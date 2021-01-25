Environment
COVID-19: Monarch Warns Against Unsanitary Habits
Following the increasing cases of Coronavirus pandemic in Rivers State and across the country, Paramount Ruler of Rumuoduwere Clan in Elelenwo, Eze Ken Otto, has warned against all forms of unsanitary habit by the people.
Eze Otto in an interview with newsmen in his palace said, regular hand washing with running water and soap must be observed by the people as well as the wearing of face masks.
According to him, it is imperative for his subjects to comply with the directive of government as law-abiding citizens to avoid contributing to the rise of the pandemic in the state.
He said, his community must support the collaborative effort of the Rivers State government to curtail the menace in the state.
Eze Ohna Odu IV explained that recent experiences have shown that lockdown is worse than the COVID-19 pandemic, hence the need to maintain government directives by observing social distancing, hand sanitising, wearing of face mask as well as other measures to avert the spread.
Eze Otto said Rivers State government should be commended and supported for putting necessary safety measures on ground to save the lives of Rivers state residents of which his subjects are beneficiaries.
He said further that, “from what we are witnessing about the second wave of COVID-19, the need to reemphasise support to government by observing all preventive measures is paramount.
As we go into 2021, it is imperative for us to obey government directives especially in public places by wearing face mask, sanitising hands and observing social distancing.
“As Rivers State government shows concern for its citizenry, we must show maximum support and cooperation,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Rumuodomaya Police Division has vowed to maintain its constitutional role of maintaining lives and property.
The Division also said its doors were open to members of the public on useful information about safety of the citizenry.
This wake up call was made by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Muktar Muhdi
CSP Muktar said this last week when he was honoured by a media group for exhibiting professionalism, especially during the #End SARS protest.
He said the issue of policing is everyone’s business, hence all hands must be on deck to secure a better society, while commending the Rivers State Commissioner of Police for ensuring peace in the state.
Environment
COVID-19: Monarch Warns Against Unsanitary Habits
Following the increasing cases of Coronavirus pandemic in Rivers State and across the country, Paramount Ruler of Rumuoduwere Clan in Elelenwo, Eze Ken Otto, has warned against all forms of unsanitary habit by the people.
Eze Otto in an interview with newsmen in his palace said, regular hand washing with running water and soap must be observed by the people as well as the wearing of face masks.
According to him, it is imperative for his subjects to comply with the directive of government as law-abiding citizens to avoid contributing to the rise of the pandemic in the state.
He said, his community must support the collaborative effort of the Rivers State government to curtail the menace in the state.
Eze Ohna Odu IV explained that recent experiences have shown that lockdown is worse than the COVID-19 pandemic, hence the need to maintain government directives by observing social distancing, hand sanitising, wearing of face mask as well as other measures to avert the spread.
Eze Otto said Rivers State government should be commended and supported for putting necessary safety measures on ground to save the lives of Rivers state residents of which his subjects are beneficiaries.
He said further that, “from what we are witnessing about the second wave of COVID-19, the need to reemphasise support to government by observing all preventive measures is paramount.
As we go into 2021, it is imperative for us to obey government directives especially in public places by wearing face mask, sanitising hands and observing social distancing.
“As Rivers State government shows concern for its citizenry, we must show maximum support and cooperation,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Rumuodomaya Police Division has vowed to maintain its constitutional role of maintaining lives and property.
The Division also said its doors were open to members of the public on useful information about safety of the citizenry.
This wake up call was made by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Muktar Muhdi
CSP Muktar said this last week when he was honoured by a media group for exhibiting professionalism, especially during the #End SARS protest.
He said the issue of policing is everyone’s business, hence all hands must be on deck to secure a better society, while commending the Rivers State Commissioner of Police for ensuring peace in the state.
Environment
‘Talc Products Contain Asbestos’
A report by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer Classification, says some talc-based products such as talc powder and cosmetics are carcinogenic because they contain asbestos.
According to the report, asbestos are close to talc deposits underground and can contaminate talc during mining.
Meanwhile, Foundation of the Conservation of the Earth (FOCONE), a Nigerian based non-governmental organisation, has called for the immediate withdrawal of talc products from the Nigerian market.
Consultant to the foundation, Kingsley Ozegbe, told newsmen at a press briefing in Port Harcourt that the use of cosmetic talc can cause mesothelioma.
According to the group, “mesothelioma is a malignant tumour that is caused by inhaled asbestos fibres and forms n the lining of the lungs, abdomen, or heart.
“Symptoms can include shortness of breath and chest pains,” adding that life expectancy for most mesothelioma patients is approximately 12 months after diagnosis.
The foundation wondered why a product which is not safe in the United States and Canada does suddenly become safe for humans in other parts of the world and Nigeria in particular and urged for the discontinuation of sales of talc-based products in Nigeria.
“We call on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Federal competition ad Consumer Protection Commission to robustly raise awareness about these developments to safeguard all citizens in Nigeria from harm.”
It also urged the public to note that other cosmetics like pressed powder, blush and eye shadow also contain talc, adding that consumers are advised to check products before using them.”
Environment
Rainy Season And Flooding In Rivers
There are signs that residents of Rivers State and environs may witness heavy rainfalls this year.
The signs are already ominous. For some weeks now, the clouds have been building up and some parts of the state especially Port Harcourt city and environs are experiencing what meteorologists usually describe as “light showers, lightning and thunder storm.”
According to Professor Emeritus Enuvie, Akpokodje, Rivers State and the Niger Delta region of Nigeria is located within the flood plains of Nigeria.
This description means that as long as there are rainy seasons, Rivers State and environs will continue to experience flooding, if nothing is done about it.
An Environmentalist Ogbunie Prosper Jeremiah, told The Tide through a WhatsApp message that inasmuch as man cannot control rains, what is needed are mitigative measures to control flooding.
“On early rainfall and attendant flooding, we cannot control rainfall, but put in place measures to mitigate flooding.”
Jeremiah, who is the Port Harcourt chapter chairman of the Nigeria Mining and Geoscience Society, Rivers/Bayelsa States, said aggressive publicity was needed to sensitise Rivers people with the view to preparing them ahead of the rainy season.
“So firstly, publicity on early warning on areas prone to flooding, the cause effect and what to do.”
He listed some measures that should be taken to check mate flooding in the forthcoming rainy season. Some of these measures according to him, include, cleaning and desilting of waterways and canals, cleaning of blocked drains, dredging of creeks/rivers to accommodate more volume of water while people should be discouraged from dumping waste into drains.
The NMGS chairman also called for the establishment of rehabilitation centres for people living in flood prone areas.
Other measures that should be put in place according to him, are construction of shore protectors in the riverine areas of the state.
Also speaking, another respondent, Miss Blessing Digbani, stressed the need for a proper waste disposal system, adding, while the government is doing its own parts, citizens should play their role in ensuring that drainages around the city are kept clean through regular desilting.
According to her, people should stop dumping of refuse both in drainages and on the roadside.
The environmentalist also urged for the constitution of a task force to monitor drainages, while government should ensure that more drainages are interlinked with the view to creating channels that will take water out of the city.
Digbani also called on residents to stop building on drainages and water right of ways,
On his part, Prince William Chinwo, regretted that some drainages in Port Harcourt City and environs are already filled with polymer products or plastics.
“Some of the new drainages are already filled with silts and polymer products or plastics.”
He said some of the sealed drainages have manholes that are very small, thus not able to be cleaned in case of blockade.
“People are still dumping refuse into public drains like observed in Sangana Street, so the problem of blockages lingers,” he said.
The environmentalist also condemned constant encroachment of people into flood right of way and river banks trough sand filling and property development.
He also regretted that the authorities, particularly the local government councils, were not taking the issue of sanitations seriously, adding their negligence was contributing to environmental lawlessness.
Chinwo also regretted that some motor parks and streets including some residential areas were lacking good sanitary facilities.
Also speaking, Chairman of Abua/Odual Local Government Council, Hon Daniel Opelia Daniel, said the problem of flooding, especially in the Orashi region of the state can be tackled through the dredging of the Mbiama River.
He said this will enable water to flow easily into the sea.
According to Mrs Christie Iwezor, all drainages in the city should be desilted while anyone caught dumping refuse into the gutters should be arrested and punished.
Trending
- Entertainment3 days ago
Checkout, Nollywood Actresses Likely To Wed In 2021
- Entertainment3 days ago
Omotola Accused Of Having Affairs With Oshiomhole
- Women3 days ago
Nigeria’s First Female Ambassador To US Emerges
- online games5 days ago
Reasons Why Train Travel is the Best
- Entertainment3 days ago
Why I Rejected Fela’s Marriage Proposal – Onyeka Onwenu
- Rivers3 days ago
Second Wave Of Militancy Imminent – IYC
- Fashion5 days ago
How to Keep Track of Fashion Trends
- Niger Delta21 hours ago
Teachers Protest Non-Payment Of Six Years Salaries