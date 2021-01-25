I Deserve A Second Term-ABOLGA Boss

As council chairmen in the 23 local government areas of Rivers State and other aspirants warm up for the April 17, 2021 local government elections in the State, the stakes are very high, especially for those gunning for a second term. This is following the directive by the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for them to showcase what they have been able to put on ground in terms of projects in their first outing which is gradually coming to an end, for them to secure second term tickets on the platform of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Against this backdrop, The Tide embarked on a project tagged, ‘Operation Show Your Projects’ by which the council chairmen are expected to use the media platform to show to the world what they have been able to do for their people within the past three years to justify their bid for a second term in office, even as the council polls are fast approaching.

The Governor’s tall order, from all indications, appear to be the minimum requirement for the incumbent local government helmsmen to seamlessly secure the PDP ticket in the forthcoming elections in keeping with the giant development strides of the Wike administration at the State level.

It is on the strength of this that the Executive Chairman of Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Hon Daniel Opelia Daniel, graciously took the first shot in reeling out the projects vis-a-vis his achievements in office in this interview while at the same time highlighting what makes the local government tick even in the face of debilitating challenges of finance and nature.

Tucked in the far end of the Orashi region of the state, Abua/Odual Local Government Area is unique in a sense, as it is located on both water and land, making the terrain a little bit complex and difficult in terms of accessibility and preponderance of economic activities.

Despite constraints militating against large scale development, as the area hardly boasts of the business mix as could be found in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas, particularly in relationship to having a buoyant internal revenue generating mechanism to complement its monthly receipts from the Federation Accounts.

In spite of this seeming setback, Hon Daniel happily beats his chest and comes to the inevitable verdict that his stewardship thus far has provided the much-needed dividends of democracy to his people, which makes him deserving of a second term. For him, it is so far, so good.

Of a truth, Daniel is a man who does not only engage in infrastructural development but also in human capacity building, which he believes is the actual wealth of the people. This ultimately makes him involve them in economic activities, which is the thrust and direction of his administration’s developmental projects.

A crack team of The Tide crew, comprising the General Manager, Chief Ernest Chinwo, the Acting Editor, Mrs Juliet Njiowhor, veteran journalists, Dagogo Josiah and Ben Obe with a team of reporters and camera man were in Abua/Odual Local Government Area to see first hand the projects so far executed.

Excerpts.

From our poll, you are among the top five best chairmen in the state. What is your reaction to this?

I am not surprised because I have managed the resources properly and our achievements are there for all to see. Our books are also open for scrutiny.

What will you describe your almost three years in office like?

It has been challenging and tasking, humbling and fulfilling. I feel so grateful.

Tell us how you have piloted the affairs of the council in two years plus?

We inherited a workforce that gulps over 70 percent of the allocation after statutory deductions. The previous administration got approval to employ 100 persons but ended up employing 490 persons . This increased the wage bill by a 100percent . That is from 43 million to about 82 million . This is a move that is highly unreasonable by any standard.

What is the average monthly JAAC allocation of your council?

Averagely, I will say it is between N150million to N160million, JAAC allocations come after statutory deductions such as Local Government Civil Service Commission, Traditional Rulers Council, the Primary Health Care Board and the Local Government Pension Board . All these institutions

have a percentage that are by law allocated to them monthly.

What are the other challenges of the local government?

The 1999 Constitution has to be reviewed if the Local Governments across the country are to operate with maximum results . The constitution is what gives room to all the instability in Local Government Administration.

What have you been able to do despite the challenges you pointed out?

When we came in, we carried out a need assessment and within the powers of the LGA, we thought that we can shrewdly manage the little resources to embark on meaningful projects that will affect the people, so, we thought it wise to complete the market that has been abandoned for seven years . And we awarded the contract for the completion of the market .

We also in the process awarded the Park which was built at the time we were still in the Old Ahoada Local Government Area. The park was almost a refuge site . Today, as I speak , we have paid 100 percent for the two projects and the park is now in use while the market is undergoing finishing touches .

The Anyu Civic Centre was also in an uncompleted state so we upgraded it .

There was high cry of lack of proper transportation in the Main Riverine communities ( Adada ,Ogboloma axis), so, we provided two ferry boats at the cost of N3 million each.

We are also building a Civic Centre for the people of Omelema which is in a roofing stage .

What impact have you managed to make in education?

We paid a student grant of 20 thousand Naira to 358 undergraduate students and gave 200 thousand Naira each to Abua/Odual students in Law School for the 2019/2020 batch B .

In respect to power , what can you tell us?

Because majority of our people are farmers , we decided to undertake payment of electricity bill for them to cushion the effect of bills . I started this as a Caretaker Chairman and have continued same up to date . And let me add that we don’t only pay the bills , we maintain all electrical facilities in the whole of Abua area because the Odual axis has not been connected yet.

Mr Chairman , what have you done for your fellow Elected Officials, councillors and Vice Chairman?

Ordinarily, the law grants loan of N1.3 million to councillors but I looked at it and said, what car can a councillor buy with N1.7 million? So we came up with a resolution that in order to better the lives of these officers after living office , their loans should be increased by a 100 percent . And today, we have paid all of the lawmakers .

What is your working relationship with the governor like?

The Governor has given us freedom to operate and his doors are also open for us to run to him for advice and guidance

For me, he has been like an elder brother and a father. Any Chairman who has Wike as a Governor and is not doing anything should blame himself.

How will you rate the governor’s performance?

His performance has been excellent. I will give him above 80 percent.

How much debt is the council owing under you and how much did you inherit?

The council under my watch is not owing a dime . We have done all that we have done without taking a loan. On debts inherited, yes, we inherited judgment debts and their likes running into millions of naira, but we have successfully upturned those judgment debts through the legal process.

Highlights of Achievements:

Re-construction of Ailing Infrastructure:

On assumption of office as chairman, Daniel was of the view that as he assumed duties in 2018 as an elected Executive Chairman, he took the bull by the horn despite the poor allocation, embarked on reconstruction of some moribund infrastructure in the LGA as abandoned by my predecessors before arrival. The cost of reconstruction contract gulped up to N29 million, which according to him, is 95 percent of the sum stated above.

Market And Town Hall Projects:

The chairman who disclosed that the council under his watch was able to re-construct the market structure that collapsed due to torrential flood in the area which amount to N21, 235,000 is a land mark achievement of his administration.

He further disclosed that a town-hall projected at Omelema-Abua which his government embarked

upon at the cost of N30 million is nearing completion, including the daily market, among other projects speaks volume.

These, he affirmed remained the major projects we have envisaged. Though, opted that during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was able to provide the people with sound and result-oriented development in the area, which some of them could not be completed due to the ouster of the latter as Nigeria’s President.

Ravaging Flood:

The chairman also lament the repeated ravaging of flood during the rainy season as the roads, farm lands, bushes and other aquatic lives which represents the source of livelihood of the people of the LGA, were badly affected, urges the Rivers State Government (RSG) and other agency of government responsible for checking flood to visit Abua/Odual LGA as the people source of livelihood had been washed away by flood.

He said that council was able to tackle the scourge with the little resources at its disposal was used to phase out the heat of the flood in the area.

Dwindling Finances:

The Chairman, despite the dwindling finances of the council, was able to embark on some projects to improve the state of the people’s welfare.

Executed Projects:

The Council boss was able to list some on-gong and completed projects in the LGA to include, an ultra-modern market awarded at the cost of over N125million, the Abua, central motor park constructed at over N88million, and town-hall at Anyu Community in the Odual Districts of the LGA, which amounts to N21million.

He listed an on-going town hall project in Omelema at the cost of N8million, while 358 Abua/Odual students in higher institutions in Nigeria got sum of N20,000 each to go back to school after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

13 law students, accounding to the council boss were given N200,000 each.

Renovation of Council’s Headquarters:

The Chairman of the LGA, Hon Daniel Daniel also disclosed that he renovated the council headquarters at Abua Central.

Procurement of Out-board Engine

Council, the chairman said, procured tow out-board engines to ease transportation at Odual axis, He stressed that his

Over bloated Workforce:

The Council Chairman said that his government also inherited an over-bloated workforce, stating that the council had 400 workers when he assumed duty as chairman.

Thereafter, another 100 workers were employed by the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission.

Wage Bill:

Daniel, as chairman of Abua/Odual put the council’s wage bill at N80 million monthly, adding that his government pays ‘ex-trouble makers’ the sum of N100,000.00 each every month to maintain peace and security in his domain under the supervision of the police and other security agencies. And interestingly, he said they are about 35 in number on the council’s payroll.