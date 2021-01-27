2021 Ughelli Pre-Season Cup: Coach Hails Excellent FC Over Win

Head coach of Excellent FC of Ughelli and champions of the recently concluded football tournament tagged 11th edition of Ughelli Pre- Season Cup, James Onome, has commended his team for their impressive performance at the competition.

Coach Onome made the commendation during an interview with Tidesports yesterday in Port Harcourt, after his team defeated Go-Round FC of Omoku, 1-0 at the finals of the competition played Sunday at the Ughelli Township Stadium, Delta State.

According to him, all teams that participated in the tournament had performed so well, saying that football is a game of win and loss and the best side would always emerge victorious at the end.

“ Football is more like survival of the fittest. There has to be a winner and a loser; the best side, Excellent. FC won the trophy,” Onome said.

The tournament, which was put together to immortalise Late Prince Anthony Obaseki for his contribution in sports, began with 16 teams to compete for honours, ended Sunday.

Before the final encounter, Go Round FC won in Group A with a 3-0-0 record and did not concede any goal, having an advantage of winning the cup. while, Excellent FC was 2-0-1 and finished in second place in Group A having lost 0-2 to Go Round FC in the opening match of the tournament. Go Round FC had a good chance of winning the trophy, but Excellent FC has the talent and pedigree to deliver.

Go Round FC, after blowing out Excellent FC 2-0 in the opener, continued their impressive run in the competition with a 1-0 win over Godspanal FC and a 3-0 walkover win against Rolly FC. There sterling performance in the group stage did set up the right atmosphere as they overcame hard fighting Goddosky FC 3-0 in the semi final.

Scoring a total of 6 goals from open play without conceding any goal not many will bet against the “Omoku Landlords” from winning the final match.

On the other hand, it was hard to believe that after losing 0-2 in their opening match, Excellent FC would still match on to the final.

Finishing second on the log in Group A, Excellent FC was in some serious momentum by defeating T Akoma 2-1 in the semi final to move on with their consistent quality in attack, though, they had a challenge with their defense, which at times can be a bit slow to react. They would have their hands full with Go Round, but they have the players to pull off the upset.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of trophy and prize Money to eventual winners of the competition.

It would be recalled that Excellent FC of Ughelli won the sixth edition of the tournament.