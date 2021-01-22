Focus
Wike In The Eyes Of History
Rivers State was on the global map for three weeks as eminent citizens of Nigeria joined Governor Nyesom Wike to commission projects in 11 Local Government Areas of the State.
This unprecedented development coming at a time most leaders in the world have used COVID-19 as excuse for non performance will surely remain legendary.
Many social commentators across the country, have opined with conviction, that the only person who can realistically beat this impressive record is Governor Nyesom Wike himself, especially when the next phase of projects commissioning which will unveil some of the most amazing and marvelous legacy infrastructural projects ever seen, commences in Rivers State.
Of course, the delivery of quality projects to the people is not new to Governor Wike. Everyone who has followed the trajectory of his administration objectively, will agree that he hit the ground running from the first day he assumed office in 2015, fixing roads and bridges, reorganising institutions and establishments, opening up clamped down spaces and courageously mending a broken, dysfunctional and deliberately abandoned State.
It was little wonder therefore that in just two years into his first term, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo visited Rivers State and amazed by the volume of work and projects already delivered and functional within that period, named Governor Wike ‘Mr Projects’. Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was to corroborate and revalidate the Vice President’s honest observation and endorsement a few months later when he visited Rivers State to commission some projects himself.
Projects commissioning has become synonymous with the Governor Wike administration in the last five years and even against the backdrop of the noisome buzzing of a jobless, fragmented and confused opposition in the State, one important fact which even his critics will admit and even concede to is that the construction of infrastructural projects like roads, bridges and jetties is not a one day job.
Quality projects require careful planning, expert handling and many months of hard work to ensure that projects are delivered to specification to serve the people for a long time.
This is what Governor Wike has achieved with class, panache, tremendous success and a lot of goodwill and appreciation from Rivers people who will be the beneficiaries of these projects.
Two major talking points stood out in the course of the just concluded projects commissioning in the State. The first was that most of the infrastructural projects were handled by renowned world class international and indigenous construction firms with the unparalleled German construction consortium, Julius Berger, at the top of the list and delivering a good number of the quality projects.
But the more exciting and quite audacious aspect of the entire projects inauguration spree has been the array of outstanding Governors, political leaders and national statesmen, cutting across partisan and geopolitical divides, who Governor Wike attracted to Rivers State as Special Guests to perform the projects inauguration ceremonies.
And the outpourings of praise from these leaders, peers and distinguished Nigerians, awed and amazed by the massive infrastructural transformation that is going on in Rivers State under Governor Wike’s watch, have been warm, sincere, uncensored and gushing with the unbridled admission of the Rivers Governor’s brilliant, astute, firm and commendable leadership qualities, in delivering quality legacy projects, that are not only in fulfilment of his campaign promises to the people but are also tailored to serve the needs of the people in their perculiar environments.
Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who commenced the first phase of the inaugurations when he commissioned Emeyal, Elelenwo, Ndoni and General Diriyai Streets on December 21, 2020, had only words of praise for Governor Wike who has exhibited total commitment to advancing the quality of life of his people with his landmark projects and for being an irrepressible democrat who has demonstrated uncommon vision and rare courage in working for the Rivers people and making a difference that is unprecedented and hardly to be equalled as well as advancing the unity of Nigeria.
“Nowhere has Governor Wike demonstrated this than in the constant and consistent liaison with his fellow colleague governors such as my humble self in the North. Let me assure the government and good people of Rivers State that the difference that Wike is making in Rivers State is unprecedented and can hardly be equalled,” Governor Fintiri said.
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, who commissioned the dualized Tombia Road and Amaji Street on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, showed the benevolence and generous side of Governor when he confessed how the Rivers Governor stood by him and the people of Benue State in their time of need.
“There came a time when I was an outcast and my people in Benue State were outcast. Nobody cared to visit for fear of persecution. We were like the lepers in the Bible. Yet, Wike stood up and came all the way to Benue State to see how we were fairing. We had over 500,000 IDPs in camps then. It was not easy to fend for these people. Wike came with very distinguished leaders from Rivers State and supported us.”
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, described Governor Wike as a brand, an icon, and symbol of everything good and a blessing to Nigeria, adding that by virtue of the professional expertise that has gone into the projects, especially the roads, given the topography of the areas, they will last for a long time as a legacy to the visionary administration of Governor Wike.
Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State applauded Governor Wike for delivering such quality roads project that connects several communities to ease movement of rural dwellers and confessed that he feels proud to be a Nigerian anytime he sees how Governor Wike, in spite of imposing challenges, has continued to deliver democratic dividends to Rivers people.
“This is so, because here is a Nigerian, a governor who has been able to deepen leadership, bringing people of capacity on board. Even using a local contractor to bring local content. This is the kind of Nigerian we need tomorrow. Someone who can lead and bring people on board with quality and capacity.
“I am always happy to be associated with Governor Wike. It is not because he is the most pragmatic governor in Nigeria. It is not because he has always worn the toga of leadership. It is also not because he has always tried to satisfy his people and defied all odds. But it is because of his capacity as the face of our party, the PDP. He is the face of leadership in Nigeria,” he added.
Speaking at the commissioning of the Saakpenwa -Bori road, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State acknowledged that many projects inaugurated by Governor Wike, were campaign promises which the Rivers Governor has been fulfilling for Rivers people since he assumed office.
“I congratulate Your Excellency on the accomplishment of this infrastructural milestone among many others which will undoubtedly make life more meaningful for the people of Ogoni land. I understand that this strategic road project was a campaign promise that has been truthfully fulfilled. Expectedly, it gladdens the hearts of Ogoni people and reinforces their faith in our constitutional democracy.
While Senator Birabi and Barr. Ledum Mitee, both noble sons of Ogoniland described the project as a monumental legacy Governor Wike has bequeathed to them, Veteran Rivers State journalist Comrade Blessing Wikina was to fully capture the essence and importance of the project thus: “Truly, Sweet smooth roads are no longer fantasies or fairy tales…with our two eyes open, and closed, we have seen it, touched it, felt it, heard about it, and also smelt it. Our Governor is building them. Governor Nyesom Wike deserves our thanks, and commendation. For showing that dreams, can be converted to reality, “ Wikina enthused.
Commissioning the Rehabilitated 11.53 kilometers Agbonchai-Oyigbo road, connecting Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Areas, former Senate Majority leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume described Governor Wike as a true nationalist who is an important voice in national affairs across parties, and always stands out as one who speaks the truth to power courageously.
“ There is new hope for the State and he is Wike. Now, Rivers is not only becoming a Garden City again but it is becoming a Golden City. May God continue to give you (Wike) the strength.
“And from today, know that you’re a leader in this country. If you’re not a friend and a nationalist, I will not be here, Fayemi will not be here and many other APC Governors. You’re one of the true Nigerians that I ever know. And if we have people like you that speaks the truth to power, Nigeria would have been better off for all of us.”
Senator Ndume also highlighted the peaceful and secure nature of Rivers State, when he commended Governor Wike for his feat in the fight against insecurity in the state, which had given the people the liberty to come out and participate fully in the spree of projects commissioning across the state, without fear.
You don’t know what you have until you lose it. What you’re doing here, we will never try it in Borno State.
Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, while commissioning the Abonnema Ring road noted that by executing projects in the hinterland land other than the city, the Wike administration has demonstrated equity and justice to Rivers people, adding that the lessons to be learnt from the series of projects inauguration in Rivers State by governors and other political leaders, should be for them to get inspired and replicate such development in their various States and at the national level.
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is a great friend of Rivers State asserted that the performance of Governor Wike has justified the confidence reposed in him by Rivers people who had re-elected him to serve them for a second term and described Governor Wike, as a bridge builder and a special gift to the country.
“Almost two years into your second term, I believe that you have justified their confidence. You have done so exceedingly well. Those following you and those following developments in Rivers and democratic development in Nigeria, know your place in this state, and at the national scene in delivering your mandate, and your efforts at building bridges across Nigeria. You’re indeed a special gift to the people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large,”
Speaking further Governor Tambuwal who also commissioned the Bonny/Bille Jetty on Saturday January 9th 2021 said: “It is not just about earning revenues, be it revenues from FAAC or from IGR. It is about having the grace of God in applying those revenues to the needs of the people. That is what I see here happening in Rivers State. You have done a lot in the area of human capital development. You have done a lot in the infrastructural development of the state and importantly bringing back security and safety of life in Rivers State. That is very key and that is very fundamental,”
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, in his comments, said that since the roads were first built by the colonial masters, no government had given them serious attention until this intervention by Governor Wike.
“You are one of the shining lights of our party because your good works speaks for itself. I don’t think another governor or governors of the other party can really compete with the governors of PDP,” he said.
The charismatic former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who now represents Imo West Senatorial District at the Senate, inaugurated the Rumuche/Rumuakunde/Ohna Awuse Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area and described Governor Wike as a courageous leader, who has spoken truth to power, and has continued to improve the lot of Rivers people with his project delivery mantra.
“ What brought me here today is not party. What brought me here today is love and friendship. I am not PDP, I am APC. Let us bring all like minds, all great people of Nigeria together. Rather than complaining , let us come together to make this country greater and greater as it should be,” the Owelle said.
Inaugurating the Rumuekini /Aluu Road project, former Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, expressed his delight to associate with Governor Wike because he has demonstrated through his projects that he is truly bonded with Rivers people and knows their needs. He equally noted that it is this level of leadership that has enabled Wike to conceive projects that are tailored to meeting those needs and eliminate the possibility of having white elephant projects.
“Governor Wike, because you commission projects, it is certain no project will be abandoned. I am proud to identify with the progress that you have made. I am proud to belong to PDP family. It is the spirit of PDP that is at work in your government and that spirit of PDP will come to work in Nigeria,” he stated.
Former Anambra State Governor and 2019 PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Peter Obi commissioned the Isiopko Internal Roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area and hailed Governor Wike for providing access roads to the Isiopko people, which will increase the quality of life they live, enhance property value and reduce poverty.
“Accountability in government is the most critical yardstick to determine good governance and to build the trust of the people. For recruitment into governance, competence capacity, and visible performance like we are seeing here today should be embraced,” Dr Peter Obi said.
Senate Minority leader and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who performed the inauguration of Isiodu Road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, urged Emohua people not to relent in believing in Governor Wike who they know as a leader who delivers on his promises
“Today, I have seen that you’re the real talk and do person. That you have been able to bring eminent Nigerians to come and be commissioning projects that you started and completed, since December 2020, is something that is unprecedented in Nigeria.
“Let me also say that you are an ambassador, a role model and also a shining light of PDP in Nigeria. Some people are angry that Governor Wike is commissioning roads every day. They should wait until he starts commissioning schools, hospitals then comes back to unveil the fly overs one after the other.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
Focus
Gov Wike Silences Critics With Legacy Projects
Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike started 2021 pretty much the same way he ended 2020, by playing host to a number of State Governors and political leaders from across Nigeria, in a colourful festival of commissioning some of his legacy Projects, spread across the length and breadth of Rivers State.
The carnivalesque atmosphere and the pomp and celebration that greeted Governor Nyesom Wike and his array of special guests, coupled with a robust display of the rich cultural heritage and traditional beauty of the diverse peoples in every community and local government they visited to commission the projects, were ample testimony that Rivers people loved and were indeed well pleased with their number one citizen.
Governor Wike even took time out to show off his celebrated street credibility as a man of the people by taking some of his special guests on a long stroll along some of the commissioned roads as Rivers people hailed him, both in the day time and under the resplendent beauty of shiny street lights on warm, glorious nights lit up like the foreign cities we always read about and see only on cable television and social media.
Governor Wike himself captured the beauty of the transformed ambience aptly during the commissioning of Emeyal, Elelenwo and General Diriyah Streets, all located in the New GRA Phase 2, Port Harcourt by the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Finitri, thus: “Today, if you come here in the night you’ll think it’s one of the areas in advanced countries.”
Indeed, Governor Wike had already whetted the expectations of the entire nation in his 2021 new year message to Rivers people, following the first phase of projects inauguration, when he stated categorically that: “In the same vein, we shall continue to give focused attention to the State’s physical and economic infrastructure and ensure that we deliver fabulous roads, bridges and flyovers to connect all parts of our State to ease the movement of goods and services, enhance economic growth and accelerate the development of the State”.
The schedule for the projects to be Commissioned was robust and precise and a prestigious A-list of distinguished dignitaries drawn from across the political divide in all the geopolitical zones of the country, were scheduled to perform the commissioning ceremonies.
The marathon projects Commissioning spree had commenced on Monday, December 21, 2020, when the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri commissioned Emeyal, Elelenwo, Ndoni and General Diriya Streets, and he only had words of praise for Governor Wike not only for his commitment to advancing the quality of life of his people with his landmark projects and making a difference that is unprecedented and hardly to be equalled, but also acknowledged Governor Wike as an irrepressible democrat who has continued to demonstrate uncommon vision and rare courage in working for the Rivers people as well as advancing the unity of Nigeria.
“It is really a rare privilege to commission landmark projects in Port Harcourt, the heart beat of the South-South. I am here on the basis that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the irrepressible democrat who has demonstrated an uncommon vision and rare courage in working for the Rivers people and advancing the unity of our country.
“Nowhere has Governor Wike demonstrated this than in the constant and consistent liaison with his fellow Governors such as my humble self in the North. Let me assure the government and good people of Rivers State that the difference that Wike is making in Rivers State is unprecedented and can hardly be equalled,” Governor Fintiri said.
On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, the dualized Tombia Road and Amaji Street was commissioned by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and according to the Benue Governor, associating with Governor Wike has been rewarding because, aside the fact that it helped facilitate his return to PDP and secure the party’s ticket for his second term as governor, he also got morale and financial assistance for the Internally Displaced People (IDPs) when Benue State was under attacks from herdsmen.
“There came a time when I was an outcast and my people in Benue State were outcast. Nobody cared to visit for fear of persecution. We were like the lepers in the Bible. Yet, Wike stood up and came all the way to Benue State to see how we were fairing. We had over 500,000 IDPs in camps then. It was not easy to fend for these people. Wike came with very distinguished leaders from Rivers State.
“He gave us support that we never expected more than any other support, including what others did. We appreciate it and pray that such a thing should not come to Rivers State,,” Governor Ortom declared with gratitude.
Wednesday, December 23, 2020, was the turn of Woji Road and Obagi Street Commissioned by Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde as Special Guest of Honour.
The young, dynamic Governor, who is no stranger to Rivers State, having been on ground to inaugurate the Real Madrid Football Academy, noted with satisfaction that, with the evidence of the performance of Governor Wike, it will be difficult to convince Rivers people to abandon PDP for another party
“Indeed, all right minded people like to identify with progress irrespective of their personal feeling towards the initiator. Development is a big part of our democracy and every project counts towards the overall progress of the nation. We are blessed to be leaders at this point of Nigeria’s History where there seems to be reawakening of political consciousness especially among the young people. At the next circle of election in 2023, Nigerians will show that they have learnt something from the event of this year, 2020 and that electoral decisions have consequences.”
Governor Wike also used the platform to call on the APC Progressives Governors Forum to own up to the failure of the Federal Government that promised to offer better governance that will ensure safety of lives and property of all Nigerians.
“Everything has collapsed in the country. Security has collapsed. Economy has collapsed. There is nothing working in the country. Today, all over Nigeria, there is insecurity everywhere.
The final stretch of the whirlwind phase one commissioning was the inauguration of the reconstructed Aker Base Road, Rumuolumeni, now renamed Chief Orabule Adele Road, in honour of an illustrious son of the Rumuolumeni community,on Thursday, Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020, by the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.
Inaugurating the project, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu described Governor Wike as a brand, an icon, and symbol of everything good and a blessing to Nigeria, adding that the decision to use concrete pavements in the road construction is with the understanding that it is the best for the topography and designed to make the road last for a long time as a legacy to the visionary administration of Governor Wike.
One of the highlights of this inauguration was the startling revelation by Governor Wike that: “They’ve Tried To Woo me out of PDP, But I Say No”, explaining further that several appeals have been made to him from some quarters to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but he had turned them down because he is a man of character.
He stressed that it is unimaginable to think that he will quit a party that continues to hold the promise of good leadership for the country, and remains the only hope for Nigerians who are also waiting to vote it into power in 2023.
“PDP is a party that Nigerians want. No matter all the intimidation, it will not work. We are men of character. When we say something we stand by whatever we have said, not for pecuniary interest. If I was that kind of governor, I know how many times people have tried to woo us, we said no. We cannot be wooed. We are here. We started with PDP and will end up with PDP.
Phase two of the commissioning commenced in earnest, after the mandatory Christmas holidays, with the scheduled inauguration of legacy Projects in Seven Local Government Areas in the State, which started on Monday, January 4th, 2021, with the 10.3km long Sime-Nonwa-Kira Road in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, by Senator Bala Muhammed, Governor of Bauchi State.
Inaugurating the road, Governor Bala Mohammed applauded Governor Wike for delivering such quality road project that connects several communities to ease movement of rural dwellers and confessed that he feels proud to be a Nigerian anytime he sees how Governor Wike, in spite of imposing challenges, has continued to deliver democratic dividends to Rivers people.
“When I see the quality of this road and the community where it is sited; in Ogoni Land, traversing all these communities and the kind of good sermon given by the Local Government Chairman, and even the Commissioner of Works, I feel elated that I am a Nigerian.
“This is so, because here is a Nigerian, a governor who has been able to deepen leadership, bringing people of capacity on board. Even using a local contractor to bring local content. This is the kind of Nigeria we need tomorrow. People who can lead and bring people on board with quality and capacity.
“I am always happy to be associated with Governor Wike. It is not because he is the most pragmatic governor in Nigeria. It is not because he has always worn the toga of leadership. It is also not because he has always tried to satisfy his people and defied all odds. But it is because of his capacity as the face of our party, the PDP. He is the face of leadership of the governors. He has always defied all difficult terrain to be able to produce, and deliver to his people.
“That has endeared him. He is somebody who says the truth no matter whose ox is gored. We need people like that in Nigeria.”
Tuesday, January 5th 2021 was the inauguration of the 16.06km dualized Saakpenwa-Bori highway, which cuts across Tai, Khana and Gokana Local Government Areas of the State by Gov. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. Speaking at the commissioning, Governor Ugwuanyi acknowledged that many projects inaugurated by Governor Wike, including the Saakpenwa -Bori road were campaign promises which the Rivers Governor have been fulfilling for Rivers peoole.
“I congratulate your Excellency, Governor Wike on the accomplishment of this infrastructural milestone among many others which will undoubtedly make life more meaningful for the people of Ogoni land. I understand that this strategic road project was a campaign promise that has been truthfully fulfilled. Expectedly, it gladdens the hearts of Ogoni people and reinforces their faith in our constitutional democracy.
Senator Benneth Birabi and Leedum Mitee, Esq both noble citizens of Ogoniland described the road project as a monumental legacy that Governor Wike has bequeathed to them.
In the words of veteran journalist from the area, Blessing Wikina: “Sakpenwa-Bori-Kono road, would not just be a road. It would be a route to Opobo, Andoni, Bonny. It is our “new planet.”
On Wednesday, January 6th, 2021, the rehabilitatated 11.53 kilometers Eleme-Afam(Oyigbo) road, connecting Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Areas and performed by the former Senate Majority leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume.
Inaugurating the road, Senator Ndume who is of the APC described Governor Wike as a true nationalist who is an important voice in national affairs across parties, and always stands out as one who speaks the truth to power courageously, even as he admitted that he felt truly humbled to perform the task and be part of what Governor Wike is doing in Rivers state
“Governor Wike is my very good friend, a trusted leader, a very honest person. One thing we have in common is that, as a leader, you must stand out and speak the truth even if you’re alone and Wike is known for that. There is new hope for the state and he is Wike. Now, Rivers is not only becoming a Garden City again but it is becoming a Golden City. May God continue to give you (Wike) the strength.
“And from today, know that you’re a leader in this country. If you’re not a friend and a nationalist, I will not be here, Fayemi will not be here and many other APC Governors. You’re one of the true Nigerians that I ever know. And if we have people like you that speaks the truth to power, Nigeria would have been better off for all of you
“Honestly, let me say here that Nigeria is lucky to have not only Rivers State but Rivers people. South-South, particularly Rivers people are the great people of Nigeria. What you’re giving to this country; if Rivers is not there, Nigeria will not be there.”
Thursday, January 7th 2021, was the commissioning of Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, which was performed by former Senate Deputy President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Governor Wike used the platform to declare loud and clear that the non-stop inauguration of completed projects in the State has silenced critics, and members of the opposition APC.
Governor Wike also debunked the allegations that he was not empowering local contractors by naming Lubriks, O.K. Isokariari, Chrisjoe and… who handled a good number of the projects in the State.
“For us, as a party and government, whatever promises we make we must fulfil them. We are not a party that promises and fail or gives excuses. We are a party that when we make a promise, we must fulfil the promise because we owe it to the people. That is why I have told our people, we have no choice, that the only hope this country has today is the PDP.
Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, while commissioning the Abonnema Ring road noted that by executing projects in the hinterland land other than the city, the Wike administration has demonstrated equity and justice.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
Focus
Why Rivers People Must Join Hands With Gov Wike In 2021
The year 2020 was defined by COVID-19. It was a year the entire world succumbed to the unexpected outbreak of a global pandemic that neither discriminated against colour nor creed.
The rich, middle class, poor, white, black, caucasian, aborigines; every segment of the human race felt the devastating impact of the Coronavirus pandemic that completely reprogrammed the normalcy that hitherto guided our existential norms and compelled us to embrace a new normal.
The year 2020 was a very challenging year for our country too. A centrally mismanaged national economy in recession made worse by a brutal Coronavirus pandemic, escalated insecurity, corruption and socio-political tensions which all made life, in a truly post-modern Hobbesian context, horrible for millions of struggling families and ordinary Nigerians.
Rivers State was right in the eye of the COVID-19 storm and as one of the leading oil producing states in the country, the necessary restrictions and mandated health and other operational guidelines and protocols stipulated by global health and medical authorities, created a fluid situation that demanded rigid, unquestioning adaptability to, first protect citizens from contacting the infection and then, ultimately curb the spread of the virus in our communities.
But by an impressive combination of dedicated, firm, courageous, proactive and strategically administrative leadership regimen, which often demanded leading from the front and periodically ruffled the central authority feathers, Governor Nyesom Wike was able to contain, control and astutely adapt the COVID-19 situation to the accomplishment and delivery of some of the already laid down developmental initiatives promised Rivers people in the second tenure of his administration.
As a State, we strove and reasonably advanced our development agenda and to God be the glory, we survived 2020 and COVID-19.
As a responsive Government, committed to delivering on its promises to Rivers people, the Governor Nyesom Wike administration, already mindful of how high the infrastructural development bar has been raised and the outstanding sectoral pledges yet to be delivered, is definitely not resting on its oars.
Governor Wike has repeatedly promised that there will be no abandoned or uncompleted project, when his tenure comes to an end in 2023.
It is against this quite challenging backdrop therefore, that the call for Rivers people to join hands with Governor Wike to develop the State in 2021, resonates with clear and patriotic brotherhood.
Like Governor Wike rightly espoused in his new year message to Rivers people, “Let us eschew the recriminations, turn a new page on the hatred that has kept us divided, forgive one another and together, work towards making our dear State the best place on earth to live, do business and bring up our children.”
To be sure, the statesmanship exhibited by Governor Wike in the new year address is a commendable gesture, especially in his clarion call to all well-meaning citizens to work together to overcome the road-blocks to the progress of Rivers State and the enthronement of a State that holds concrete promise of hope for the present and future generations.
The year 2020 shocked all of us into the realization that things can actually change from what we are used to, into a new normal that nobody ever anticipated and it is in recognition of this existential eye opener that we must acknowledge the call by Governor Wike for us to embrace a new chapter of cooperation, togetherness and solidarity that would unleash our potentials on the development of our State, with all seriousness and acceptance.
Governor Wike’s ultimate goal is to better the lots of our people in all sectors of the economy and his conviction that, “There’s no goal we cannot achieve if we remain united,” attest to the fact that his determination to implement the NEW Vision development blueprint in all the 23 Local Government Areas of the State, will not be compromised.
The very impressive realization that the State Government, inspite of COVID-19, initiated and completed a record number of development projects with tremendous socio-economic impact while several others, including the multi-billion naira epoch defining legacy flyovers, as well as the Mother and Child hospital, the Real Madrid Academy new buildings, the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover, the Sakpenwa – Bori dual carriage way, the Abonnema Ring Road, the 10 kilometer Bolo internal roads, and the Eteo – Sime – Nonwa – Kira Road, are all due for inauguration from the 4th of January 2021, speaks volumes for the unwavering dedication of the administration.
This year which of course represents the midpoint of the second term, is therefore a year when the Wike admini-stration’s agenda for the State, which has been clear from the very inception and, contrary to the warped narratives of some diehard critics and refuseniks, will begin to crystalize.
The efforts already put in place to pragmatically address the critical concerns of Rivers people, which have yielded verifiable results, especially in the sustenance of peace and security, education and affordable healthcare, fixing our infrastructural deficit and driving better economic growth and social progress for our State, will be consolidated.
The achievements so far recorded have already formed the bedrock for the motivation towards greater levels of development, economic growth, better life and secured future for our people and special gratitude and appreciation must be offered to God and the teeming masses of Rivers people who not only gave us the opportunity to serve but have also reposed great faith and confidence in the ability and capacity of Governor Wike to always do what is in the best interest of the people, as exhibited in the near total compliance of our people to the sometimes stringent Executive orders, mandated health guidelines and other directives, which became necessary at the height of the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
It is also quite important to stress here that a second wave of COVID-19 is already upon us and the appeal is for us as a people to brace ourselves with maximum cooperation to the protocols and regulations which will be rolled out as the situation determines and most importantly, to take personal responsibility in embracing and adhering to the already mandated guidelines and COVID-19 protocols, especially the wearing of face masks and maintaining of social distancing, in our individual and collective interactions.
The call for Rivers people to join hands with Governor Wike to expand the development of the State is thus a germane and genuine admission that, as we crest the home run curve of this administration, there’s still much more to be done to realize the Rivers State of our dreams: a progressive State with fabulous infrastructures, quality education, affordable healthcare and boundless economic opportunities for all who live in it.
This year will be dedicated to focusing on the fundamental task of creating a new Rivers State through prudent, efficient and transparent management of available resources and from the programme of events already reeled out for the first quarter, which will be kick-started with the marathon commissioning of projects across seven Local Government Areas in the state, the message that echoes loud and clear is that the State Government shall continue to upgrade and expand welfare and infrastructural services across all sectors of the polity.
One incontrovertible fact in the delivery of the NEW Rivers Vision is that traditional rulers, elder statesmen, religious leaders, party chieftains and opinion leaders are strategic partners in the development of Rivers State and the need for them to break the barriers of partisanship to build the future that many Rivers people yearn for, which is the desire of all for our State, cannot be over-emphasised.
Governor Wike captured it succinctly in his New Year message thus: “Those who demarket our State, remain our enemies and we must resist their antics. Let us therefore start a new chapter of cooperation, togetherness and solidarity and in one accord unleash our potentials on the development of our State and better the lots of our people, for there’s no goal we cannot achieve if we remain united.
“As we say farewell to 2020, let us also eschew the recriminations, turn a new page on the hatred that has kept us divided, forgive one another and together, work towards making our dear State the best place on earth to live, do business and bring up our children.
“As we step into the New Year, let us recommit ourselves to the NEW Rivers Vision by working together under God’s guidance to make 2021 truly remarkable and fulfilling for Rivers State,” Governor Wike admonished.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
