Many Injured As Gas Explosion Rocks Rivers Community
Scores of persons were injured while some residents fled their homes after a gas plant went up in flames in Rumuodomaya community, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday night.
The resultant fire at the gas station was also feared to have claimed the life of one person.
The gas explosion was said to have occurred at Adros Gas Plant off Port Harcourt-Owerri Airport Road, around the headquarters of Obio/Akpor at the Rumuodomaya suburb.
The explosion occurred about 8:45pm with a loud sound which caused panic among residents of the area with some fleeing their homes in fear.
The cause of the explosion could not be immediately ascertained as of the time of filing this report.
It was not clear whether there were casualties but some of the workers on the night shift were said to have suffered severe burns.
Police and other security agencies have been mobilized to the scene at the time of filing this report.
It was gathered that the reverberation from the explosion was first heard at exactly 8.43pm.
Sketchy information has it that the explosion started with one of the gas tankers within the gas plant before spreading to other gas tanks and reserve.
Some residents who spoke with The Tide, said over five persons suffered severe burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital, noting that the devastation rate was high due to failure of fire service to respond promptly to distress calls.
One of the residents, who said he works at a nearby company, said that a security man attached to the gas station was among those critically injured.
He said: “Musa is among them. We call him our papa. He is still in the hospital. The people in the hospital said they don’t know if he will survive. Still, even Innocent (another victim), is in the hospital now. Musa is a security man. He has been there as a security man. He is from Taraba State”.
An eyewitness said many people fled initially, adding that it was some residents, including Northern settlers, that mustard the courage with some indigenes, to go close to the scene when fire fighters were not forthcoming.
The resident said: “We just tried our best to quench (extinguish) it (fire). Nobody came here. It was only the police that were trying to protect people and the property and blocked the roads, so that cars will not enter. You know they are carrying fuel. The only thing is that the police people tried. Supposing that chamber explodes, what will happen in Rumuodomaya? No fire service”.
The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon Solomon Eke, was said to have later mobilized security agencies and personnel of the fire service to the scene.
While the security operatives cordoned off that axis of Airport Road, the fire service personnel worked round the clock to put out the fire triggered by the blast.
Adros is unarguably one of the biggest distributors of cooking gas in Port Harcourt.
This is happening less than 24 hours after the Osadebe Gas Plant Explosion in Agbor, headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said its officials had visited the scene of the incident and commenced investigation into the cause of the fire outbreak.
The Zonal Controller of the DPR, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, Bassey Nkanga, confirmed the incident to journalists, and added that the impact of the disaster has yet to be determined.
But as at the time of filling this report, the state police command could not confirm if any person actually died as a result of the blast.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Covid-19: 700m Students Locked Out Of School In Nigeria, Others -World Bank
Despite the gradual reopening of schools worldwide following their shut down as a result of the outbreak of Coronavirus disease, no fewer than 700 million students are still locked out of school globally, with the majority of them being from low and middle-income countries like Nigeria.
Also, due to learning losses, that is the time lost to school closures, and the increases in drop-out rates that the closures brought along, an estimated $10trillion is lost in earnings.
This is part of a report released at the weekend by the World Bank titled, “Urgent, effective action required to quell the impact of Covid-19 on education globally.”
According to the report, “2020 marked a dramatically different childhood experience that these young people will remember for the rest of their lives, and a different teaching experience where teachers have had to rapidly adapt, be creative and shift roles.
“Covid-19 has created the worst crisis in education and learning in a century. Before Covid-19, there was a learning crisis, 258 million children of primary and secondary school age were out of school and learning poverty in low and middle-income nations was 53 per cent – meaning over half of the 10-year-old children couldn’t read and understand a simple text – in sub-Saharan Africa, it was close to 90 per cent.
“At the peak of the closure of schools in April, 2020, 94 per cent of students or 1.6 billion children were out of school and even now, 700 million are still studying from home in huge uncertainty,” the report stated.
The bank noted that the development had led to a contraction in family incomes leading to a higher level of school dropouts and that the situation had been aggravated by a huge reduction in government budgets.
It added that more girls were dropping out of school and many more into child marriage and adolescent fertility.
On the impact of the disease on tertiary education, the bank said at the peak of the pandemic, 220 million tertiary education students were affected globally.
“Practical skilled and training not being able to hold in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), due to social distancing,” the report said, adding that negatively affected the impartation of necessary skills into students.
The bank stated that in 2020, about $5.3billion was committed by it to supporting education in low and middle-income nations and over $6.2billion had been earmarked for the same purpose this year.
It added that its teams were working with countries along with three phases of Covid-19 response.
From the response, the bank hopes to reach over 400 million students and over 16 million teachers globally.
The bank concluded by saying that “the pandemic opens a once in a lifetime opportunity where long-overdue investments in technology, teachers and parents and communities might happen faster and better,” and urged nation to do the needful in that respect.
Nkanga’s Death Has Left A Void In N’Delta, Wike Laments
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the untimely death of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Chairman, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd) has dealt a severe blow to Niger Delta struggle.
Wike made this assertion when he visited the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom at the Government House, Uyo, yesterday, to commiserate with him over the death of Nkanga and the state Chairman of PDP, Udo Ekpenyong.
The Rivers State governor said the death of the PANDEF chairman has created a deep void in the agitation for restructuring of Nigeria in line with the principle of true federalism.
“The PANDEF chairman stood for the struggle of the Niger Delta, restructuring of this country. As Rivers people, we are all from Niger Delta. We face the same problems. So, if anything happens to Akwa Ibom State, it also affects Rivers State. We have lost a voice. Whether anybody likes it or not. We have lost a voice.”
Wike, who described the death of both the PANDEF and PDP chairmen as painful, urged Udom and the people of Akwa Ibom State to take solace in God over the death of these two great sons of the state.
In appreciation of the immense contribution of the late PANDEF chairman to the Niger Delta struggle, Wike said Rivers State Government will collaborate with Akwa Ibom State Government to support his family and accord him a befitting funeral.
“My brother, we will support you to sustain the family. We will support you for the burial of the late PANDEF chairman. Rivers State Government will want to be fully involved in whatever it takes to give him a befitting burial.”
Wike, also lamented the abrupt death of Ekpenyong who was just recently elected chairman of the party in the state.
In his response, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, thanked Wike and Rivers State delegation for standing by the people of Akwa Ibom in their moment of grief.
Udom said the death of Nkanga, who was the Director General of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Divine Mandate Campaign organisation 2015 and 2019, was emotionally devastating to him and the people of the state.
“He was my DG for both first term and second term. For somebody who had been your director general for first and second term, you know the man must have proven that high level of loyalty and integrity.
“What he doesn’t say in front of you, he will never say it behind you. He was that man at that level of integrity, character.”
He urged the governors of the South-South states to collaborate with the Akwa Ibom Government to give Nkanga a befitting funeral next month.
Udom, who described death as a mystery that only God understands, said he was saddened about the death of his state party chairman, who according to him epitomizes loyalty.
“In fact, my party chairman when they are introducing him, they use to call him Mr Loyalty. He was that loyal to our party. He had served the party at the national level; he started serving the party at the state level. If you want any definition for loyalty, just look for Udo Ekpenyong.”
