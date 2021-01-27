Health
ASPHDA Assures On Improved Maternal, Child Health
Abia State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ASPHDA) says it is committed toward improved maternal and child health through the provision of healthcare interventions.
The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Chinagozi Adindu, said this in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia yesterday.
Adindu said the agency had adopted a proactive strategy to achieve its set objective.
He said the agency had commenced a maternal, newborn and child health week as well as a modified integrated medical outreach.
He described the two health programmes as strategic to the actualisation of the agency’s objective.
Adindu said: “We have discovered that these mothers, newborn and children are the most affected in cases of some diseases and infections.
“This is because they belong to the vulnerable and low income group in society.
“The agency will articulate about 16 different free health interventions throughout this week as part of its efforts to reduce morbidity and mortality among this group.”
He said the interventions include Iron/Folic Acid supplementation, antimalarial drugs administration and ante-natal care for pregnant women, Tetanus administration, Vitamin A supplementation and screening for acute malnutrition.
Others are de-worming, routine immunisation, health education, birth registration, family planning commodities, distribution of long lasting insecticidal nets, HIV testing services, prevention of mother-to-child treatment, among others.
According to him, the programme would be held twice every year in the various health facilities and outreach centers in the state.
The ASPHDA boss further said that health workers had been given appropriate training and commodities to enable them to discharge their duties adequately during the exercise.
He said that the programme had recorded a good start given the reports from the health workers in the field.
“The reports indicate that the response by mothers and children have been encouraging.
“We want to reach out to at least 200,000 women of childbearing age and, of course, 80 per cent of the children in Abia with our services,” Adindu said.
He urged women of childbearing age to visit any primary healthcare center with their children or take advantage of the week-long programme in order to benefit from the interventions.
Health
Help Avoid Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes affects 4 million people in the UK and that number is growing every day, despite the fact that we can help prevent it by diet and lifestyle.
We use carbohydrates as the principle fuel source for our bodies, and all foods, with the exception of pure oils and fats, contain carbohydrates. In their natural state, whole foods come as a complete package of carbohydrate, fibre, fat and protein, and our bodies have a number of processes to help break down those carbohydrates into sugars that our bodies can then absorb and use as fuel.
These processes take time and so the sugars from whole foods are released slowly into the bloodstream and are put to work in cells. The hormone insulin is released by the pancreas in response to sugar in our blood and ‘knocks on the door’ of cells to tell them that sugar/glucose is available. The whole system is extraordinarily elegant in design.
Producers of processed foods, such as ready meals, fast foods, confectionary, and junk food, maximise profit by maximising sales! The holy grail for the food industry is the ‘bliss point’, that perfect ratio of fat to sugar that makes your brain go ‘ping!’ and sends the message ‘give me more!’, creating food craving and brand loyalty into the bargain. These foods need only minimal work by the digestive system and as they flood your system with sugars, the pancreas has to produce ever increasing amounts of insulin to keep up. Over time this abuse results in pancreatic exhaustion and ultimately Type 2 diabetes.
Eat ‘real’ food, staying with fresh, organic, whole foods, this way you’re eating food that your body recognises and can work with to keep you fit and healthy. Opt for predominantly plant-based and include wholegrains for the fibre and good fats from avocadoes, nuts and seeds. All foods contain protein so as long as you’re meeting your calorie requirements from whole foods you’ll be getting enough protein. Nothing needs to be added or taken away from food that was made as nature intended, so rediscover the magnificent flavours of food without chemical additions or processing!
Health
CRSG Plans To Achieve Below 1% HIV Prevalence
The Government of Cross River State says it is planning to achieve below one per cent prevalence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) among residents of the state.
The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu disclosed this yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.
She noted that the state was striving to further reduce the prevalence of the disease, having gone from six to two per cent.
She said Cross River would go below the national average of 1.5 per cent.
“What is more strategic for us is to have a next generation that is HIV and AIDS free, we want to be able to stop transmission.
“You know when people get tested, know their status and comply with the drug regiment; it supports them to the point where they are not able to transmit the virus from one person to the other.
“That is the level we want to attain for those who live with it, it is a huge battle but achievable.
“Meanwhile, we encourage those that do not have the virus to protect themselves and be very aware that the disease is still by the corner,’’ Edu said.
She also appealed to the Federal Government not to concentrate on COVID-19 alone, but also look and invest in the HIV response programme.
She however added that people were still getting infected due to ignorance and all sorts of myths.
Health
COVID-19 New Variants: Expert Tasks Nigerians On Protocols
A public health physician, Dr Tomi Owopetu-Iken, has advised Nigerians to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols as more highly transmissible variants emerged.
Owopetu-Iken, A member of the Oyo State COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center (EOC), gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan.
The public health physician said that people may be infected with COVID-19 and have yet unseen symptoms of the virus.
According to her, doctors and scientists are learning new things about the virus which initially had cold-like symptoms.
“Because COVID-19 is a novel disease, we are going to keep seeing people presented with different symptoms as not everybody is going to have loss of smell or taste.
“Some people are going to have symptoms that will mimic malaria and it is possible for others to present other different symptoms.
“As we continue to understand the disease, we will continue to see more people presented with unexpected symptoms,” she said.
The physician also warned that while healthcare workers should keep a high index of suspicion for COVID-19, it is important not to misdiagnose other diseases like malaria.
According to her, this can lead to delays in appropriate treatment and progress to a more severe illness.
“In reference to what is being said about the possibility of missing COVID-19 due to it being mistaken for malaria, it is to increase our index of suspicion.
“The symptoms of malaria overlap with COVID-19 and it may be malaria or not; it is also possible to have malaria and COVID-19 at the same time.
“However, not everyone that is ill has COVID-19, so we need to tread with caution.
“If we are ill and not feeling too fine, and think we may have been exposed, then the thing to do is to get tested.
“Even if we don’t have a loss of taste or smell; this will help to protect ourselves and the people around us,” she said.
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday revealed that the highly contagious UK coronavirus variant had been identified in the country even as the country battles with a second infection surge.
As of time of this report, Nigeria has confirmed 122,996 COVID-19 infections with 1,507 deaths.
Trending
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Teachers Protest Non-Payment Of Six Years Salaries
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Diri Tasks Kinsmen On Unity, Entrepreneurship
- News3 days ago
Nigeria’s Active Telephone Subscribers Hit 208m
- News3 days ago
Why I Deserve Re-Election -ABOLGA Chairman
- Featured3 days ago
NSCDC Uncovers 119 Gallons Of Adulterated AGO In Rivers
- Featured3 days ago
Nkanga’s Death Has Left A Void In N’Delta, Wike Laments
- Maritime3 days ago
Buhari Reinstates NPA Sacked Chairman, Demotes Amaechi’s Ally
- Business3 days ago
Rice Millers Raise Alarm Over Smuggling Of Foreign Rice Into Nigeria