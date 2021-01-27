Adhere To COVID-19 Protocol, CAN Tells Churches

The Rivers State Police Command says it is investigating the allegation of a missing aged man, one Mr Princewell Ogbonda, arrested by members of OSPAC in Igwuruta in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, four months ago.

The Spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni,who made this known while reacting on the matter, said the police were investigating the issue, and urged the family to be patient.

According to him, “investigation is still on.

“If he has not been arrested doesn’t mean he will not be arrested. It might take some time but let them bear with us because we are on it,” he stated.

However, the family of a man identified Princewill Ogbonda, who was allegedly arrested by a vigilante group in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State four months ago, has called on the police to investigate his whereabouts whether dead or alive.

They also called on the police to arrest the commander of the vigilante called ONELGA Security Peace Advisory Council (OSPAC) identified as Promise, who, they alleged, masterminded his arrest.

The mother of the missing man, Blessing Ogbonda, who spoke in Port Harcourt, also alleged that her husband was on the run following threats on his life by some powerful persons in the community to drop the matter.

She expressed fears that his son may have died, and urged the police and traditional rulers in the area to locate his son.

“They (those issuing threats) say they will rise against my husband. Even since then, my husband is not in the house. They have threatened to pursue my husband and kill him and chase us out.

“They threatened that after chasing us out, they will use our house as ‘community house’ because they have pleaded with him to leave the matter and he refused.

“My husband said he wants to see his son. ‘Bring my son’, if you have killed him, bring his body so that I can use my hand and bury him. If he is alive, bring him, I will go and treat him,” she stated.

Similarly, Princewill Ogbonda’s wife, Oluchi, said life has been unbearable since her husband was taken away by the operatives of OSPAC in Igwuruta.

“I want the police to help. I know that already, an OSPAC member has been arrested but I want the police to help me search for my husband. I want to see my husband if he is alive or dead.

“I have four children. I can’t struggle for this children on my own or become a widow. The government should help me get (arrest) the OSPAC commander in Igwuruta because he is the one that will know where my husband is.

“So, I want the police to help me because immediately they get him (vigilante commander), everything will be revealed,” she stated.

Also speaking, Princewill Ogbonda’s younger brother, Lucky Ogbonda, said the arrest of the OSPAC commander would help the family locate their son to ascertain if he was still alive, or they can give him a befitting burial, if he is dead.

Lucky said though some of the vigilante members have been arrested, the prime suspect in his brother’s arrest was still at-large, and urged the police to do the needful so as to help the family get justice.

“The family is aware that the police have arrested some OSPAC members who are linked to this matter. We want police to intensify efforts in arresting Promise and others who are the principal actors who committed this crime,” he added.