2023: Let Old Folks In Politics Quit For Youths -Ejie

The International Commandant General, Chaplains of United Nigeria Chaplaincy, Prof Jide Josiah Ejie, has called for the transfer of power to the youths in 2023, saying that the gesture would pacify and calm down the various agitations by the youths across the country.

Ejie also said time has come for the older folks in governance to quit politics and allow the younger generation to take over the mantle of the nation’s leadership, adding that in doing so, Nigeria would be a peaceful place.

The ambassador of peace stated this while speaking at one-day international peace conference held at the Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State over the weekend.

He averred that the various agitations across the ethnic nationalities in the country were attributed to injustice and marginalization, saying that the unity of the country cannot be compromised.

“The unity of our country to remain indivisible, we don’t want Biafra, we don’t want Arewa, we don’t want Oduduwa. What we want is one Nigerian nation.

“Let our president come back and address the clamouring, balance his appointments to reflect national character. I have gone through all the 36 states of the federation, where I met both the poor and the rich. Let all the ethnic nationalities be represented in the appointment, especially the service chiefs”, he stated.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Commandant of the United Nigeria Chaplaincy, Prof Joseph Dominion, said the essence of the conference was to chat ways forward on how to ensure peace thrives in the country, adding that peace plays critical role in the advancement of any given society.

According to him, every individual has a role to play in promoting peace in the society as it cannot be left in the hands of the government alone to achieve.

He told all the agitators across the ethnic groups in the country that separation was not the best solution to the nation’s problems but that all hands must work together in order to move the country forward.

“Withdraw your bitterness, Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers must lay down their arms. Let’s talk peace. No nation can grow without peace, war is not the solution. We cannot leave the responsibility to the government alone”, he stated.