Nation
Fulani Eviction: Igboho Tackles Presidency On Arrest Order
Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, has vowed that Fulani herdsmen must be chased out of Yoruba land.
He was reacting to the order given by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for his arrest.
Igboho had last week giving the Fulani residing and doing business in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government of Oyo State a 7-day ultimatum to leave the area.
And a week later, he made good his threat when he and his supporters stormed the area insisting that the Fulani must leave the town.
A Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, told the BBC, last Saturday, that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ordered the arrest of Igboho for giving quit notice to Fulani herdsmen.
But in series of tweets on Saturday night, Igboho recalled some instances where the herdsmen had killed and maimed and destroyed property without the government ordering their arrests.
He tweeted: “And it’s not a crime to kill Dr Aborede whose farm was invaded and destroyed by Fulani cows, later went to Seriki Fulani house to lay complain, but was tied and butchered and nothing happened?
“This one we have started here in Oyo State will not end here. We are going to other parts of the South-West. Tell herdsmen in Ekiti State, Ondo State and Osun states; in fact, in all South-West states that we are coming.
“This is not about politics, money or fame but the freedom of Yoruba nation from the killer Fulani herdsmen.
“Federal Government did not order the inspector general of police to find and arrest the killer of Dr Aborede, Oko Oloyu and other prominent Yoruba elites kidnapped at Ibarapa, Oyo State but they are planning to arrest me. Let’s see how it goes.
“We are taking back our land from all these Fulani herdsmen terrorising us. May God help us.”
Nation
Abia’s Foremost Monarch, Enweremadu Dies At 77
The Traditional Head of Ngwaland (Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu) in Abia State, Eze Benard Enweremadu, is dead, his family announced last Saturday.
The heir apparent, Christopher Enweremadu, announced the death of the first-class traditional ruler in a statement issued at the deceased’s country home in Ahiaba Ngwaukwu Autonomous Community in Isialangwa North Local Government Area.
Christopher, a former Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, stated that Enweremadu died on January 17 at the age of 77.
The royal father, who mounted the traditional stool of Ezeukwu of Ngwa Ukwu at age 33, marked his 44th anniversary on the throne on October 23, 2020.
He was coronated on October 23, 1976, to become the 13th traditional head of Ngwaland.
He was the deputy chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in the old Imo and later became the Chairman of Abia Council of Traditional Rulers.
Nation
MURIC Urges Dialogue Over Tribal Clashes
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called for dialogue over tribal clashes in Oyo State and appealed to the Federal Government to apply caution in handling the fragile situation.
The group’s director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, made the appeal in a statement issued in Lagos, yesterday,
“A tribal activist who gave quit notice to non-indigenes in Igangan, Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, allegedly led indigenes of the area to attack the latter on January 22.
“The incident allegedly resulted in the destruction of houses and vehicles. The Igangan incident must be condemned by all lovers of peace.
“At the same time, we cannot close our eyes to the pain and suffering of farmers and indigenes of the area that criminals regard as soft targets for kidnapping, armed robbery.
“It is crystal clear that it is not a religion matter though some have been misled into labelling it as such. Our focus must be the criminals, not any tribe,’’ he said.
Akintola advised the Federal Government to consult widely with elders from all the states of the federation concerning the issue with a view to finding a comprehensive solution.
“Federal Government should also seek advice from other African countries where the same crisis has been on the front burner at one time or the other since this conflict is not restricted to Nigeria alone.
“To douse tension immediately, both the Federal Government and the Oyo State government should undertake to speedily and adequately compensate victims of the latest conflict in Igangan, Oyo State.
“MURIC’s avowed motto is: `Dialogue, Not Violence’. We, therefore, advocate wide-scale dialogue in the present circumstances,’’ he stated.
Nation
… As Presidency Insists Buhari Won’t Restructure Nigeria
The Presidency has reacted to the renewed calls by some individuals and socio-ethnic groups to restructure Nigeria.
Buhari in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said his administration will not succumb to threats and undue pressure over the matter.
This is coming days after Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG urged President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure Nigeria to avoid the possibility of break up.
Some socio-cultural groups including Ohaneze Ndigbo and Afenifere, as well as Niger Delta agitators and individuals have renewed the call for restructuring of Nigeria.
Buhari dismissed the recurring threats as unpatriotic outbursts, adding that the government would not take any decision against the interest of 200 million Nigerians.
Part of the statement read: “The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, “the nation will break up.”
“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis.
“Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of health crisis.”
Buhari added that as an elected leader under this constitution, he would continue to work with patriotic Nigerians in line with the Parliamentary processes to finding solutions to issues affecting the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.
