unions. The Nigerian government thereafter suspended the hike, amidst dialogues with stakeholders. In November, the tariff was eventually implemented while discounts were given for sundry categories of customers.
However, in a sudden twist, the Minister of Power, Mr Saleh Mamman, directed the NERC to inform all Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to suspend the latest increase and revert to tariffs that were applicable in December, 2020. According to the Minister, the reversal to the old tariff was to promote a constructive conclusion of the dialogue with the labour centres through the Joint Ad-Hoc Committee.
In a contradictory statement, Mamman said there was no approval for a 50 per cent increase in the tariff, but affirmed that the NERC only made some adjustments, which led to some level of increase in the tariff. The minister also stated that the government had continued to fully subsidise 55 per cent of the on-grid consumers in bands D and E (those with lower than 12 hour power supply) and maintained the lifeline tariff for the poor and underprivileged.
Following last year’s controversial increase in electricity tariffs, the Federal Government and the Labour Centres have been engaging in positive discussions about the electricity sector through a Joint Ad-hoc Committee. That committee is led by Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, and co-chaired by the Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba.
The reversal of the latest tariff hike is laudable. However, we think that this reversal till the conclusion of the Joint Ad-Hoc Committee’s work at the end of January, 2021, is only a temporary relief. Apparently, the three weeks respite is to accommodate the spirit of the agreement between labour and the Federal Government on tariff increase since last year. There is a possibility that the increase may be reconsidered during this period.
NERC is already anticipating an increase. This is why we call for circumspection on this issue. No matter what becomes the outcome of the Ad-Hoc Committee’s work, an increase at this critical time is ill-timed and not economy-friendly. Therefore, the government has to go beyond the reasons given for the timed suspension to include consultations with other economic actors, including manufacturers, who are the major consumers of electricity and whose businesses would be most impacted by the increase.
Nigerians are already groaning under an increment operating environment, including the debilitating impact of COVID-19 disruptions and deteriorating infrastructure. It is important for us to avoid this additional burden, moreso when the power sector is characterised by poor services. Socially sensitive policies such as this require robust engagement and dialogue. The strategic approach is important to avoid a backlash and the risk of derailment of the power sector reform.
We firmly reject any increase in electricity tariffs regardless of the final decision of the committee. Such increase will not only jolt citizens, it will be considered ill-timed, insensitive, and a deliberate move to further impoverish and heighten the difficulties Nigerians are faced with at a time they are trying to recover from the trauma of months of COVID-19 lockdown.
The deaf and dumb posture of the electricity regulator is equally worrisome. It is important to state that the NERC would be putting its name on the wrong side of history if it continues to play the ostrich while a group of portfolio investors make a blood meal of Nigerians. It is callous to hike electricity tariffs on a week the same government deregulated the oil and gas market by allowing marketers to increase fuel prices anyhow.
That Nigerians need power is stating the obvious. The MYTO was introduced to take care of different people but the framework seems to have failed. Consequently, Nigerians should take the challenge at a personal level. Individuals, corporate bodies, and establishments should produce power and vend. Many institutions are currently doing this, which is gratifying.
States should similarly take charge by generating power for their people irrespective of the complications in the exclusive federal laws that give NERC some arbitrariness. There lies the solution to the power problem. Nigerians should stop being enslaved. Asking people to pay more without electricity is a scandal that the people’s representatives in all legislatures should reject, or cease from being addressed as representatives of the people.
Editorial
As Task Force On Street Trading Returns…
On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the Rivers State Government dissolved the Rivers State Task Force
on Illegal Markets and Motor Parks. The Special Assistant to the Governor and head of the defunct task force, Mr. Bright Amaewhule, was instantly relieved of his appointment.
Although no reasons were provided by the state government for the action, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, directed members of the task force to return the operational vehicles in their possession and their identity cards to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.
The government also pledged to reconstitute the task force and give proper orientation and training to the members. Recall that the Rivers State Government under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike had constituted the task force to rid the streets and roads of Port Harcourt and its environs of illegal markets and motor parks.
In the course of its operations, the defunct task force sailed far beyond its mandate and the prescribed operational modalities as several negative reports and complaints trailed its activities. Allegations of extortions, high handedness, and other sundry atrocities were levelled against the members.
Innocent residents of the state also fell victim to the brutal assault by the task force. Some persons were alleged to have been rough handled with reckless abandon, brutalised and even maimed by the members. There were equally instances where they were accused of confiscating the goods of traders without any just cause.
Men of the task force became lords and uncontrollable, taking laws into their hands. Fed up with their monstrous activities, the government wielded the big stick, and this it did after Wike had, on several occasions, intervened and advised the members to tread with caution, turn over a new leaf or face dissolution. Unfortunately, they failed to heed the governor’s timely counsel.
After a lull, the Rivers State Government reconstituted the task force recently. The new body is headed by DSP Felix Nwadibeyi (rtd). Nwadibeyi and his members have since begun the sensitisation of the public on the need to obey government ban on street trading and illegal motor parks.
“Today, we are going out to sensitise the people to make sure that they are aware of our presence and that we have commenced operation. For some time now, there was no task force working. We are now going out to alert the public that we have commenced operation. Anybody caught wanting will be prosecuted,” said Nwadibeyi.
Conscious of popular concerns about the antecedents of the former task force, Nwadibeyi assured that no member of the old body was part of the reconstituted team under his coordination. He guaranteed the public of the civility of the new task force. This is commendable. But experience has shown that assurances of this nature are easier given than carried out.
We support the reincarnated task force. It is hoped that they have been trained properly in line with the government’s promise. Unlike the head of the disbanded team, the chairman of the current task force must ensure that there is discipline among his members. Rivers people will be left in the lurch if the new task force goes the way of the other.
The state government is lauded for the timing in instituting the new task force. We noticed that since the disbandment of the former team, there has been increased turmoil on Port Harcourt roads. The illegal activities of drivers and traders made twice as much, leading to an unprecedented state of filth and disorder in the city.
Indeed, most Port Harcourt roads and streets are an eyesore to behold. It is so outrageous that every available space within the Port Harcourt metropolis and its environs has either become a market-place or a motor park. An added dimension is the constant perpetration of crimminality by hoodlums who often take advantage of the ungoverned state of affairs in those spaces.
There is no gainsaying the fact that the foregoing scenario has seriously defaced the state capital and cast a slur on the urban renewal efforts of the present administration. There is an urgent need to end the continued defacement of Port Harcourt by unscrupulous elements. No responsible government would turn a blind eye to this nauseating reality without taking pragmatic steps to curb the menace.
As the new task force proceeds with its operations, it will be appropriate for the state government to give it a legal backing. That will provide cushion and succour to residents of the state who may feel aggrieved by its activities. Additionally, such legislation would insulate both the members of the task force and the citizens from abuse and arbitrariness.
Likewise, the state government is advised to convert the task force into a complete agency for optimal performance. This way, it can generate employment for our teeming youths and perhaps revenue for the state. In the alternative, it could be incorporated into the state Ministry of Transport to be guided by the extant laws and rules governing the civil service.
Furthermore, we advise the government to consider demands by some people for the withdrawal of the police from the task force following their untoward activities in the former set up. In our opinion, such calls are not lost, given the vicious and corrupting influence of the police and their penchant for perfunctory use of firearms which has mutilated or ended innocent lives, including a female police traffic warden who was shot dead last year by a policeman attached to Amaewhule’s task force.
It is imperative for all concerned unions to cooperate with the organisation and see them as partners in progress to ensure sanity in our city. These unions have a responsibility to encourage their members to be disciplined and law-abiding. By and large, everyone is duty bound to return Port Harcourt to its erstwhile status of a “Garden City”.
