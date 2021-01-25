Diaspora: CBN Flays Continued Remittances In Naira

The Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa is to be certificated in March this year, according to the airport manager, Mr Felix Akinbinu.

Akinbinu who doubles as the airport’s South-South Regional Manager, in an interview with newsmen recently, said the airport certification process, which he described as capital intensive, would be licensed in two months time.

He explained that the processes of the licensing which is the certification had been on since last year before the outbreak of the Coronavirus which, he said, slowed down the process.

According to him, the Port Harcourt airport had been penciled down to be certificated alongside other two airports like Aminu Kano International Airport and Akanu Ibiam international Airport, Enugu.

“Right now, we are resuming training virtually, on the areas that are very vital to the certification.

“Today, I have inaugurated a task force on the enforcement of all the orders given by the Federal Government for security and safety at the airport, particularly as it relates to Covid-19 protocol.

“We believe that any moment from now; say in two months from now, the airport will be licensed”, he said.

On the reopening of the VIP/Protocol Lounge of the Rivers State Government, Akinbinu explained that the lounge though owned by the state, was being operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

He said that everything about the reopening of the lounge depended on the Rivers State Government, adding that the state government had indicated interest in renovating the lounge.

On whether the poor environmental conditions of the airport would not affect its certification, the airport manager admitted that the poor situation had been an issue even before he took over as the airport manager, adding that the situation was aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, said that he had given instructions to the aviation security operatives to allow non traveling persons at the airport to use the toilet facilities at the terminal building for now based on humanitarian ground until a toilet facility would be built for them outside the terminal building.

It would be recalled that visitors and those doing businesses at the airport had recently chided the management of the airport for poor environmental conditions and lack of toilet facilities for them.

By: Corlins Walter