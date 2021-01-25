U-17 Cricket Qualifiers: Coach Attributes Losses To Inexperience

Coaches in Rivers State have praised the impressive performance of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, following the team’s thrashing of Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa 3-0 last Saturday.

The encounter was the second leg of CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC) played at Porto Novo in Republic of Benin, as United’s home ground.

The pride of Rivers State, won their first leg against their opponents 2-0, making it 5-0 (aggregate) home and away.

Speaking in a telephone interview with Tidesports, the Head Coach of Ajagu Football Academy of Port Harcourt, Olaliye Owolabi, said he was delighted with the performance of Rivers United FC in the continental competition.

He noted that United was currently doing a great job both in the continent and league game.

“Watching them play against Kwara United FC and Heartland FC in the Nigeria Processional Football League, (NPFL) the team is really in good form,” Owolabi said.

The former Nigeria international further commended the technical crew of the club for a job well done.

“ I know with the addition of some experienced players in the team, they will do much better in both competitions in future,” he stated.

He pointed out that with the present form of United FC they have got an edge over Enyimba FC of Aba.

Speaking, the Head Coach of Wilbros Football Club of Port Harcourt, Adedoni Adenika, said the current performance of Rivers United FC was high, saying that all the departments were working well.

“The retainership of 90 percent of their players could be secret behind the success of the team.

Rivers United has some good players from the goal keeper to the strikers, who have experience in continental engagements,” he stated.

He praised the attitude of Stanley Eguma, towards the team performance and current form.

“They have done a great job as they are making Rivers State and the country at large proud.

Also speaking, the Head Coach of Macjef Football Academy of Port Harcourt, Ndubuisi Ihejirika, said he believed that presently Rivers United had a good team that can represent the country in any level of competition.

“Winning away and home is a good result and they should keep it up,” Ndubuisi said.

By: Kiadum Edookor