MURIC Urges Dialogue Over Tribal Clashes

The Presidency has reacted to the renewed calls by some individuals and socio-ethnic groups to restructure Nigeria.

Buhari in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said his administration will not succumb to threats and undue pressure over the matter.

This is coming days after Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG urged President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure Nigeria to avoid the possibility of break up.

Some socio-cultural groups including Ohaneze Ndigbo and Afenifere, as well as Niger Delta agitators and individuals have renewed the call for restructuring of Nigeria.

Buhari dismissed the recurring threats as unpatriotic outbursts, adding that the government would not take any decision against the interest of 200 million Nigerians.

Part of the statement read: “The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, “the nation will break up.”

“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis.

“Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of health crisis.”

Buhari added that as an elected leader under this constitution, he would continue to work with patriotic Nigerians in line with the Parliamentary processes to finding solutions to issues affecting the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.