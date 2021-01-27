World
‘About 900 Holocaust Survivors Died Of COVID-19 In Israel’
About 900 Holocaust survivors in Israel died of the Coronavirus in 2020, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) said yesterday, a day ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
That is 17 per cent of the number of survivors who were infected with the virus, according to CBS.
There was a total of 179,600 people in Israel recognised as Holocaust survivors by the Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority toward the end of 2020.
Some 17,000 died during the course of the year.
All Holocaust survivors are aged 75 and over, and about 17 per cent of them are over the age of 90.
In total, there have been 4,493 coronavirus-related deaths in Israel.
Moshe Kantor, President of the European Jewish Congress, on Monday called on the member states of the EU to ensure that Holocaust survivors have access to a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
He made the comment at an online International Holocaust Remembrance Day event, co-hosted with the European Commission.
“Throughout their lives, they have shown mighty strength of spirit, but in the current crisis, many have sadly died alone and in pain, or are now fighting for their lives, and many others are suffering from extreme isolation,’’ Kantor said.
“We have a duty to survivors to ensure that they are able to live their last years in dignity, without fear, and in the company of their loved ones.”
The Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial is set to hold a range of online events today to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, including an annual symposium which Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will address.
Dutch Police Arrest Nearly 200 People In New Lockdown Riots
Police in the Netherlands made nearly 200 arrests after another night of violent riots broke out over the implementation of a tough coronavirus curfew.
At least 184 rioters were arrested in the protests that erupted in several cities on Monday night, police said yesterday.
The cities of Rotterdam and ‘s-Hertogenbosch were especially hard hit, with about 50 people taken into custody in both places.
At least 10 police officers were injured in Rotterdam, Police Chief Fred Westerbeeke told Dutch radio yesterday.
The port city saw an especially violent protest, with hundreds of mostly young people participating, some of them attacking police with fireworks and stones, looting stores and setting blazes.
Around the start of the coronavirus curfew, at 9.00 pm, groups of youths gathered in more than 10 cities.
The protests first began over the weekend.
For hours, they moved through city centres, leaving a trail of devastation.
According to the police, the groups deliberately sought confrontation with officers.
Another centre of unrest was ‘s-Hertogenbosch, a city about 100 kilometres south of Amsterdam, where stores were also looted and fires set.
Attempts were also made to attack the hospital.
“It was frightening for the staff,” hospital director Piet-Hein Buiting told our source.
The government imposed a curfew at the weekend – the first in the Netherlands since the start of the pandemic – with the aim of slowing the spread of coronavirus variants.
The curfew requires citizens to stay in their homes from 9.00 pm until 4:30 am every night, or risk a fine.
Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus said yesterday criminals should be quickly punished.
He also reiterated that the government would maintain the curfew for the time being.
Police have called on citizens to hand over photos and videos of the riots, in order to help track down perpetrators of violence.
India Providing COVID-19 Vaccines To Other Countries’
India’s President, Ram Nath Kovind, says his country has started providing other countries with its indigenously manufactured Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine as part of its efforts to contain further spread of the virus across the globe.
Kovind said this in his remarks at an event to mark India’s 72nd Independence Anniversary yesterday in Abuja.
He lauded Indian citizens for their contributions to the country’s economic stability.
High Commissioner of India to Nigeria Mr Abhay Thakur, who read the speech of President Kovind, said though the coronavirus pandemic had been raging for more than a year now, “India stands not despondent, but confident”.
“The slowdown has turned out to be transitory as the economy has regained its dynamism.
“A self-reliant India has manufactured its own vaccines for COVID-19, and is now undertaking a mass vaccination drive, which will be the largest exercise of its kind in history.
“The administration and health services are working with full readiness to make this exercise a success.
“I urge upon the countrymen to utilise this lifeline and get vaccinated as per guidelines. Your health opens the way for advancement.
“Today, India is being rightly called the pharmacy of the world as we are supplying medicines and other healthcare items to several countries to alleviate people’s sufferings and to contain the pandemic.
“Now, we also provide vaccines to other countries,” Thakur quoted the Indian president as saying.
He said India’s revamping of the economy and the development of its own vaccines would not have been possible without the commitment of its citizens.
He thanked farmers, scientists, healthcare workers, technologists, the military, and teachers for their contributions.
Kovind said that India’s effective response to the pandemic would also not have been possible without the value of fraternity, one of the core values the country’s constitution is hinged on.
He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi converted a crisis into opportunity when he called on Nirbhar Bharat Abhiya, a self-reliant India Mission, and citizens, especially the youths, to make concerted efforts toward reshaping the future of the country.
The president said the call was in line with the aspiration to shape a new India by 2022 when the country would turn 75.
“This will be a significant milestone in the journey of the nation as we are determined to achieve major goals – from providing pucca houses (the typically made of concrete, stone, clay tiles and/or metal, in contrast to older homes made of mud and organic material) with basic facilities for every family, to doubling the income for farmers.
“In order to build an inclusive society of new India, we are giving special emphasis on education, health, nutrition, upliftment of the under-privileged, and welfare of women,” Kovind added.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was commemorated by the hoisting of the Indian National Flag at the High Commission. (NAN)
I’m Everywhere In Chains, Ugandan’s Opposition Leader Laments
Uganda’s opposition leader Bobi Wine has accused security forces yesterday of humiliating him, his family, and domestic staff while under house arrest.
Wine made this known after he was freed from house arrest in place since a disputed January 14 election that he lost to long-serving President Yoweri Museveni.
“I was born free and I am free. Only that I am everywhere in chains.
“As you saw, while the court ordered the police to vacate our premises, you still have police and military helicopters, over us.
“General Museveni is reading from the same script as all dictators,” added Wine, looking tired and stressed.
Soldiers and police left the 38-year-old pop star’s large compound, located in a leafy northern suburb of the capital Kampala, in compliance with a court order and under pressure from the U.S. and other Western countries.
“It has been an experience of isolation, of torture, of humiliation, having our compound turned into a military garrison,” Wine told our source from his garden, wearing a red beret with the words “People Power. Our Power.”
“Having our employees traumatised, beaten, an experience of hunger.
“We were not allowed to access our garden. But again, it has been a reminder that we can overcome any kind of stress,” he added.
Blockaded at home since he voted, Wine has alleged that soldiers touched his wife’s breasts when she sought food in the garden, that his gardener was beaten, that food ran out, and there was no milk for an 18-month-old niece trapped with them.
The government said security forces were there for Wine’s own protection, while police said food had been delivered by a motorcycle courier each day.
The army denied his wife had been assaulted but has not responded to the allegation about the gardener.
With the vote behind him and fraud protests failing to gain significant traction, Museveni, 76, appears to be calculating that he can mollify pressure from Western allies to free his rival without significant risk to his power base.
Former guerrilla leader, Museveni, has long been a Western ally, receiving copious aid and sending troops to fight Islamist militants.
But foreign governments are increasingly frustrated over his crackdowns on foes and reluctance to cede power.
Having for years denounced corruption and nepotism in his songs, Wine rode a wave of youth disillusionment to challenge Museveni’s 34-year rule at the ballot box.
But the incumbent was declared winner with 59 per cent of votes versus 35 per cent for Wine.
The opposition rejected the result, alleging fraud and unfair conditions, including pre-filled ballot sheets, result tallies showing impossibly high numbers of voters, and harassment of opposition polling agents.
The government denied irregularities, casting Wine as a foreign puppet and troublemaker, with Museveni the sole guarantor of political stability and economic progress.
Despite the end of the siege, a helicopter circled low over Wine’s residence on Tuesday.
Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said that was normal surveillance. (Reuters/NAN)
