World
Akufo-Addo Urges Action Against Insecurity In ECOWAS
President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government has called for concerted action by member countries to effectively tackle insecurity in the region.
Akufo-Addo made the appeal on Saturday during the 58th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, which was held virtually.
He said that the sub-region continued to face critical security challenges with deadly terrorist attacks in Mali, northeastern Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Niger, as he condemned the attacks in the region and community.
“We sympathise and extend our deep condolences to affected countries and the families of the victims.
“These developments must reinforce our conviction that we must pursue, even more vigorously, the actions we have begun, with the rapid implementation of the decisions of our Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism, held on 14th September 2019.
“This concerted effort, which must be a major priority objective of the community, is the best way for us to address collectively, the security challenge.
“And give ourselves the means to ensure the security of the populations of our community. Our dignity and our sovereignty are at stake,” Akufo-Addo said.
Akufo-Addo commended member countries who have kept to their commitments of paying their financial contribution to the US$1 billion ECOWAS Regional Security Fund (ERSF), created in support of the 2020-2024 Anti-Terrorism Action Plan.
The chairman of the authority said that raising the money had to be a high priority for ECOWAS because it enabled member states to act independently in the crisis.
“Your Excellencies will recall that the 2019 Summit created the Fund to cover a five (5) year period, 2020-2024.
“The UEMOA countries committed to contribute five hundred million United States dollars (US$500 million), whilst the Federal Republic of Nigeria also pledged three hundred and fifty million dollars (US$350 million);
“Leaving a balance of one hundred and fifty million dollars (US$150 million) for the six (6) remaining countries and other sources.
“Out of the five hundred million United States dollars ($500 million) pledged by the UEMOA countries, one hundred million ($100 million) has been disbursed directly to Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to assist them in their anti-terrorism activities.
“Out of the Nigerian pledge of three hundred and fifty million ($350 million), one hundred million United States dollars ($100 million) was pledged for 2020.
“Out of which eighty million dollars ($80 million) was to be used directly by them in their fight against terrorism on their northern border, and twenty million dollars ($20 million) was to go to the Fund.
“The Commission is awaiting confirmation transfer instructions for this amount, which will then leave a balance of two hundred and fifty million dollars to be contributed to the Fund by Nigeria.
“Ghana, on its part, has decided to pledge $50 million over the five year period of which $10 million is destined for the fund, and $40 million for the domestic empowerment of its border security against potential terrorist incursions.
“Half of the ten million dollars ($10 million), i.e., five million dollars ($5 million), has been paid by Ghana into the ESRF account, of which confirmation transfer instructions for this payment has been received by the commission.
“The remaining one hundred million dollars ($100 million), which is to be paid by the other five (5) countries, will complete the establishment of the entire fund. We need to do this as quickly as possible,” Akufo-Addo said.
He appreciated foreign Friends of ECOWAS for their support in ensuring that the ECOWAS Commission and the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) were able to broaden their scope of support to member states as a complement to their efforts.
Akufo-Addo said this was time for ECOWAS to work earnestly towards the vaccination of its populations and a time to send a strong signal to ECOWAS citizens after the summit of the determination and commitments to protect them.
In his remarks, Mr Jean-Claude Brou, President, ECOWAS Commission, reiterated that the sub-region continued to face the challenges posed by the terrorist threat in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Northern Nigeria.
Brou said the recurrent attacks of insurgents in some parts of the sub-region has led to grave loss of lives, displacement, destruction of property and a huge humanitarian crises.
“In this regard, it has become increasingly urgent to implement the Action Plan to combat terrorism approved in December 2019 by the Authority,” Brou said.
World
Turkey Moves To Revive Ties With EU
After a five-year hiatus marked by grievances over their rival claims to Mediterranean waters, Turkey resumes talks with Greece today in the first test of its hopes to reverse deteriorating relations with the European Union.
Diplomats say it will need more than a shift in tone and the withdrawal of Turkey’s survey vessel from disputed waters to silence calls from some EU states for sanctions on Ankara, which EU leaders will discuss in March.
“I don’t see any great reconciliation to move us off the trajectory we are on. It is going to take a significant gesture from Turkey,” one diplomat in Brussels said, adding there was no reason to be optimistic.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Brussels this week on a mission to maintain what he called the “positive atmosphere” between Ankara and the EU, said on Friday talks on Cyprus would be held in New York in the next two months.
Erdogan’s effort to build bridges with Turkey’s main trading partner comes as his government struggles with an economic slowdown. While the COVID-19 pandemic has been the main brake on growth, international tensions have also weighed on the economy.
Setting out a new economic path in November, Erdogan also promised reforms of Turkey’s judiciary after repeated criticism from Western allies who say the rule of law has eroded in Turkey after a 2016 coup attempt and subsequent crackdown.
Turkey has ignored several rulings by the European Court of Human Rights calling for the release of the country’s most prominent detainees, Kurdish politician Selahettin Demirtas and businessman Osman Kavala.
Erdogan has yet to spell out what measures will be taken, but has ruled out releasing the two men.
“How much Turkey will be able to meet its expectations from the EU without taking any (reform) steps is doubtful,” said Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat and head of Istanbul-based Centre for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies.
Better ties with Europe may also depend in part on how much Ankara can address differences with the new administration in the United States, after Washington imposed sanctions on Turkey last month over its purchase of Russian defence systems.
A day ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, incoming Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington would review whether further sanctions were necessary and accused NATO partner Turkey of not acting like an ally.
At a summit in December the EU said it would coordinate its response to Turkey with the United States, meaning that Ankara’s relations with Washington will be “a determinant factor in Turkey’s ties with the West as a whole”, Ulgen said.
Even before the talks with Athens start, the two sides disagree over what they should cover, with Greece insisting they should be limited to demarcating maritime territorial limits and Exclusive Economic Zones.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament on Wednesday Athens would not discuss issues it considered sovereign rights and would approach the talks with optimism but “zero naivety”.
Greece has ruled out discussion on other issues Turkey has raised, including demilitarization of eastern Aegean islands, saying that was an issue to do with sovereign rights.
Turkey has also been working on a roadmap to normalise ties with NATO partner France. French President Emmanuel Macron has been a vocal critic of Turkey’s military intervention in Libya and its challenge to Greek and Cypriot maritime claims.
Erdogan in return has accused Macron of harbouring an anti-Islamic agenda and questioned his mental state.
Turkey has appointed a new envoy to Paris – a former university classmate of Macron’s – and a diplomat said the two leaders had exchanged letters in which Macron proposed a video call.
But a French diplomatic source said it was too early to consider that Turkey had changed its ways. Paris would work with its partners on possible sanctions until Turkey’s words were met with concrete actions, the source said.
World
In First Calls To Leaders, Biden Speaks To Britain, Canada, Mexico
United States President, Joe Biden spoke with leaders of Canada, Britain, and Mexico in his first presidential calls since being inaugurated on January 20.
In his first call to a European leader, Biden discussed the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), climate change, and security with Britain’s Boris Johnson.
Johnson tweeted that it was “great” to speak to President Biden.
“I look forward to deepening the longstanding alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19,” he wrote on Saturday evening.
A Downing Street spokesperson said they also discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal and Johnson committed to resolving trade issues as soon as possible.
Britain is seeking new deals after its post-Brexit transition period ended and it officially left the European Union’s internal market and customs union this month.
The White House did not mention any trade discussions in a later confirmation of the call, but said Biden conveyed his intentions to strengthen the special Britain-U.S. relationship and revitalise translatlantic ties.
He also underscored support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.
Biden’s first call to a foreign leader after his inauguration was to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.
The two agreed to have a meeting next month to work on “renewing the deep and enduring friendship between Canada and the United States,” Trudeau’s office said.
The White House said the leaders talked about reinvigorating cooperation on combating the pandemic, defence, economic ties, and global leadership to address climate change.
Biden and Trudeau discussed their shared vision for sustainable economic recovery and agreed to cooperate to achieve net-zero emissions.
Biden also acknowledged Trudeau’s disappointment at his decision to rescind the permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, the White House said.
In one of his first actions as president, Biden revoked the permit issued in March 2019 for the pipeline, which would have carried oil from Canada to the U.S., stating that its construction was not consistent with his administration’s economic and climate goals.
Biden also spoke to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday.
The two leaders discussed migration among other topics and Biden described his plan to reverse the “draconian” immigration policies of the previous administration, the White House said.
Biden plans to slow illegal migration through providing aid to countries of origin, among other measures.
Biden told Lopez Obrador the U.S. would support Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador with four billion dollars to combat the root causes of migration, the Mexican president said in a Saturday speech.
The vast majority of people who attempt to make unauthorised crossings into the U.S. via its southern border with Mexico come from those three countries.
Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump had halted millions of dollars of financial help in a bid to push those countries to prevent their citizens from migrating towards the U.S.
World
Chile Regrets Panic Triggered By Mistaken Tsunami Warning
Authorities in Chile said on Saturday they regretted spreading panic with a mistaken tsunami warning calling for people to get out of coastal areas following an earthquake in Antarctica.
The interior ministry said on Twitter that a tremor of magnitude 7.1 struck at 8.36 p.m. 216 km northeast of the O’Higgins Chilean scientific base and called for the coastal regions of Antarctica to be evacuated because of a tsunami risk.
The ministry also sent a message to cellphones around the country urging people to abandon coastal areas, though the ministry later said it was sent in error.
“We want to provide peace of mind to the population, tell them that it is not necessary to evacuate the entire national territory, only the Antarctic base,” Miguel Ortiz of the ministry’s National Emergency Office (ONEMI) told a news conference.
He said the agency regretted the inconvenience caused by its messages, which he blamed on a technical error.
The tsunami warning for Antarctica was later lifted.
People in coastal cities including La Serena, to the north of Santiago, and Valparaiso, started to leave areas close to the coast after the warning until reports started appearing that it was a false alarm.
But as Chileans were reacting to the warning, a second tremor, of magnitude 5.6, struck the Chile-Argentina border region, at 9.07 p.m., the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said, at a depth of 133 km and 30km east of Santiago.
No damage was reported from either quake.
The second one was close to Codelco’s Andina and Teniente copper mines and Anglo American PLC’s Los Bronces.
The Chilean mining regulator Sernageomin said that workers, mining operations and facilities had reported no problems after the quake.
Sernageomin said that following the first quake, 80 people were evacuated from Chile’s main base in the Antarctic, the Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva Base on Fildes Peninsula west of King George Island, and 55 more from three other bases, along with five foreign bases.
The army said no damage was reported at the Antarctic base.
