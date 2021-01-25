Business
Nigerian In Diaspora Tasks Colleagues On Home Investment
An Ikwerre born Nigerian, resident in the United States, Jerry Wanodi, has urged his fellow diasporans to take advantage of Nigeria’s liberal and friendly economic environment to invest in the country.
Wanodi,abusiness executive, made the call while speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, recently.
He noted that the Federal Government had put in place several policies and measures aimed at encouraging investment in the country.
He said that measures such as the Executive Orders signed by the present administration were all aimed at encouraging the ease of doing business in the country.
Wanodi also urged Nigerians in the diaspora who want to come back home and contribute to the development of the nation’s economy not to hesitate to do so.
“The Federal Government has been working hard to make the investment climate profitable and easy for those who are already doing business in the country.
“I like the idea of investors knowing that the reason why you are coming home to do business is not only to help Nigeria, but that home is a good place to do business.
“ That is the only thing that will interest us and focus our minds ultimately, and it will help us and our country.
“ First and foremost, Nigeria is a very good place to do business, as there are numerous opportunities both in the oil and gas, maritime, among others, and it will be comfortable for all of us”, he said.
Wanodi pointed out that the private sector had enough opportunities to contribute to the development of the nation’s economy, saying the biggest refinery and the single largest fertilizer company in Nigeria are private sector driven.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
PH Airport To Get Certification In March Amid Criticisms
The Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa is to be certificated in March this year, according to the airport manager, Mr Felix Akinbinu.
Akinbinu who doubles as the airport’s South-South Regional Manager, in an interview with newsmen recently, said the airport certification process, which he described as capital intensive, would be licensed in two months time.
He explained that the processes of the licensing which is the certification had been on since last year before the outbreak of the Coronavirus which, he said, slowed down the process.
According to him, the Port Harcourt airport had been penciled down to be certificated alongside other two airports like Aminu Kano International Airport and Akanu Ibiam international Airport, Enugu.
“Right now, we are resuming training virtually, on the areas that are very vital to the certification.
“Today, I have inaugurated a task force on the enforcement of all the orders given by the Federal Government for security and safety at the airport, particularly as it relates to Covid-19 protocol.
“We believe that any moment from now; say in two months from now, the airport will be licensed”, he said.
On the reopening of the VIP/Protocol Lounge of the Rivers State Government, Akinbinu explained that the lounge though owned by the state, was being operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).
He said that everything about the reopening of the lounge depended on the Rivers State Government, adding that the state government had indicated interest in renovating the lounge.
On whether the poor environmental conditions of the airport would not affect its certification, the airport manager admitted that the poor situation had been an issue even before he took over as the airport manager, adding that the situation was aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He, however, said that he had given instructions to the aviation security operatives to allow non traveling persons at the airport to use the toilet facilities at the terminal building for now based on humanitarian ground until a toilet facility would be built for them outside the terminal building.
It would be recalled that visitors and those doing businesses at the airport had recently chided the management of the airport for poor environmental conditions and lack of toilet facilities for them.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Diaspora: CBN Flays Continued Remittances In Naira
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has expressed displeasure over continued diaspora remittances into the country in Naira, instead of dollars, by International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) and unlicensed companies, contrary to its directives.
Director, Trade and Exchange Department of CBN, Dr O.S. Nnaji, said in a circular, last Friday, that the action contravened the apex bank’s directive that all remittances be paid to beneficiaries in dollars.
The circular, entitled, “Modalities For Payout of Diaspora Remittances”, was posted on the CBN website last Friday.
“Further to our circular titled “Receipt of Diaspora Remittances: Additional Operational Guidelines, “, it has come to our notice that some IMTOs and unlicensed companies continue to facilitate diaspora remittances into the country in Naira, “in clear contravention of the Central Bank of Nigeria directive that all remittances be paid to beneficiaries in dollars,” it said.
The circular clarified that only licensed IMTOs were permitted to carry on the business of facilitating Diaspora remittances into Nigeria, stressing that all diaspora remittances must be received by beneficiaries in foreign currency only, whether via cash and/or transfers to domiciliary accounts of recipients.
The CBN said: IMTOs are not permitted, under any circumstances, to disburse diaspora remittances in Naira (either in cash or by electronic transfers) be it through naira remittance settlement accounts, which had been directed to closed, third party accounts or via any other payment platforms within and/or around the Nigeran financial system.
It said that the measures were intended to promote transparency,grow diaspora remittancesand significantly improve foreign exchange inflows into Nigeria.
The bank said that strict sanctions,including withdrawal of operating licenses, would be imposed on any individuals and/or institutions found to be aiding, abetting or directly contraveningthese guidelines.
For unlicensed operators, the CBN said it would not hesitate to authorise the closure of their accounts in Nigerian banks, including being barred from accessing banking services in Nigeria.
It promised continued monitoring of developments in this regard, adding that it would also issue further guidance as appropriate.
