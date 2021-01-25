Maritime
Buhari Reinstates NPA Sacked Chairman, Demotes Amaechi’s Ally
President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the reconstitution of the Board of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), with the reinstatement of Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye from the South West as chairman.
Adesoye, who is former NPA board chairman, replaces Akinwunmi Recketts, a former Commissioner for Information in Cross River State under former Governor Liyel Imoke and an ally of the Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.
Recketts was, however, retained on the board to serve as non-executive member under the new chairman.
The appointments were contained in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina,
The statement also announced the re-appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) for the second term.
Adesina wrote, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as Managing Director, NPA for another five-year tenure.
“Other members of the board are : Prince Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu (South East zone), Akinwunmi Ricketts (South South zone), Ghazali Mohammed Mijinyawa (North East zone), Mustapha Amin Dutse (North West zone), and Abdulwahab Adesina (North Central zone)”.
The Tide, as at the time of filing this report could not ascertain if Ricketts demotion was connected with divergent opinion he expressed with the NPA Managing Director during the #EndSARS protests.
It would be recalled that Amaechi’s recommended candidates for the position of Director General and Board Chairman of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) were also turned down for other persons in a last minute power play in March 2020.
Industry observers are, however, worried about the rush by the Federal Government in handing out another five-year term to Hadiza when her first tenure expires in June, this year.
According to an observer who pleaded anonymity, Hadiza’s tenure has been extended twice in less than 12 months. Her five-year tenure expires in June 2021. Why then the rush in re-appointing her for another term?
He also described the power play at the NPA as strange.
“There is more to this. This is the first time in the history of this country that the chairman of the board of government corporation would be demoted and replaced with a sacked chairman”, he said.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Maritime
Buhari Reinstates NPA Sacked Chairman, Demotes Amaechi’s Ally
President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the reconstitution of the Board of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), with the reinstatement of Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye from the South West as chairman.
Adesoye, who is former NPA board chairman, replaces Akinwunmi Recketts, a former Commissioner for Information in Cross River State under former Governor Liyel Imoke and an ally of the Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.
Recketts was, however, retained on the board to serve as non-executive member under the new chairman.
The appointments were contained in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina,
The statement also announced the re-appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) for the second term.
Adesina wrote, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as Managing Director, NPA for another five-year tenure.
“Other members of the board are : Prince Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu (South East zone), Akinwunmi Ricketts (South South zone), Ghazali Mohammed Mijinyawa (North East zone), Mustapha Amin Dutse (North West zone), and Abdulwahab Adesina (North Central zone)”.
The Tide, as at the time of filing this report could not ascertain if Ricketts demotion was connected with divergent opinion he expressed with the NPA Managing Director during the #EndSARS protests.
It would be recalled that Amaechi’s recommended candidates for the position of Director General and Board Chairman of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) were also turned down for other persons in a last minute power play in March 2020.
Industry observers are, however, worried about the rush by the Federal Government in handing out another five-year term to Hadiza when her first tenure expires in June, this year.
According to an observer who pleaded anonymity, Hadiza’s tenure has been extended twice in less than 12 months. Her five-year tenure expires in June 2021. Why then the rush in re-appointing her for another term?
He also described the power play at the NPA as strange.
“There is more to this. This is the first time in the history of this country that the chairman of the board of government corporation would be demoted and replaced with a sacked chairman”, he said.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Maritime
Lagos Begins Renovation Of Six Jetties, Constructs Ferry Terminals
In a bid to boost its water transportation, the Lagos State Government has begun the renovation of its six jetties across the metropolis.
This is as the State Water Transport Authority (LASWA) plans to acquire seven ferries to boost its water transport networks.
The General Manager of LASWA, Mr Damilola Emmanuel, said in a statement that the Authority was embarking on a construction of ferry terminal at Badagry, to meet the current demand for water transportation within the State.
He identified the jetties being currently renovated as Liverpool, Ebute Ero, Bayeku, Mile 2, Ijegun Egba and Oke Ira-Nla, with an additional new terminal at Badagry to cater for water transportation needs of the citizenry, especially those in the coastal communities.
Emmanuel said further that the state government had also commenced channeli-sation of water routes to make it navigable for boats to glide safely, adding that Ilaje Bariga and Ojo/Badagry channels are currently undergoing dredging.
He assured that the Authority would focus more on safety on the waterways through constant campaigns and awareness on the proper usage and importance of life jackets, saying it is vital for survival during emergency.
Emmanuel appealed to Lagos citizenry to desist from dumping wastes on the roads and bridges during traffic, noting that the filth ultimately find their ways into the water channels which on the long run destroy aquatic life, pollute the water and the environment.
Maritime
Mariner Faults FG’s Use Of Private Firms For Maritime Security
A renowned master mariner in the country, Capt Augustine Olugbode, has faulted the Federal Government’s use of private firms to manage the security of the nation’s waterways.
This is coming against the backdrop of high spate of pirate attacks, kidnapping of crew members and attacks on vessels on the nation’s waterways, as reported by the global security watchdog, International Maritime Bureau (IMB).
Olugbode, who is former President, Nigerian Association of Master Mariners (NAMM), in a statement recently, warned that Nigeria may be “sitting on a keg of gunpowder,” if the arrangement was not revoked.
Capt Olugbode, who spoke on the controversial secure anchorage area operated by Ocean Marine Services Limited (OMSL), said under the OMSL contract, vessels calling at Nigerian ports paid $2,500 to OMSL for security and protection against attacks at a location mapped out around the Lagos harbour described as Secure Anchorage Area.
He described the security contract as a contrast to the international maritime laws.
“The contract is in contravention of international maritime laws and could jeopardise the security of the country.
“The issue of secure anchorage allowing a private firm to manage security of our waterways is like sitting on a keg of gunpowder. It is not the practice anywhere in the world for a maritime nation to allow a private firm to manage security because it is not safe for the country.
“We have the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and even the Navy to take charge of security of our waterways and not a private company because security could be compromised.
“A vessel could come in with illegal shipment, something that could jeopardise the security of a nation but because they are into business and want to make profit, they could compromise.
“We should not personalise national security. The Navy has always been the custodian of the maritime domain and not in combination with any other private firm. No country will put the security of its waterways in the hands of a private security company.
“The nation is not a personal property. When such information of private firms managing security goes outside the country, it appears we don’t even know what we are doing and yet we claim to be a maritime nation. So, we are calling on the government that this practice should be stopped completely,” he said.
Several maritime industry stakeholders have also kicked against the OMSL contract, which they described as illegal and adding to the cost of doing business at the ports in Lagos.
Olugbode disclosed that the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, said that in the first half of 2020, OMSL generated $17 million (N8.5 billion) which was not remitted into the coffers of the Federal Government.
“We felt that it isn’t necessary for people to be paying money to secure their vessels on the water. It is the responsibility of the government through the Navy and NIMASA to secure at zero cost to the owners,” he said.
Trending
- Entertainment3 days ago
Checkout, Nollywood Actresses Likely To Wed In 2021
- Entertainment3 days ago
Omotola Accused Of Having Affairs With Oshiomhole
- Women3 days ago
Nigeria’s First Female Ambassador To US Emerges
- online games5 days ago
Reasons Why Train Travel is the Best
- Entertainment3 days ago
Why I Rejected Fela’s Marriage Proposal – Onyeka Onwenu
- Rivers3 days ago
Second Wave Of Militancy Imminent – IYC
- Fashion5 days ago
How to Keep Track of Fashion Trends
- Niger Delta21 hours ago
Teachers Protest Non-Payment Of Six Years Salaries