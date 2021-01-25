Alleged Rape Victim Cries For Justice

A 21-year-old married woman (name witheld) allegedly raped by one Uchendu at Mgbuitanwo in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State has called for justice.

She alleged that the husband’s friend, Uchendu, who is a native of the community came to their house in the night of 13th January,2020 and asked her to give him knife to cut plantain after he had enquired from her and found out that her husband and her brother were not at home.

According to her, the suspect called her attention minutes later and asked her to open the door and take plantain for her husband.

She stated that she opened the door and took the plantain to the kitchen and while she was coming back, the husband’s friend held her and told her to comply or he will kill her.

She said despite the plea, the man dragged her and raped her on the bare floor at the corridor.

The Youth President of the community, Chinedu Jeremiah said the suspect was arrested by the youth two days after the alleged rape victim reported the incident and he was immediately handed over to the Rumuji Divisional Police headquarters in Emohua Local Government Area.

Mr Jeremiah said it was also a taboo for a man to have sex with a woman on bare floor in Mgbuitanwo whether they are married to each other or not, describing the alleged rape of the woman on the floor as not only a crime but a sacrilege in the community.

He said the suspect was handed over to the Police because the youth under his leadership did not condone criminality irrespective of ethnicity.

Meanwhile a human rights advocate, Prince Wiro who is also the Secretary of Board of Trustee Centre For Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign has called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident to determine the level of culpability of the suspect for possible prosecution.

The Tide gathered that Uchendu, 43,was detained at Rumuji Divisional Police headquarters.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni said investigation was ongoing on the matter.