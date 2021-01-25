FRSC Deploys Safety Engineers In Ondo

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Kola Ologbondiyan has described remarks credited to Prof Attahiru Jega on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government as a vindication of the position of the party that governance in the past five and a half years has been the worst in the history of the country.

Ologbondiyan stated this, yesterday, in a reaction to Jega’s description of the Buhari-led government as hugely disappointing.

The former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman had in a recent interview with a national daily scored the Federal Government low, saying, “He (Buhari) has disappointed so many people. He still has time to correct things if he has the capacity to do that. Frankly, his government has been very disappointing.

“Governance has been very poor at the federal level and many of the states. That is why we are seeing challenges everywhere; whether it is insurgency, banditry, armed robbery or other things.”

The PDP spokesman said Jega has merely repeated what the PDP and majority of Nigerians have been saying since Buhari became President in 2015.

He said: “It is good that someone like Prof. Jega is now talking. He has merely stated what this party and the majority of Nigerians home and in the Diaspora have been saying. This President has nothing to offer this nation.

“No one is surprised anymore that almost six years in office, President Buhari has failed to deliver on the promises he made to Nigerians first in 2015 and again in 2019.”

That said, the publicity secretary likened Jega’s jibe on Buhari to a vice chancellor, who years after awarding his student a degree, comes to the public to question the student’s worthiness for certification in the first instance.

“This is like a vice chancellor, who having signed the degree certificate of his student now turned around to question the student’s qualification ab initio.

“There has been no time our beloved country has been this bad and all Nigerians are asking for is a turnaround of the economy, improved security, and accountable governance,” he added.